USAID TradeHub Request for Proposal No. RFP-SATIH-PRE-025

Service Provider to Catalyze an Annual Export Awards Event Competition for Trade and Investment

DAI is the implementer of the United States Agency for International Development Southern Africa Trade and Investment Hub (USAID TradeHub) project, a five-year trade and investment facilitation project currently in its fifth year of implementation. The USAID TradeHub aims to increase sustainable economic growth, global export competitiveness, and trade in targeted Southern African countries which includes include Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Zambia, and South Africa.

USAID TradeHub is seeking a suitably qualified and experienced partner to organize a professional and exciting Annual Export Awards Event for the regional trade sector in Southern Africa that recognizes excellence by different actors in the market such as exporters, buyers, capital providers, and trade promotion service providers (TPSPs). The partner is to have an interest in recognizing these market actors and be prepared to raise funds and cost-share with the USAID TradeHub for the annual regional event.

The appointed partner is expected to work actively to organize the Annual Awards event for the Southern Africa region, including coordinating with eight country partners, propose a nomination process, establish an evaluation committee that is balanced and visionary to select the winners, host a virtual (or face-to-face) or hybrid event that is professionally organized and aspirational for actors in the eco-system, design and implement a media campaign to recognize the winners, determine the prizes to be awarded and procure these and raise the needed funding for hosting the regional event.

The aim is to run the event annually on a sustainable basis. The Partner will be encouraged to propose combining the Annual Awards event with their other existing trade events or other industry events to bring cost-effectiveness and efficiency.

The main objective of this activity is to create incentives for exporters and trade promotion service providers in the market system, positively influence ‘good’ behavior to spur on more desirable behavior from market actors, and encourage performance and sustainability in the market through recognition of good performance.

Please email [email protected] to receive the full request for a proposal (RFP) with a scope of services and to submit clarification questions.

Clarification questions will be due by April 16 , 2021 at 16h00 (South Africa Standard Time). Proposals will be due on April 23, 2021 at 12h00 midday (South Africa Standard Time). Please do not contact USAID TradeHub employees regarding this solicitation. No questions will be answered by phone. Any verbal information received shall not be considered as an official response to any question regarding this RFP.