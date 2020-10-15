Subscribe
What is a virtual card, and how does it work?

You can create or delete a virtual card at any time without stepping into a Standard Bank branch
Online shopping is a trend that continues to increase in popularity, especially since it’s rebuilding how we see retail. One of the biggest concerns, however, is a customer’s safety when shopping online; and with good reason.

Standard Bank launched its virtual card in 2018 to help put customers’ minds to ease when it comes to online shopping. A virtual card lets you pay online and on your favourite apps without ever having to take your card from your wallet or exposing your actual account information.

Load as much money onto your virtual card as you need

You can create a virtual card on your Standard Bank app, load money onto it and use it for whatever you need. Like a physical card, it lets you pay online and via the app, but you never have to give your credit or debit card details.

Creating a virtual card is free, and it’s flexible to your needs. Once you’ve created it, you can use it to shop online for whatever you want — both locally and internationally. You also have the option to create and shop using store-only virtual cards at Standard Bank’s online partners, such as Takealot, Uber, Travelstart, Zando and Admyt.


You never have to worry about your virtual card being stolen

Some of the main benefits of a virtual card are that you can decide how much money to load, as and when you need it. Your money is available instantly, and you can top up or withdraw for once-off payments and ongoing transactions. You also never have to worry about a lost, stolen or duplicated card.

You can create or delete a virtual card at any time without stepping into a Standard Bank branch or filling out a form. There’s no application time: processing is quick, and you don’t have to wait for your card to arrive.

