Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
Sport
/ 2 March 2025

Young South Africans’ goal is this English football team

By
Screenshot2025 02 25at16.36.59
BFA players after winning the Kearsney Cup in 2024

The British Football Academy in Pinetown is paving the way for local players to be seen on the international stage as they may have a shot at playing for Queens Park Rangers

This content is restricted to subscribers only.


Join the M&G Community


Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently.

Subscription enables:

  • - M&G community membership
  • - independent journalism
  • - access to all premium articles & features
  • - a digital version of the weekly newspaper
  • - invites to subscriber-only events
  • - the opportunity to test new online features first

Already a subscriber?
.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,