Call for applications: Education, Training and Collective Support Programme Officer

The Innovation Foundation for Democracy is looking for an Education, Training and Collective Support Programme Officer

Location: University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa

Duration: Two years (with the possibility of renewal)

Starting date: March 2023

Project description:

The Innovation Foundation for Democracy is a non-profit African organisation under South African law. Consisting of a network of regional hubs, the Foundation aims to reach out to the whole continent and engage in dialogue with the rest of the world. Its mission is to nurture democratic thinking and to supervise hubs pioneering initiatives in the field of innovation for democracy in Africa. For more information, see www.innovationdemocratie.org

Role and responsibilities:

Reporting to the Director, the Head of Education, Training and Collective Support shall:

Monitor research on innovation and training, education and democracy on the continent and submit annual reports on the subject;

In various formats to be developed, provide relevant resources in these fields to the public at large, to the collective as well as to flagship initiatives funded or approved by the Foundation;

Network and monitor projects and initiatives financed or approved by the Foundation;

Design and drive collective intelligence, open research and diverse educational initiatives;

Prepare, for the users of the digital platform, materials capitalising on the Foundation’s activities in the field of innovation, training and education.

Design and organise events related to educational innovation

Language requirements:

Fluency (oral, written, reading) in French and English.

Required profile

Knowledge of the challenges and dynamics of the continent in terms of innovation, democracy, training and education;

Ability to work collaboratively in a multicultural environment and to lead collective intelligence processes in an African context;

Previous professional experience in an African country other than their country of origin;

Hold a recognised qualification in Project Management ;

Language proficiency in French is an added bonus.

Working conditions

Full-time job, with important availability required.

The workplace is located at the Foundation’s Headquarters at the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, 1 Jan Smuts Ave, Braamfontein, Johannesburg, Gauteng province, South Africa.

Occasional travel to the Foundation’s sites.

Application

Application should be accompanied by a detailed CV and a cover letter outlining the candidate’s work prospects. Applications should be sent by e-mail to the following address: [email protected]

Applications must be submitted before midnight on 15 February 2023 .

. Shortlisted applicants will be interviewed by an ad hoc selection committee.

Only shortlisted candidates will receive notice of their shortlisting. No notice will be sent to candidates who are not shortlisted.

The Foundation promotes gender equality.