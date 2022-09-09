Subscribe

Special Reports

CUT solar car chasing the sun to Cape Town

0

This story is sponsored

The Central University of Technology, (CUT) Free State’s solar car team “Seilatsatsi” will be competing in the 2022 Sasol Solar Car Challenge, marking the team’s second participation.

The 14th global challenge has a line-up of 11 participating teams from Saudi Arabia, China, Netherlands, Belgium and South Africa. The eight-day race commenced in Johannesburg on 9 September, and will conclude in Cape Town via Jeffrey’s Bay on 16 September 2022. The team that registers the most kilometres travelled by their solar car will be crowned the winners at the end of the challenge under the participating class.

During the last competition in 2018, the team experienced the race for the first time with their car Pere ea Letsatsi. Loosely translated as “the sun horse”, this was the first CUT solar car designed by computer-aided design (CAD), engineered, and built at the university’s workshops and laboratories by students, alumni and staff.

For this year’s challenge, the team will be competing in their newly designed car called “Ntsu” — a Sesotho name meaning an eagle. The newly designed state-of-the-art car was inspired by an eagle soaring higher than other birds with almost no energy lost. For the competition, participating teams were challenged to develop, build and drive solar-powered cars, aiming to cover the most distance without using a drop of fuel. The vehicle incorporates 3D printing of custom components, electronics and many other features. The car also has a new chassis for reliability on uneven road surfaces.

“These many technologies we see here at CUT represent our aspirations of becoming a leading university of technology in Africa. Our students and staff are the backbone of these innovations, as they always crave an opportunity to do something meaningful with their love for technology to support the university’s ambition,” said Dr Sally Dzingwa, CUT Institutional Registrar. 

The Sasol Solar Car Challenge has commenced, and the teams will be racing across South Africa to test their durability and endurance. From Johannesburg, the eight-stage race will head to Kroonstad, Bloemfontein, Xhariep Dam, Graaff-Reinet, Jeffrey’s Bay, Riversdale and conclude in Cape Town on 16 September 2022. The three designated Ntsu drivers are: Zanele Maqache, Lecturer: Electrical/Electronic/Comp Engineering; Nico Nicolaisen: Co-Founder of CodePure and Sponsor; and Ivane Bester: Second year Mechanical Engineering student.

About Mail & Guardian Sponsored Stories

The Mail & Guardian’s sponsored stories are produced in association with paying partners. If you would like to speak to our team about producing and publishing high quality content on our site, please contact us at this email address.

Related stories

Your M&G

Hi , To manage your account please click here.

You can access your digital copy of this week’s paper here.

Advertising

Today's top stories

High court finds Ramaphosa’s suspension of Mkhwebane unlawful

There was a reasonable apprehension that the president was biased and his decision made in retaliation for her Phala Phala probe

How many indications of incompetence or misconduct are needed to...

M&G Premium

The public protector does not have to be fit and proper but must be competent and honest

Climate change and water — why early warning systems are...

Water shortages, droughts and devastating floods will have dire consequences for African communities

Big plan afoot to help save Africa’s smallest wildcat

M&G Premium

Breeding project for rare black-footed cats aims to release them back into the wild, re-establish lost populations and strengthen genetics

Hacker broadcasts porn clip during Zim election seminar

This might be portentous as activists and opposition parties raise concerns about whether next year’s elections will be free and fair
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×