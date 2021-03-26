Southern Africa Trade And Investment Hub Scope Of Work Deputy Director: Contracts, Procurement, And Grants

BACKGROUND: The USAID Southern Africa Trade and Investment Hub (USAID TradeHub) engages with partners across the region to increase sustainable economic growth, global export competitiveness, and trade in targeted Southern African countries. It supports these objectives by increasing exports from Southern African countries to South Africa and the United States (under the African Growth and Opportunity Act [AGOA]), boosting capital and technology flows from South Africa to other southern African countries, and providing targeted trade facilitation support to Zambia. OBJECTIVES AND DUTIES: The Deputy Director: Contracts, Procurement, and Grants is responsible for overseeing the procurement, grants, contracts, and logistics team. S/he will manage fast-paced, complex procurement processes, supporting international development activities in the SADC region as well as globally. The Deputy Director Contracts, Procurement, and Grants (CPG) Director plays a pivotal role in providing quality control for procurement, logistics, grants to ensure integrity, fairness, and openness in all processes and is responsible for ensuring USAID and DAI policies and procedures are followed in every procurement, grant, and contract issued. The position requires substantial work experience in the field of procurement, grants, and contracting, with significant experience working within U.S. Government Federal Acquisition Regulations. The role will work across a variety of industry sectors in contract management, procurement documentation, dispute resolution, managing interpersonal relationships and communication, and investigating/following up on vendor issues. S/he will be responsible for overseeing the procurement team’s processes under a designated threshold, including reviewing and approving requisitions, RFQs/RFPs, evaluation committees, purchase order/agreement preparation, and payment requests. The position will require close coordination with partners, recipients and/or beneficiaries to accomplish program objectives. The position’s responsibilities can be divided into the following categories: Procurement and Logistics, Grants, Financial Reviews, Contract Management, and Staff Management. This position directly supervises staff in the Procurement, Grants, and Logistics Team and supervisory experience is required. Specific Responsibilities: Procurement: • Review or approve requisitions in TAMIS (depending on delegated threshold) for procurement of goods/services/logistics. • Review (and approve when under threshold delegations) Requests for Proposals (RFP) /Request for Quotations (RFQ) independently, prepared by the procurement team, and manage the RFP/RFQ process, contract preparation and execution of contracts for procurement of goods/services/logistics. • Review bids for completeness, accuracy, and responsiveness (and sign under designated threshold bid matrices) for procurement of goods/services/logistics. • Review (and approve when under threshold delegations) Purchase Orders/Subcontracts and Modifications prepared by the procurement team in TAMIS and ensure proper documentation is collected throughout the procurement process for procurement of goods/services/logistics. • Ensure adequate competition is achieved, as per DAI policies and procedures. • Supervise procurement processes, evaluate cost effectiveness, and provide support in negotiating contracts based on DAI/USAID rules and regulations • Ensure DAI/USAID and FAR/AIDAR/CFR/OMB policies, and procedures are followed and enforced • Serve as non-voting chairperson for procurements under designated threshold. • Approve and sign release orders and/or purchase records and/or purchase orders for transportation services under designated threshold. • Enforce use of DAI’s operations & procurement system (TAMIS) • Monitor, track and expedite all project procurement activities and delivery status of goods/services • Monitor cost and deliverable schedule of performance of projects using a tracking matrix • Determine source selection methods for complex procurement to ensure compliance • Approve cost evaluation data, and source selection documentation prepared by procurement team under designated threshold. • Review (and approve under delegated threshold) Source Selection Memos • Ensure integrity, compliance, fairness, accuracy, and openness in procurement processes • Review all submissions that relate market research efforts, identified and qualified potential suppliers (and products/services). Ensure that beneficial, ethical, and open supplier relationships are created and maintained according to procurement policies • Develop procurement guidelines / standard operating procedures • Provide training and advice when needed to all USAID TradeHub staff in procurement. • Respond to alleged violations of rules, regulations, policies and/or procedures • Contribute to maintaining systems to enable the flow of information and data between teams to track performance and contribute to the completion of reports, data, and analysis Grant Management: • Review (and approve when under delegated threshold) Requests for Applications (RFA) as needed, prepared by the grants team, including the release of RFAs and subsequent grant application openings. • Lead in RFAs and bidding sessions • Lead drafting of approval requests to USAID for all grants • Review/prepare grant agreements as needed • Assist/build capacity of grantee in USAID reporting requirements as needed • Explore and implement innovative ways to streamline USAID TradeHub grantee procurement needs for in-kind grants (e.g. blanket purchase orders, use of local markets, etc.) Financial Reviews: • Review (and approve when below delegates threshold) complete backup documentation for procurement purchases and approve payment requests for delegated threshold level. • Monitor financial progress under purchase orders/subcontracts/grants to ensure payments are made on time and within the threshold of the agreement/contract. Contract Management • Review Request to Subcontract packages for USAID Contracting Officer approval • Ensure procurements and grants are approved by the required DAI authorities, and/ or client approvals are received, before awards are made • Review deal notes and agreements from Portfolio Managers • Assist Portfolio Managers to develop contract budgets, develop structure of fund dissemination to align with the approved budget and targeted outcomes • Check and provide guidance on all country procurement requirements regarding taxation, documentation, and shipment • Contribute to the development of the Annual Workplan Budget as well as provide guidance on procurement mechanisms to be used. Staff Management: • Supervise the procurement, grants, travel & logistics team (x2 staff) • Deputize the Director of Operations • Perform regular spot audits of procurement files using audit tools. • Ensure that appropriate measures are in place to prevent and/or detect incidence of fraud, collusion, or corruption in procurement practices. • Provide mentoring, training, and guidance to procurement staff to improve performance and meet the highest standards possible. Reporting: • Prepare monthly and quarterly reports to Director of Operations on procurement status to include external factors that will affect procurement in all USAID TradeHub countries of operation QUALIFICATIONS: • Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration or related field. A master’s degree is an added advantage • 10+ years of relevant experience and progressive responsibility in contracts, procurement, and grants at the mid-level of an organization. • Experience leading and managing the procurement, acquisition, and grants aspects of USAID funded projects, including a demonstrated understanding of applicable procurement-related USG & Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) regulations. Experience with procurement for USAID-funded programs is required. • Demonstrated experience in vendor/subcontractor negotiations. • Demonstrated experience managing teams and creating a culture of collaboration and performance. • Demonstrated experience in leading and managing grant mechanisms under USAID regulations and policies. • Detail and customer service oriented and ability to prioritize multiple requests • Proficiency in Microsoft Excel, including the use of formulas • Proficiency using Microsoft Word, Excel, and other Microsoft Office suite packages. • Ability to manage and prioritize multiple concurrent bids. • Fluency in English is required. SUPERVISORY RESPONSIBILITIES: • The Deputy Director Contracts, Procurement, and Grants will oversee the procurement grants, events, and travel staff. BASE OF OPERATIONS: • Pretoria, South Africa REPORTING: The Deputy Director: Contracts, Procurement, and Grants will report to the Director of Operations.

Closing date: April 9, 2021. Send applications (CV and Cover letter) to

[email protected]

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.