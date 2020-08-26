Watch Out: Samsung’s New Range Of Lifestyle TV’s Are About To Transform Your Living Space

SPONSORED

There is no doubt that your living space is a reflection of who you are and how you live, and now Samsung has created the technology to help you reimagine it in your unique way. Incredibly, you can transform the design aesthetic of your room through the TV you choose to display. Samsung’s 2020 Lifestyle Range of TVs are so much more than screens. They’re stylish pieces of design that’ll elevate your space. Through The Frame TV and The Serif TV, a new world of possibilities awaits. Each combines innovative design with stunning QLED picture quality and Smart TV features to deliver a seamless and intuitive TV journey.

“As the world’s leading TV brand, we ensured that both TV’s benefit from Samsung’s pioneering QLED technology. This includes stunning picture quality, awe-inspiring sound and innovative features that give you a personalised, cinematic experience. However, they also happen to be remarkable works of art,” said Nivash Ramsern, Head: Visual Display at Samsung South Africa.

Both The Frame and The Serif have their own unique design architecture. Let’s discover the features that make it easier to select the look that best suits your vision:

The Frame – TV When It’s On. Art When It’s Off

With its frame-like design, this TV looks great on every and any wall. Even more so when it turns off, and turns into one of over 1 000 pieces of art. Style meets substance with The Frame TV. Turn it on and enjoy your favourite shows in stunning 4K QLED quality. Switch it off and it becomes a virtual art gallery in your home.

Designed to look like a frame

The Frame is a TV with an elegant and modern frame that seamlessly blends into your decor. You can customise your look with a range of different colour frame options to match the style of your home and beautifully complement any space. It belongs anywhere in the room you feel best works for you. You can even think beyond the walls with various TV stand options that match you and the style of your interior. It’s a natural work of art. Care has also been taken to the details like a no-gap wall mount. Imagine easily hanging The Frame close against the wall, just like a real picture. With Samsung’s No-Gap wall mount it’s effortless.

Ambient Mode + brings your vision to life

TV no longer has to be just a black screen. Ambient Mode lets you change what you see on-screen. Set it up so the time, weather, and news headlines are waiting for you every time you look over or have The Frame match the surrounding wall’s colour and pattern to virtually blend in. It’s all up to you. Ultimately, the Frame fits seamlessly into any living space and its One Invisible Connection hides cables so you can connect all your devices without any messy or tangled wires.

The Serif – Beautiful At Any Angle

Designed to look good in any room, The Serif blurs the lines between modern design and technology. It is both stylish in design and stunning in picture quality. With its Iconic I-shape profile, The Serif beautifully integrates into your personal style and interior décor. The slim frame turns it into a statement piece. Through its versatile design, you can enjoy the view of your TV from all angles with The Serif’s harmonious design. And with a detachable metal floor stand, you now have the freedom to place your TV almost anywhere in your space.

The Power of technology through wireless music and NFC (Near Field Communication)

Here’s where form meets function: With just one touch, you can play music from your compatible smartphone through the Serif’s powerful TV speakers. * This means you can transfer what you’re watching on your mobile phone onto your TV screen with just a quick tap on The Serif. With MultiView you can split your TV screen in two, putting the content you’re watching on one side while mirroring your mobile screen on the other. This means you don’t have to look away from the TV screen to glance at your phone anymore. Adding to the personalisation, from set-up to streaming the QLED 4K Smart TV allows you to easily navigate different devices and apps such as Netflix and YouTube. And either way, you will also experience intense colour and deep blacks with Samsung’s QLED TV’s Quantum Dot technology.

Add Nature’s beautiful inspiration

Aside from the TV design itself, Ronan & Erwan Bouroullec created screen images exclusively for The Serif. One pattern with a beautiful leaf and another with textured fabric-both were inspired by the beauty of nature. They’re available in Ambient Mode so you can share some of the natural inspiration at home when it’s turned off. And this is where your TV disappears and your vision comes to life.

Whichever of the two lifestyle TV’s you choose, there is no denying that this is technology that will make you rethink what a TV can and should look like.

The Samsung lifestyle TV range is available at the following recommended retail prices:

Frame TV 65″ – R32 999

Frame TV 55″ – R26 999

Serif TV 55″ – R22 999

Serif TV 49″ – R17 999

Serif TV 43″ – R14 999

* When using NFC on TV, Bluetooth on your compatible mobile will automatically activate. Compatible TV and device must be turned on. Only supported by Android OS-based smartphones that support Near Field Communication (NFC) wireless information sharing.

** Ambient Mode performance may vary depending on where the TV is installed including wall designs, patterns or colours.