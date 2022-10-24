Innovation Foundation for Democracy: Call for applications: Director

Location: University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa

Duration: Three years

Starting date: November 2022

Project description:

The Innovation Foundation for Democracy (Fondation de l’innovation pour la démocratie) is a non-profit organisation based in Johannesburg, South Africa, under South African legislation. The object of the Foundation is to support the people and especially the young generations, principally in Africa, engaged in innovative democratic projects, in relations with diasporas.

The Foundation aims to create a network of campuses to promote democratic innovation in Africa, combining research, action and training for African and European youth.

The Foundation’s activities aim to:

Garner new insights and intellectual renewal about democracy in Africa and Europe.

Strengthen skills for actors of change through targeted training courses adapted to their needs.

Develop the availability of educational resources through a digital platform.

Create and animate an international stakeholders’ network to promote democratic values.

Facilitate incubation of innovative democratic projects.

The Foundation aims to conduct its activities from its headquarters, located at the University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg in South Africa, and from three regional offices spread across the African continent, as well as from an office in Marseille. These regional offices will be linked to a network of actors (especially diasporas) working on innovative solutions for democracy in Africa and Europe.

Role and responsibilities:

To manage the Foundation in accordance with the vision defined by the management committee;

To ensure the Foundation’s reputation and the scientific quality of the Foundation’s activities.

The Director:

Is in charge of operational matters of the Foundation and reports to the management committee;

Represents the Foundation under the President of the management committee’s authority;

Acts as a technical advisor to the management committee, as an ex-officio member of the management committee (non-voting member);

Submits the budget and the yearly programming to the management committee for its approval;

Ensures the development and sustainability of the Foundation by strengthening its legitimacy, and by ensuring the achievement of results and the mobilisation of financial resources.

In close collaboration with the Deputy-Director, the Director:

Designs and ensures the implementation of the Foundation’s strategy for 2023-2025;

Plans and supports the establishment of the regional offices;

Ensures the implementation of the annual programming in close collaboration with the programme director and heads of regional offices;

Supports the communication policy;

Facilitates cooperation and partnerships with strategic stakeholders;

Manages the Foundation’s recruitment policy and human resources management;

Oversees the financial and budgetary management of the Foundation;

Supervises risk management and logistical support.

The Director shall adopt, for all his/her attributions, a cross-cutting approach on gender equality:

Taking into account gender equality at individual level as well as in all the Foundation’s activities;

Promoting and putting forward best practices on gender equality and women’s rights within the Foundation;

Ensuring a cross-cutting gender approach and an intersectional feminist approach within all the Foundation’s activities.

Language requirements:

Fluency (oral, written, reading) in French and English.

Required profile:

Master’s Degree or PhD in Social or Political Science, or Economics;

At least 10-year-long professional experience;

Excellent knowledge of Africa;

Public communication and innovation skills;

Ability to propose forward-looking ideas;

Ability and appetency for team work management.

Additional experience in organisational management (administrative issues, finance, human resources) as well as in organising participatory mechanisms, would be a strong asset.

Working conditions, contact and payroll:

The workplace is located at the Foundation’s Headquarters at the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, 1 Jan Smuts Ave, Braamfontein, Johannesburg, Gauteng Province, South Africa. The position includes missions abroad, especially at the Foundation’s regional offices and in Marseille.

Full-time job, with important availability required.

For more information, including on payroll, please contact Advocate Nicholas Tee, Secretary of the Foundation: [email protected]