Call for applications: Research, Analysis and Foresight Programme Officer

The Innovation Foundation for Democracy is looking for a Research, Analysis and Foresight Programme Officer

Location: University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa

Duration: Two years (with the possibility of renewal)

Starting date: March 2023

Project description:

The Innovation Foundation for Democracy is a non-profit African organisation under South African law. Consisting of a network of regional hubs, the Foundation aims to reach out to the whole continent and engage in dialogue with the rest of the world. Its mission is to nurture democratic thinking and to supervise hubs pioneering initiatives in the field of innovation for democracy in Africa. For more information, see www.innovationdemocratie.org

Role and responsibilities:

Reporting to the Director, the Head of Research, Analysis and Foresight shall:

Lead the network of researchers involved in the Foundation’s research activities;

Monitor research related to innovation, democracy and foresight on the continent and submit annual reports on the state of this research;

Organise, in coordination with the Executive Assistant, research seminars and workshops, symposia and science conferences initiated by the Foundation and manage follow-up sessions with participants;

Supervise the publication of studies and, in conjunction with the Communications Manager, hold pre- and post-research webinars and convert them into articles, videos and other material;

Facilitate engagement between researchers and other communities on research projects and scientific studies initiated by the Foundation.

Language requirements:

Fluency (oral, written, reading) in English.

Language proficiency in French is an added bonus.

Required profile:

Have a sound knowledge of the challenges and dynamics of the African continent in terms of democracy, foresight and innovation;

Previous professional experience in an African country other than their country of origin;

Demonstrate sound knowledge of research in these fields, different disciplinary approaches and accomplished intellectual objectivity;

Sound organisational skills and a taste for teamwork;

Accomplished writing and spelling skills, and focus on readability;

Good command of technical English and French;

Previous experience in a national or international organisation or research institute;

Master’s degree in Social Sciences or PhD student;

Ability to manage networks of researchers and to work collaboratively in a multicultural environment.

Full-time job, with important availability required.

The workplace is located at the Foundation’s Headquarters at the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, 1 Jan Smuts Ave, Braamfontein, Johannesburg, Gauteng Province, South Africa.

Occasional travel to the Foundation’s sites.

Application

Application should be accompanied by a detailed CV and a cover letter outlining the candidate’s work prospects. Applications should be sent by e-mail to the following address: [email protected]

Applications must be submitted before midnight on 15 February 2023.

Shortlisted applicants will be interviewed by an ad hoc selection committee.

Only shortlisted candidates will receive notice of their shortlisting.

No notice will be sent to candidates who are not shortlisted.

The Foundation promotes gender equality