Subscribe
Subscribe
Special Reports

Saving the class of 2020

Empower: Provincial education MECs should account to Basic Education Minister
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga. (Photo: Delwyn Verasamy)
0

SPONSORED

This webinar on #SavingTheClassOf2020 was sponsored by Primestars. Guest speakers included Angie Motshekga, Minister of Education; Nozizwe Vundla, Head of the Sanlam Foundation; Richard Bonginkosi Buthelezi, HOD for Maths at Tisand Technical High School; Martin Sweet, Managing Director at Primestars and Nkosinathi Moshoana, Director of YouthStart Foundation.

Starting September, on Sunday mornings at your local mall, you might see buses transporting hundreds of teenagers pull into the parking lot. You’ll watch them file out, masked and sanitized, and walk through the mall into the cinema. Keeping open chairs between them, they’ll take their seats in front of the big screen.

But unlike how this may appear, these youngsters won’t be there to watch the latest thriller. They’re participating in a focused programme to help them pass matric.

Martin Sweet, Managing Director at Primestars

The programme is “a national leading matric Math and Science Revision Programme which covers the entire curriculum,” explained Nkosinathi Moshoana, the general manager of Primestars, which is the organisation that runs it. Known as Educate, the programme was “created to prepare matric learners in under resourced schools to excel in their final examinations”.

Students watch presenters explain concepts and go through exam questions on the big screen, while also being given access to textbooks and past papers. 


Speaking at a Mail & Guardian webinar, Moshoana said these weekly cinema trips will help matric learners increase their final maths and science marks by 10% on average.

Education experts have personally witnessed the success of the programme. Through the years, there’s been feedback from headmasters, from heads of department, from maths teachers and from the learners themselves saying how well the programme has helped them do in mathematics and science.

Richard Buthelezi, the head of department for mathematics at Tisand Technical High School in Richards Bay, said his matric maths pass rate has had a massive jump, from 48% in 2015 to 71% in 2019.

Nkosinathi Moshoana, Director of YouthStart Foundation

“This would not have been obtained if it had not been through the support that we were getting from the Educate programme,” told Buthelezi. The cinema has proven to be a very effective learning environment for his students, and the presenters are excellent, he said.  As a teacher participating with his students, Buthelezi has also benefited.

“The value for teachers is huge,” he said. “I normally carry my tablet and I take pictures of what they are saying. Their methodology … impresses me a lot. When I get back to school, we talk about it.

“This programme has proven to be a very good programme for my school.”

The 10-week Educate programme is created to help get matric students who have fallen prey to the disruption of the pandemic, back on track for their final exams. Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga told M&G webinar listeners that final papers have already been set based on a full year’s curriculum, and that would not change, she said.

“In terms of the number of days that we have lost, we’ve tried to claw back as much as possible,” she said. The final exams will now start in December instead of October, which “gives us at least some full two months to make up the three months that we have lost.”

Motshekga said that after liaising with teachers and education experts, “we are confident that by the time they write exams we would have recovered lost time and we would have made up for lost hours through longer hours and no [holiday] breaks for them”.

The provincial education departments have helped Primestars to identify the “lower quintile” schools that need the Educate intervention most. These are the schools where buses will be pulling up to fetch students every Sunday morning starting in September.

In previous years, Primestars would pack each cinema to capacity, allowing the maximum number of learners to benefit from the Educate programme. But Covid-19 has changed all that.

Richard Bonginkosi Buthelezi, HOD for Maths at Tisand Technical High School in Richards Bay

“Usually we put 120 to 250 learners in a cinema,” said Martin Sweet, founder of Primestars. “These days, because of social distancing, we can only put 50 learners in a cinema. We normally put 60 learners in a bus; these days we can only put 23, maximum.” In addition, they need to provide visors and sanitizer to the learners.

To help carry the additional costs, Primestars is appealing to corporates join a group of current sponsors to support the programme, in a movement they’ve dubbed #Savingtheclassof2020.

