Top tips for revamping the outside of your home

But where do you begin when it comes to revamping the outside of your home?

Is there an ideal time to paint exterior walls?

Generally, always paint when rain is not forecasted, when temperatures are between 10-33 degrees Celsius, humidity is not exceeding 85% and when it is >20°C above the dew point.

In winter avoid painting too early in the morning or too late in the afternoon as it is normally too cold and this can influence the drying, curing and film formation. Again, in summer, do not apply when it is too hot or if the surface is too hot, especially your roof, as it can force-dry the paint, and that can again influence film formation, leading to cracking or peeling paint.

What should one consider when selecting exterior paint? (Cover durability & colour)

Exterior elements such as UV, rain and pollution are harsh and will truly test the paint, therefore make sure you choose a premium product such as Dulux Weatherguard®. This comes with a 15-year guarantee and is APEO free for premium resistance and protection. Natural earthy type colours produce the best UV/fade resistance compared to bright or more spontaneous colours such as bright reds, yellows, etc. Darker colours also tend to fade at a quicker rate due to absorbing more heat, which puts additional stress on the paint coat.

Tell us more about Dulux Weatherguard® stretch technology?

Dulux Weatherguard® is formulated with a unique blend of binder known as Maxiflex™ that makes the paint more flexible than conventional exterior paints. Dulux Weatherguard® with Maxiflex™ provides lasting elasticity to cover hairline cracks.

Maxiflex™ also helps the paint coat that covers walls that expand and contract due to varying fluctuating temperatures. This ensures your paint coat does not crack or peel off as easily and has long-lasting weather protection.

What paint products and accessories were used for Karen’s wall, and why?

High pressure washer to remove any loose material, mould and other contamination (dust and dirt).

Paint scrapers to assist with removal of loose paint edges, to open cracks and to use as a filling tool.

Sanding paper to sand edges, to achieve a smoother finish.

Paint Brush (50-75mm) to clean out any cracks and holes after opening.

Filling compound to fill any gaps and holes and imperfections

Dulux Dampshield® to protect against paint peeling, efflorescence and mould caused by rising damp.

Dulux Rainshield® to prevent moisture penetration.

Brushes and rollers to apply the product.

Dulux Weatherguard® for a tough durable, weather and water-resistant finish. The unique texture will help to hide minor plaster imperfections and is formulated with Maxiflex™ to provide lasting elasticity to cover hairline cracks.

Any tips and hacks to consider?

Read the packaging or product technical data sheet to understand the uses for the product and how to use it.

Always make sure that you wait for the preparation materials and paint products to dry properly before over coating, as this can influence the performance of the paint system.

It is important to make sure the tools you are using are correct for the products you are using. They should be of good quality, clean and in a working condition. The tools can influence how your paint finish will look at the end.

The primer is just as important, if not more, than the topcoat. In many cases consumers tend to go for economical products to be used as primers, then follow with a premium option as a topcoat. Your paint will only be as strong as the weakest link.

