Why it’s time to switch to a Galaxy foldable smartphone

There are moments when new technology instantly captures our hearts and minds. There are fewer distinct examples of this than the recent launch of Samsung’s category-defining Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G foldable devices. This is after all game-changing technology, unlike any smartphone you currently own. It’s a flagship line of smartphones on par with Samsung’s most advanced devices.

It includes the option of the world-first S Pen1 support on a foldable device, with the S Pen Foldable edition and S Pen Pro, designed to enhance the device’s infinite possibilities. Combined with its pioneering uninterrupted Main Screen for enhanced productivity, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is the ultimate device to maximise every moment or meeting.

The Galaxy Z Flip3 5G’s new larger and customisable Cover Screen and overall 120Hz seamless performance, along with bold new colours and accessories, make it the ultimate balance between style and function. Both devices also include seamless integration with essential platforms such as Microsoft.

These instantly iconic foldable devices were inspired by a simple thought: is good, good enough? With the vision to create more than just good, Samsung designed the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G to be in a class of their own, destined to be owned by people who themselves are expressions of bold and revolutionary thinking.

Upgrade to Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

Unfold a better workstation. Featuring next-level performance, an immersive 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display and, in a foldable first, a specially-reengineered S Pen, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G has been designed to set a new standard for mobile experiences. This is a device designed for on-the-go activities, work or play. You can do up to three things at once with Galaxy Z Fold3 5G’s enhanced multi-tasking: compare, take notes, create, send, schedule and even more. Get it all done faster, and stress-free. Not only does it offer users streamlined multitasking and enhanced on platforms such as Microsoft Teams, it also features a sleeker and more portable design, making it the ultimate device for watching, working, capturing, playing and connecting.

Upgrade to Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

Unfold a new look. The ideal balance between form and function, the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G allows for hands-free shooting at different angles and modes, such as flex and tent modes. With a larger cover screen to let you do more without needing to open the device, incredible camera features and a sleek, compact design, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is more than a folding phone — it’s a statement. You will turn heads with an iconic design, created to capture your day and the big nights out, and then seamlessly fit back into your pocket.

*S Pen sold separately. Only Z Fold3 Main Screen has S-Pen capability. Compatible only with the S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro. All other S Pens or stylus pens not designed for Z Fold3 (including those by other manufacturers) may damage the screen.