Nozizwe Vundla, Head of the Sanlam Foundation, said that it was a “no-brainer” for the financial services company to get involved. “Skills from maths and science are absolutely crucial in the fourth industrial revolution and youth employment creation,” she told listeners. “It’s strategic for us as Sanlam, but it’s also strategic for the entire private sector and for the entire country as a whole, if we are to develop beyond where we are [now] as a country.”

Nozizwe Vundla, Head of the Sanlam Foundation

Vundla said thatthere is a capacity in the cinemas for 60 000 seats. “We could potentially add more matrics to our programme if others come on board.”

Primestars founder Martin Sweet said that public-private-partnerships were the only way that the country could help youth achieve the success they deserve.

“The need is real, the challenge is great, but … through strengthening the investment in education and forging the partnerships that you see today, we all can play a part in creating opportunities for sustainable change in the education space,” said Sweet. “And in so doing, build a space for a more prosperous and — very importantly — inclusive future for the generations of tomorrow.

‘Please, join us in saving the class of 2020,” he said. “We have more capacity in the cinemas, we have a phenomenal programme, and we need your help.”

For more information visit: https://primestars.co.za/

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Thalia Holmes
Thalia Holmes

Thalia is a freelance business reporter for the Mail & Guardian. She grew up in Swaziland and lived in the US before returning to South Africa.

She got a cum laude degree in marketing and followed it with another in English literature and psychology before further confusing things by becoming a black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) consultant.

After spending five years hearing the surprised exclamation, "But you're white!", she decided to pursue her latent passion for journalism, and joined the M&G in 2012. 

The next year, she won the Brandhouse Journalist of the Year Award, the Brandhouse Best Online Award and was chosen as one of five finalists from Africa for the German Media Development Award. In 2014, she and a colleague won the Standard Bank Sivukile Multimedia Award. 

She now writes and edits for various publications, but her heart still belongs to the M&G.     

Related stories

Special Reports

Empowering the voice of women in leadership to enable full participation in their roles in leadership and decision making

special reports -
Sibanye-Stillwater has 13% female representation in its workforce and is actively working to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls
Read more
Special Reports

Covid-19: Outlook on the economy, politics and labour

special reports -
Old Mutual had experts unpack the effects of the pandemic and provide practical tips on how to deal with the financial impact of job losses and salary cuts
Read more
Special Reports

Opt-in to Popia

special reports -
All business owners should take note: there is a lot of work ahead to ensure compliance with the POPI Act that has just come into effect
Read more
Special Reports

Debt management amid Covid-19 and beyond

special reports -
This webinar on Debt Management, sponsored by Debt Rescue, had its experts share a practical approach to debt management amid this crisis and beyond
Read more
Special Reports

#LetUsGetBizzamming

special reports -
This digital tool removes the stress and complexities of document management, legal or otherwise, in both personal life and in organisations
Read more
Special Reports

Retirement security and insurance amid Covid-19

special reports -
The emergent theme from the 2020 Sanlam Benchmark research is individualisation of institutional retirement funding
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Politics

ANC starts up its engine for 2021 race

The party seems to have abandoned plans to delay municipal polls as branches shift to election mode
Paddy Harper -
Read more
Education

School polo coach in hot water for calling schoolgirls ‘strippers’

Former Springbok and current school water polo coach Pierre le Roux has a litany of complaints against him, from body shaming and bullying to being racist to learners
Sabelo Skiti -
Read more
Coronavirus

Pandemic profiteering: Activists sound the alarm over Big Pharma

Big Pharma is already showing signs of putting revenue ahead of saving lives in the race to find a Covid-19 vaccine, according to experts
Pontsho Pilane -
Read more
Coronavirus

South Africa goes to Covid-19 level 2 on Monday

President Ramaphosa drops most of the restrictions that have been in place for the last five months, citing ‘signs of hope’
Lester Kiewit & Sipho Kings Mcdermott -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now