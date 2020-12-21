REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (CONSULTING SERVICES)

Support to the Orange-Senqu River Strategic Action Programme Implementation
- The Orange-Senqu River Commission (ORASECOM) secured funding from the Global Environment Fund (GEF) through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to implement a project that seeks to strengthen joint management capacity for the basin-wide Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM) implementation, and demonstrating environmental and socioeconomic benefits of ecosystem-based approach to water resources management through the implementation of Strategic Action Programme (SAP) priority actions in the Orange-Senqu River.
- The project is being implemented through four components and focuses on (i) Institutional and policy reform and technical capacity building towards enhancing transboundary basin planning and joint management (ii) reducing stress on Water Resources Quality (iii) addressing changes to the hydrological regime through the source-to-sea application and (iv) addressing land degradation through community-based ecosystem management.
- ORASECOM now invites eligible consultants/ consulting firms who are interested to bid for the following short-term consultancies as indicated below. Interested consultants must provide information indicating that they are qualified to perform the services (brochures, description of similar assignments, experience in similar conditions, availability of appropriate skills among staff, etc.). Consultants may constitute joint ventures to enhance their chances of qualification.
- Consultants are being required for the following short-term consultancies:
- A Comprehensive Groundwater Assessment and Evaluation of the Potential and Extent of Groundwater Resources for The Molopo Sub-Basin in Botswana
- A Consultancy to Prepare Guidelines/Regulations to Strengthen Pollution Control in Lesotho
- Assessing Management Options and Determining Sustainable Options for Harvesting the
Alien Invasive Species, Prosopis in Namibia
- Assessing Economic Opportunities Based on The Harvesting of Prosopis in Namibia
- The terms of reference for the above consultancies can be downloaded from the ORASECOM website at; www.orasecom.org/Procurement.aspx
- The estimated duration of the services differ, and the relevant information can be found on the Terms of Reference for the specific consultancy.
- Interested consultants may obtain further information by contacting the email or telephone/mobile numbers in the Terms of Reference during the day: 09:00 to 16:00 hours, Pretoria Local Time and before the stipulated deadline.
- Proposals and/or Expression of Interest must be received by email not later than the stipulated date in the Terms of Reference of the specific consultancy. The submission must specifically mention the title of the consultancy being applied for as captured in 4 above.