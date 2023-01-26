Uncertainty after matric – Here’s how to forge ahead

With the long-awaited release of the 2022 matric results, South Africa’s latest cohort of school-leavers are poised to enter new territories. While some will get onto their chosen tertiary education or vocational path, others may be set back by not achieving a bachelor’s pass or feel wholly unsure about their next steps.

Dr Lauren Martin, the Deputy Dean of Learning & Teaching at SACAP (The South African College of Applied Psychology) says: “What’s important is to take stock, consider your options, reflect on your goals and your interests, and then take a positive step forward in 2023. Whether you are disappointed with your matric results or confused about the way ahead for you, there are some great options for building skills and gaining valuable experience that can set you on a favourable, flexible track.”

SACAP offers a range of one-year, accredited Higher Certificate education programmes that are specifically designed to meet the needs of school leavers.

A Higher Certificate programme may be for you:



If you passed matric without exemption

You may have set your heart on studying for a degree but matric didn’t turn out how you hoped it would and you didn’t achieve a bachelor’s pass. You can give it another go by signing up to rewrite up to two supplementary matric exams or go the matric upgrade route. However, if the thought of a matric “do-over” sinks your spirits, then rather consider an accredited Higher Certificate programme. “Graduating from any of SACAP’s Higher Certificate programmes in 2023 can not only help you get back on track, but set you off with some important advantages,” says Dr Martin. “You will not only meet the minimum entrance requirements for degree studies around the country, but you will lay the foundations for good academic literacy, setting you up for success in your further studies.”

If you don’t feel sure you will be able to succeed at university

Many school leavers might not feel confident about their ability to cope yet at a university level. Engaging in a Higher Certificate programme will give you this year to build confidence and empower you to continue your journey into higher education. SACAP’s small classes of no more than 25 students are ideal for finding your feet in the tertiary education environment.

If your interests are broad and you are not yet ready to choose specific degree studies



SACAP’s Higher Certificate programmes are gateways to further studies in Social Sciences and Business fields. The SACAP Higher Certificates in Business Management and Human Resources Management include industry-oriented content and applications offering not only a bridge to further studies but also a vocational pathway into the South African business sector.

In addition, the SACAP Higher Certificate in Counselling and Communication Skills is a great qualification for anyone who wants to develop their interpersonal skills and improve their abilities to interact and work with others. Dr Martin says: “There are key features of this qualification that offer invaluable knowledge and insight into human behaviour and a better understanding of human diversity, which are currently sought-after capabilities across a wide range of workplaces.”

She concludes: “SACAP’s concise, one-year Higher Certificate programmes give students a taste for a field of study without a long-term commitment and provides them with a registered qualification and practical skills at the end. Along with our student-centred approach, it is also a voyage of self-discovery enabling greater awareness and understanding in relation to others as well as a deeper relationship with self”.

Applications for SACAP’s Higher Certificate programmes are now open. Please visit sacap.edu.za to register.