Botswana Power Corporation seeks General Manager – Asset Management and Care

THE POSITION BELOW IS TENABLE IN GABORONE

GENERAL MANAGER – ASSET MANAGEMENT AND CARE X1 (HEAD OFFICE)

JOB PURPOSE

To plan, organise, direct, control, coordinate and manage power infrastructure assets (Generation, Transmission and Distribution) care and maintenance throughout the Corporation with the objective to maximise power system availability, reliability and ensure safe operation of the assets in a cost-effective manner.

Provide an asset management framework, systems, processes at high level and decision making in optimising the full lifespan of the Corporation’s assets.

Collaborate and coordinate with departments responsible for operations of the system (generation, transmission and distribution) regarding Corporation asset management decisions and strategies.

Develop strategies, policies and procedures guiding the management, operation, maintenance, care and disposal of Corporation’s assets.

POSITION REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

A degree in Electrical / Mechanical Engineering, or other relevant Engineering degree from a recognised university.

A Master’s in Asset Management, or Business Administration (MBA) and or any other related master’s degree will be an added advantage.

Relevant Professional membership from a reputable institution and registration with Botswana Engineers Registration Board (ERB).

Experience

At least 10 years post qualification experience, five of which should have been at senior level, in the management of industrial physical assets.

Experience in the implementation of ISO 55001 standards will be an added advantage.

Understanding of Electrical Power operational rules and regulations will be an added advantage

COMPETENCIES

Technical Behavioural/Leadership Commercial Awareness Problem Solving Continuous Improvement Process Management Drive for Results Dealing with Ambiguity Decision Making Leadership Management Excellence Values ethics and Integrity Stakeholder Management Concern for Safety Health and Environment Building Organizational Capability Impact and Influence Strategic thinking

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

Strategic Management: Establishment of departmental objectives and performance standards. Ensure the development of asset management strategy and implementation of sound asset management systems and controls to meet the Corporation’s strategic goals and statutory obligations.

Asset Management and Care: Setting up asset management framework, systems, structures, processes at high level and decision making by optimising the full spectrum of asset care within the Corporation. Innovative development of maintenance services and asset management and care and provide solutions for preventative maintenance and care of generation plant, transmission and distribution network. To ensure implementation of proactive maintenance programmes and infrastructural asset management and controls to ensure alignment of asset capital management effectiveness and value optimisation.

Financial Management: Cost effective management of budget to optimise operating and maintenance costs. Ensure long-term asset management and financial planning across the portfolio and drives Corporation towards optimal asset life cycle costs.

Human Resources Management: Training and Development of staff, Performance Management, Industrial Relations and Recruitment

Continuous Improvement: Provide continuous strategies on improvement business processes within the environment to improve service quality systems of asset management, and implementation of asset project management and care.

Safety Health and Environment: Understanding of SHE requirements, systems, protocols and promote SHE environment at strategic level.

General Manager Human Resources

Botswana Power Corporation

P O Box 48

Gaborone

Botswana

NB: All applications should be submitted via email.

Applicants should Indicate the position applied for on the cover letter and email subject line

Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.

CLOSING DATE: 15 OCTOBER 2021