Biggles Removals adds more routes and introduces shared load services

With Covid-19 changing so many aspects of life, people shifting from one province to another has been more pronounced than ever. Biggles Removals, a company that provides moving services, has recorded the highest number of moves in the last two years. 

Company representative and co-owner Carla-Mari Moore said that Biggles has introduced many services to help people move from one province or town to another affordably and conveniently. Among the new measures that the company has taken is the offering of more routes, including to and from Johannesburg. The removals company, which aims at covering more long distance moving routes, has added the Garden Route, Bloemfontein and Beaufort West as well as Port Elizabeth along their shared loads, among other routes. With this addition, their trained movers for moving and furniture removal services are available in all parts of South Africa, including Cape Town, Johannesburg, Pretoria Movers, Durban, Port Elizabeth, and the Garden Route.

Shared load services

Biggles Removals also gives South Africans looking to transport their household or office items that do not take up an entire truck to transport a convenient and affordable option. With the shared load furniture removals services being available and active for those moving to Cape Town from Johannesburg and other provinces, the company representative said that they are now among the leading long distance movers in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and other parts of South Africa, including furniture removals in Durban

The shared load service is a complete suite service where the company provides an expert packing service and outstanding office, residential, and home moves to meet any requirements. They also offer other services such as selling packaging supplies. These include moving boxes, bubble wrap, and other protective wrapping and unpacking solutions for any size moves. They also provide short- and long-term storage units for those who need it. They use their trusted partners to offer negotiated and often better rates for storage in most areas of South Africa.

Moore said the shared load service was introduced as part of an offering to their customers to make moving more affordable and convenient: “Part load removals are a better way of transporting household and office items that don’t take up a full truck. With this service, customers do not have to pay for the full truck, only the space they require. We are not only saving them money, but also providing a convenient and safe way to move their items.”

The shared load services are available for all major routes within South Africa. As part of its expansion strategy, the company is looking to add more long-distance routes to cover the added routes, as well as boost its new shared load services, making this option available to even more clients.

For those who may be worried that the shared load services may affect how their items are treated, Moore said that all items are handled with the utmost of care. Although they may take a little longer due to drop-offs, which require moving to multiple points, the company ensures that the goods are super secure and are not touched until they are dropped at the customer’s destination. 

For more details about the moving company, visit https://bigglesremovals.com/za/.

About Biggles Removals

Biggles Removals is a moving company that operates in South Africa and the United Kingdom. The moving company strives to deliver peace of mind to their customers through a simple, smooth, and quality moving experience by upholding strict standards of performance and procedures. The family-owned business is passionate about making value-driven choices that positively influence and change the world, by being one of the best removals companies out there. 

