Communications Associate wanted for USAID SATIH

Background

The USAID Southern Africa Trade and Investment Hub engages with partners across the region to increase sustainable economic growth, global export competitiveness, and trade in targeted southern African countries. It supports these objectives by increasing exports from southern African countries to South Africa and the United States (under the African Growth and Opportunity Act [AGOA]), boosting capital and technology flows from South Africa to other southern African countries, and providing targeted trade facilitation support to Zambia.

The USAID TradeHub works with market actors to identify and resolve enterprise constraints and to implement sustainable solutions through market-based trade and investment facilitation services. The USAID TradeHub partners with the USAID Bilateral Missions through the Regional Mission in the successful delivery of its objectives. The USAID Southern Africa Trade and Investment Hub is in its final year of implementation.

Objectives and duties

The Communications Associate will work within the Communications Team to support impactful communications campaigns and collateral materials that reinforce the USAID TradeHub’s reputation with stakeholders, partners and beneficiaries. The Communications Associate will maintain inventory of USAID TradeHub promotional materials, research documents, reports and other project publications. The Communications Associate will also support the Strategic Communications Director, Regional Communications Manager, Communications Specialist, and other short-term consultants with USAID TradeHub-related events. Specific responsibilities include:

● Liaise with Portfolio Managers, Country Representatives, and Country Program Assistants across the USAID TradeHub in the production of content for project communications material, including success stories, brochures, one-pagers, posters, and other publications, as well as facilitating their distribution.

● Support the gathering and compilation of information for USAID TradeHub updates and taskers from USAID.

● Assist in editing and formatting project publications.

● Upload content onto USAID TradeHub Knowledge Management Portal and ensure that the portal and its Intranet page are up-to-date and relevant to staff and stakeholder needs.

● Be responsible for departmental administration, and other related tasks as assigned by the Strategic Communications Director, Regional Communications Manager, and Communications Specialist.

● Other duties as assigned by the supervisors.

Qualifications

● A bachelor’s degree in communications, journalism, marketing or another related field required.



● Minimum of three years of relevant experience in communications or related fields.



● Experience in supporting marketing and public relations teams.

● Southern Africa regional work experience an advantage.

● Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively in a multi‐country setting.

● Experience with photography, video, and graphics production is a plus.

● Proficiency with MS Office (Word and PowerPoint) as well as Squarespace and/or Joomla, and any other digital content management platform experience.

Base of operations:

● Pretoria, South Africa.

Reporting:

● The Communications Associate will report to the Regional Communications Manager.

Closing date: 31 October 2021. Send applications, including a cover letter, CV, three writing samples and three references, to [email protected]. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.