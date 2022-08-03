SAWIL partners with The Ladies Loeries for the year’s most prominent ladies’ golf and leadership retreat

Strategic African Women In Leadership has entered into a partnership with the illustrious Ladies Loeries, an event by Fairways to Africa, to bring you a leadership retreat and golf weekend experience like no other — proudly brought to you by Seeff Knysna.

The Ladies Loeries is a unique Women’s Team experience. Hosted in beautiful Knysna — the heart of the Garden Route — it is a first-of-its-kind ladies golfing weekend, where time on the golf course shares the spotlight with leadership, lifestyle and fun.

“Not only will you experience what both Simola and Knysna golf courses have to offer, but you will also be treated to a luxurious five-star weekend. We’ve curated some of the finest accommodation options, fun activations, gifts and culinary experiences to craft the perfect blend of pampering, competition and festivities. Round up your perfect fourball and bring the vibe for the ultimate three-day golfing experience,” says Cale Jansen, Fairways to Africa.

Leadership Masterclass brought to you by SAWIL

Theme: Equipping leaders to navigate post-pandemic burnout and positioning them to lead with grit, confidence and patience.

According to experts, the never-ending demands on business leaders are pushing some to the brink of burnout. Workers turn to them for support, clients rely on them for answers, and companies lean on them in times of crisis, so there is no place of safety for leaders to hide. Stress, uncertainty and long hours are causing malaise among many managers. It’s a condition that — if left unchecked long enough — can manifest as exhaustion, disengagement, depression and burnout.

At SAWIL, we are constantly exploring innovative ways to aid our members in being the best version of themselves. Women as leaders, entrepreneurs and professionals typically bear more responsibilities, and recent research reports support our findings. According to Forbes, recent research has found an extreme level of exhaustion among women: “The pandemic seems to have exacerbated the burnout symptoms for women. Women reported more fatigue and less motivation than their male counterparts, and twice as many women as men reported feeling more isolated since the pandemic.”

This retreat speaks directly to our three pillars: Women. Leadership. Golf. Therefore, the decision to partner with Ladies Loeries was imminent, and most certainly organic.

The Ladies Loeries Golf Clinic

After such an incredible response to the Ladies Loeries 2021, we are very excited to announce that we will be running a Golf Clinic simultaneously with this year’s main event. The clinic aims to introduce and equip ladies interested in getting involved in the beautiful game we call golf with the knowledge, skills and resources to kick-start their golfing journey.

This clinic will be limited to 20 ladies from the Strategic African Women In Leadership (SAWIL) community. The objective will be to help these new beginners feel more confident in their golfing abilities and walk onto a golf course without any self-doubt.

In true Ladies Loeries fashion, this will not be your run-of-the-mill clinic. We have a professional coaching staff from Scratch Golf who will be with you for two days, and from whom you can expect five-star treatment.

Day 1:

Learn the basics of golf: swing, chipping and putting.

Network over oysters and champagne, and later join the main group for gin and tonic, music and fun.

Day 2:

After a delicious breakfast at Simola Hotel, transportation will be provided to Knysna Golf Course. Fairways To Africa have especially designed and created a par 3, 9-hole golf course for the clinic group. Here, you will be allowed to test your newfound skills on an actual golf course. The beauty about this part of the tour is that you will have your coaches with you, explaining the rules and etiquette of golf while at the same time improving your skills. We have watering holes, activations and live music on the course to ensure energy and fun levels are at an all-time high. Afterwards, you will join the rest of the ladies on tour for high tea and the main prize-giving before being transported back to your five-star accommodation at the luxurious Simola Golf Estate.

Main event (Full Itinerary)

Thursday 6 October (Leadership Masterclass Group Only)

12h00 – 18h00: Arrival and check-in

15h00 – 17h00: Boat cruise (optional at an additional cost)

19h00 – 21h00: Dinner

Friday 7 October

07h00 – 15h00: Leadership Masterclass with Dr Andy Brough

13h30 – 18h30: Guest Registration in Forest View

14h00: Guest check-in at Simola

16h30: Drinks and canapés on the pool deck at Simola

18h00: Pop-up stores open at Simola club house

18h30: Dinner and entertainment in the club lounge at Simola till late.

Saturday 8 October

06h30: Breakfast at Simola opens

08h45: Briefing with Jamie – Simola Golf Director

Practice putting green outside the pro shop at Simola

09h00: Shotgun start at Simola

4 ball Alliance, 2 scores to count

Carts and halfway included.

Shuttle to the driving range for first day of clinic

1200: Shuttle back to Simola

14h00: Days debrief and prize giving – pool deck

16h00: Lucky draw

Evening at leisure

Sunday 9 October

06h30: Breakfast at Simola

07h00: Shuttles leave from Simola – Knysna Golf Course

Pop-up stores open at Knysna

07h00 – 08h30: Pre-Putting comp at Knysna Golf Course

08h45: Briefing with Meyer – Golf Director at Knysna Golf Course clubhouse

09h00: Shotgun start

4 Ball Better Ball/Seeded

Carts to be booked directly with Knysna if required

09.30: Par 3 competition for clinic

14h00: High tea/prize giving

17h00: Shuttles back to Simola from Knysna Golf Course

Evening at leisure

Monday 10 October

11h00: Check out of Simola

Please visit www.sawil.africa to book

email [email protected] for Golf booking only

or [email protected] for leadership masterclass plus golf retreat.