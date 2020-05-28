Subscribe
Subscribe
Special Reports

Openview, now powered by two million homes

Among other things, Openview brings global sports stars into the homes of the brand's ever-increasing audience
Among other things, Openview brings global sports stars into the homes of the brand's ever-increasing audience
0

SPONSORED

In the highly competitive, content-driven space of providing world-class entertainment to South Africans, whose power of choice is more diverse than ever,  two million households have chosen Openview as their go-to viewing option.    

Launched in 2013, South Africa’s first free-to-air satellite platform has shown progressive growth and the platform is now activating over 35 000 households per month.  

In 2014, Openview found its way into 37 000 households, and, in just over a year, the brand witnessed a staggering 45% increase in activations. The platform continued to grow exponentially, with its most impressive growth between 2016 to date.

To describe South Africa as a sporting nation would be an understatement; Openview knows all too well how important the role of sports is for this nation.  A main priority for the platform was to bring global sports stars into the homes of the brand’s ever-increasing audience. International partnerships were forged, and have resulted in the broadcasting of selected live matches from the top tier of English Premier League football, and transported our audiences courtside with a National Basketball Association (NBA) multi-year deal. The deal makes Openview the official free-to-air broadcast partner of the NBA in South Africa. 

There is no such thing as too much football — just ask any fan — so Openview has ensured that their appetite is met. The Bundesliga is back, and the brand’s agreement for Germany’s premier football league allows Openview to bring viewers every second of selected matches throughout the 2019/20 season, on the news and sports channel 120.

“This is indeed an impressive growth achievement for the platform, more so in an increasingly competitive digital era, where viewers enjoy diverse content and platform alternatives at the simple push of a button,” says eMedia Investments Chief Operating Officer Antonio Lee.

“The fact that we can celebrate viewership in two million homes around the country is testimony that our viewers approve of the quality of our Openview content. As eMedia gears up to release its annual financial results in the coming weeks, we look forward to seeing how the two million activations have positively impacted our financial results. This will also assist with our planning and projections for additional content in our  2020/21 fiscal year.”

South Africans demand choice, and they demand quality. Openview boasts over 16 television and radio channels, offering viewers unlimited entertainment that caters for the whole family. The top favourites, most of which are available in HD, include eMovies, eMovies Extra, eExtra, and eToonz.

Openview has changed the game, and it could not be easier to become part of it. Viewers do not want to work hard to be entertained. A once-off fee for the decoder, satellite dish, and installation is all the effort required. After that, there is nothing to do except sit back and enjoy. There are no contractual obligations or monthly payments. The most difficult part about Openview is deciding what to watch, when, and who gets the remote.

Changing lives and keeping South Africans informed and entertained is at the forefront of what keeps Openview alive. The magnitude of the two million viewer milestone is one to celebrate, and Openview was determined to show appreciation to all South Africans who trust us to be in their homes.


Celebrations are about giving, and what followed was an opportunity for Openview customers to be given the keys for two homes at the two million mark. A collaboration between Openview and Defy, the renowned major South African appliance manufacturer, resulted in a TV game show called Super Fans. The show will culminate with two loyal viewers walking away with two homes, valued at R2-million each.

Details of the competition and the two lucky winners will be announced following the grand prize handover.

For more information, email: [email protected]

‍Tel: 0861 696 843

Whatsapp: 082 966 6429

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Staff Reporter

Recommended

Special Reports

Obituary: Mohammed Tikly

-
His legacy will live on in the vision he shared for a brighter more socially just future, in which racism and discrimination are things of the past
Read more
Special Reports

Road to recovery for the tourism sector: The South African perspective

-
The best-case scenario is that South Africa's tourism sector’s recovery will only begin in earnest towards the end of this year
Read more
Special Reports

What Africa can learn from Cuba in combating the Covid-19 pandemic

-
Africa should abandon the neoliberal path to be able to deal with Covid-19 and other health system challenges likely to emerge in future
Read more
Special Reports

Coexisting with Covid-19: Saving lives and the economy in India

-
A staggered exit from the lockdown accompanied by stepped-up testing to cover every district is necessary for India right now
Read more
Special Reports

Covid-19: Eased lockdown and rule of law Webinar

-
If you are arrested and fined in lockdown, you do get a criminal record if you pay the admission of guilt fine
Read more
Special Reports

Covid-19 and Frontline Workers

-
Who is caring for the healthcare workers? 'Working together is how we are going to get through this. It’s not just a marathon, it’s a relay'.
Read more
Special Reports

PPS webinar Part 2: Small business, big risk

-
The risks that businesses face and how they can be dealt with are something all business owners should be well acquainted with
Read more
Special Reports

Call for applications for the position of GCRO executive director

-
The Gauteng City-Region Observatory is seeking to appoint a high-calibre researcher and manager to be the executive director and to lead it
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Politics

Zuma turns on judiciary as trial nears

Former president says pre-trial correspondence is part of another plot
-
Read more
Business

High court declares Dudu Myeni delinquent

Disgraced former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni has been declared a delinquent director by the...
-
Read more
Coronavirus

SANDF inquiry clears soldiers of the death of Collins Khosa

The board of inquiry also found that it was Khosa and his brother-in-law Thabiso Muvhango who caused the altercation with the defence force members
-
Read more
Business

Lockdown relief scheme payouts to employees tops R14-billion

Now employers and employees can apply to the Unemployment Insurance Fund for relief scheme payments
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Obituary: Mohammed Tikly

-
His legacy will live on in the vision he shared for a brighter more socially just future, in which racism and discrimination are things of the past
Read more
Special Reports

Openview, now powered by two million homes

-
The future of free-to-air satellite TV is celebrating having two million viewers by giving away two homes worth R2-million
Read more
Special Reports

Road to recovery for the tourism sector: The South African perspective

-
The best-case scenario is that South Africa's tourism sector’s recovery will only begin in earnest towards the end of this year
Read more
Special Reports

What Africa can learn from Cuba in combating the Covid-19 pandemic

-
Africa should abandon the neoliberal path to be able to deal with Covid-19 and other health system challenges likely to emerge in future
Read more
Special Reports

Coexisting with Covid-19: Saving lives and the economy in India

-
A staggered exit from the lockdown accompanied by stepped-up testing to cover every district is necessary for India right now
Read more
Special Reports

Covid-19: Eased lockdown and rule of law Webinar

-
If you are arrested and fined in lockdown, you do get a criminal record if you pay the admission of guilt fine
Read more
Special Reports

Covid-19 and Frontline Workers

-
Who is caring for the healthcare workers? 'Working together is how we are going to get through this. It’s not just a marathon, it’s a relay'.
Read more
Special Reports

PPS webinar Part 2: Small business, big risk

-
The risks that businesses face and how they can be dealt with are something all business owners should be well acquainted with
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now