Durbanville Hills shines at international and local awards

Its cool climate wines excelled recently at local and international wine competitions

The Tangram 2018 was included in the Top 15 SA Bordeaux-style red wines and praised as “sleek and polished” at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2022. Locally Durbanville Hills achieved six gold medals and two double golds at the 2022 Veritas Wine Awards, including a Museum Class gold, showcasing the longevity of the cellar’s wines.

The Durbanville Hills’ awards, across the different ranges at Veritas Wine Awards 2022, are:

DOUBLE GOLD

Collectors Reserve Cape Mist Sauvignon Blanc 2021

Durbanville Hills Signature Sauvignon Blanc 2021 (exclusive to Woolworths)

GOLD

Tangram White Blend 2018 (Museum Class)

Tangram White Blend 2019

Tangram White Blend 2020

Collectors Reserve Chenin Blanc 2021

Collectors Reserve Sauvignon Blanc 2019

Collectors Reserve Merlot 2020

Cellar Master Martin Moore says the synergy of the entire team at Durbanville Hills is undoubtedly the reason why they are making outstanding wines.

“We have relationships with our grape farmers spanning decades, and together with our cellar support, winemakers and viticulturists, we have a formidable team that all work together towards a common goal — to make exceptional wine. Couple their hard work and talent with our close proximity to the ocean, a mere 10km, and the endless variety of hills and slopes, and we have the perfect recipe for making wines that are not only a joy to drink but also to keep.”

Add these fine wines to your collection or visit the cellar for tasting, lunch or dinner, with incredible vistas of Table Mountain and Table Bay.