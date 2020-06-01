Mining company uses rich seam of technology to gear up for Covid-19

SPONSORED

One of South Africa’s oldest mining companies has rolled out a high-tech thermal screening solution at one of its mines in Limpopo and at its Sandton head office, as part of a wide-ranging initiative to protect its employees from the spread of Covid-19.

The solution, which was rolled out in record time by managed business solutions provider Itec Direct, will provide instant temperature screening of staff passing the various devices with no human contact, and flag any abnormalities with an alarm, while also integrating to the access control system.

An Itec Direct technician installs the latest screening technology

The company also used Itec to upgrade its video conferencing capabilities, rolling out cloud-based solution StarLeaf to connect more efficiently with its global partners and enable effective remote work in the face of the pandemic.

Itec Direct’s national sales manager, Elia Menezes, says the mine was one of many South African companies looking to technology tools to maintain “business as usual” through the lockdown and beyond.

“Companies are being challenged on many fronts as they gear up to deal with the crisis: they have to keep their employees and clients safe, while giving their people the ability to stay connected, working as close to normal as possible in the face of the pandemic. It’s clear that technology and cloud software tools can play a major role in the fight against Covid-19 and keeping the business running,” says Menezes.

StarLeaf enables fast, reliable communication between international companies

Menezes says technology companies are being challenged “as never before” to turn around projects quickly and demonstrate availability and adaptability at this time. From site inspection to rollout, the temperature screening solution at the miner’s head office was installed within a matter of days, using Hikvision thermal bullet cameras and facial readers with temperature screening, to ensure it was in place before staff returned to work.

The StarLeaf installation had been planned before the pandemic struck, but its implementation was fast-tracked once the client was comfortable with the solution and its capabilities. StarLeaf allows users to connect across a range of platforms, regardless of location or device, and the existing tools they have in place. Its latest new features include the ability to integrate easily with Microsoft Teams.

“In this trying economic climate, adapting to new working environments and providing the right solutions to meet our clients’ ever-changing requirements is key. Maintaining an adaptive and collaborative approach with the customer is vital. Hard work and dedication from our Itec Direct sales account manager, Natasha Introna, in collaboration with our project and installation teams, built a strong foundation in this long-term customer relationship,” says Menezes.

Temperature screening cameras help companies to function under Covid-19 conditions

Itec Group South Africa

Itec is southern Africa’s fastest growing office automation, production printing and tele- communications solutions provider. Through its 47 southern African branches, the company implements total office solutions based on imported, industry-leading, and award-winning products.

Itec serves medium-sized and large businesses in sectors as diverse as financial services and retail, supporting its innovative solutions with proactive service delivery. Some of its 18 000 customers include Value Logistics, Implats, department of housing, Business Connexion, ADT, Rand Refinery, First National Bank, Anglogold Ashanti, National Health Laboratory Services and ADvTECH.

For more information, please visit www.itecgroup.co.za