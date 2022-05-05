SADC-GMI has a vacancy for an Environmental and Social Management specialist (ESMS)

Subscribe

 The Southern African Development Community Groundwater Management Institute (SADC GMI), a subsidiary of the SADC Secretariat, is established as a Centre of Excellence on sustainable groundwater management issues in the SADC region. SADC-GMI is hosted by  the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Pretoria, South Africa, on behalf of  and under the strategic guidance of the SADC Secretariat, Directorate of Infrastructure and  Services – Water Division, in Gaborone, Botswana. 

Please visit www.sadc-gmi.org for the full Terms of Reference for the position.

Objective of the position:  

The overall responsibility of the Environmental and Social Management Specialist (ESMS) is to provide environmental and social management advice and support to the SADC-GMI and project stakeholders regarding the implementation of the Sustainable Groundwater in SADC Member States project phase 2 in line with the with the provisions of the ESMF,  ESCP, SEP, Grant Agreement, World Bank ESF and associated project agreements. The ESMS will work with a diverse team of experts and will report directly to the SADC-GMI Executive Director and serve as a focal point for all environmental and social management issues in the project.  

Key responsibilities of this position include:  

a. Identify gaps in risk profiling, compliance, and propose measures to enhance  compliance and ensure effective and efficient engagement of all stakeholders  identified in the SEP. 

b. Provide overall environmental and social management oversight during the  implementation of the project, supporting and advising the Project Implementation Entity – PIE (SADC-GMI) in addressing a variety of environmental and social issues at all the  stages of the implementation of the project 

c. Take a leading role in formulating and implementing environment and social safeguards related to training/awareness raising and coordination activities. 

d. Lead implementation of environmental and social safeguards related activities as outlined in the ESCP, ESMF, SEP, sub-Grant Manual, Project Appraisal Document, and the project  documents. 

e. Prepare necessary documents, such as environmental and social safeguards guidelines and tools in consultation with stakeholders and help the PIE in commissioning and managing additional and/ or special studies/assessment, if necessary; and 

f. Working with the sub-grantees in the SADC Member States to manage environmental and social aspects of the sub-grant projects implemented in line with the provisions of the sub Grant Manual. 

g. Supervise assignments/projects assigned to the Environmental and Social Standards (ESS) framework Specialist.

The ideal Environmental and Social Management Specialist must meet the following  criteria: 

a. A minimum of a Master’s Degree in Environmental Management, natural resources  management (e.g. land, water etc.), environmental engineering, development studies, or  equivalent; with proven experience in Social Safeguards issues working with vulnerable  groups in particular women, youths,  and persons with disabilities. 

b. A minimum of 8 years of post-qualification experience handling environmental and social  safeguards programs of donor funded programs 

c. Demonstrated 3 years’ experience managing and/or implementing training and capacity  building programs

d. Proven knowledge in sustainable development financing and environmental and social risk  management, preferably within the international development sector. 

e. Proficiency in the usage of computers and office software packages (word processing,  spreadsheet etc.) and experience in handling web-based data and information  management systems. 

f. Proven organizational, problem solving and decision-making skills with the ability to build  partnerships, work in multinational teams and deliver results. 

g. Ability to establish and maintain relationships with Senior Government and Non-Governmental stakeholders. 

h. Work experience in donor funded projects and other relevant institutions and experience  of working and managing World Bank Environmental and Social risks will be an added  advantage. 

i. Multi-country working experience on infrastructure, especially water (groundwater)  projects in the SADC region involving the private and public sector institutions is a  requirement. 

j. Fluency and professional proficiency in the English language is mandatory. Ability to work  in the other SADC official languages (French, Portuguese, and Swahili) is an advantage. 

Duration of assignment 

The successful specialist will be offered a performance-based contract for a cumulative 450  person-days deployed over a period of 36 months (average of 150 person-days/year) with an  option for extension thereafter, depending on satisfactory performance and the availability of  funding. 

Remuneration 

As a reputable regional organisation, SADC-GMI will offer the successful candidate a  commensurate competitive salary.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified SADC region citizens to fill this  position. 

View the full job descriptions and application instructions on the Vacancies page  at www.actionappointments.co.za and email your application by Friday 13 May  2022 to [email protected]

