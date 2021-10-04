 Subscribe or Login

Why iStore is the best place to do your next iPhone upgrade

0

This story is sponsored

Call it the Great Upgrade. Whether it comes along every year or every second or third year, depending on your preferred contract, it’s an occasion worth celebrating. 

All the more so if you’re moving on and moving up to a new-model iPhone, the world’s most powerful and versatile personal device. 

And these days, the upgrade process is easier than ever, at iStore, South Africa’s premium Apple reseller. 

No matter where you initially signed your iPhone contract, on Vodacom, MTN or Telkom, you can pop into any of iStore’s 25 retail stores across the country and upgrade on the spot. iStore even offers Business cellular contract upgrades and new contracts — all under one roof.

If you’re more of a stay-at-home type, for total convenience, you can upgrade just as easily by applying online at https://www.istore.co.za/cellular-online-upgrade.

If you are in Johannesburg, your brand-new iPhone will then be delivered free of charge by same-day courier from iStore to your doorstep. 

Either way, you can choose to trade in your current iPhone, and save up to R12 000 on a new iPhone, or use the value to reduce the cost of your monthly contract on any of the three major networks. 

When you upgrade your iPhone at iStore, you’ll also get a range of great value-added benefits for free: the iCare Plus Two-Year Extended Warranty, for one, which includes a free screen replacement, valued at R1 999. 

Along with that, you’ll get a free training voucher for dedicated quality time with one of iStore’s expert trainers, who will take you through your iPhone’s amazing features and benefits and answer your questions.

For more detailed advice and insights, tips and techniques, you can attend iStore’s regular iStore Meets Workshops.

These popular sessions, hosted on Zoom, are presented by some of South Africa’s smartest Apple aficionados, covering such need-to-know topics as iPhoneography, video editing, business management, accessibility and working from home. 

Please visit https://www.istore.co.za/meets for more information on these free sessions. 

Finally, your iPhone upgrade at iStore also entitles you to a free six-month subscription to ReactPlus, an exclusive emergency-response app, developed in conjunction with iStore. 

You can then continue subscribing to ReactPlus for only R39 a month. Please visit https://www.istore.co.za/react-plus for more information.

If you’ve got a Great Upgrade coming up, there’s only one place you need to visit to celebrate the happy occasion. See you at iStore!

For more information, please visit www.istore.co.za

