Against all odds, you did it!

The matric class of 2022 faced unprecedented challenges and interruptions, from Covid-19 hard lockdowns in their critically important Grade 10 and 11 years to load-shedding right through to their last exam day. But despite not having the most stable final school years, they have proven themselves resilient and adaptable, and they should be proud of what they have achieved. They were the guinea pigs for remote learning in the growing digital divide, and many relied on candlelight to study during increased blackouts.

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga commended the class of 2022 for managing to improve the pass rate by 3.7% to 80.1% compared with the previous year — despite the odds stacked against them. Speaking at an award ceremony in Johannesburg, Motshekga announced that the Free State maintained the top spot for the fourth year running, with a pass rate of 88.5%.

Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela took to social media to praise the learner efforts in the province, calling the achievements nothing short of amazing: “As if becoming the best performing province was not enough, four of our districts, namely Motheo, Fezile Dabi, Xhariep and Thabo Mofutsanyana, made it into the top 10 of the best performing districts in the country.”

Gauteng came in second place with a 84.4% pass rate, and KwaZulu-Natal came in third, while boasting a 6.2% improvement — from 77% in 2021 to 83% in 2022.

At the ceremony, which is an annual celebration to honour the country’s top performers, the Deputy Minister of Basic Education, Dr Reginah Mhaule, emphasised just how impressive these achievements were in light of the struggles that learners have faced over the past few years: “This class was doubly affected … because when they were doing Grade 10 and Grade 11 … they had to undergo a trimmed curriculum.”

These factors led to the class of 2022 being known as the “class of concern” — instead, they are a class to be celebrated!

Top achievers honoured at award ceremony

The competition for the coveted spot of top matric learner for 2022 was tight, eventually resulting in a tie for first place between Kelly Prowse from Rustenburg Girls’ High School and Husnaa Haffejee from al-Falaah College in KZN. They shone head and shoulders above the competition, wowing the nation with incredible grades.

The young women plan to pursue careers in actuarial sciences and medicine respectively. When announcing the award, Motshekga praised them for being “trailblazers and conquerors of fear”.

Speaking to the media after the awards, Prowse, who was also the country’s top performer in mathematics, made it clear that her achievements did not come easy: “During Covid there were definitely sections of different subjects that were neglected … because you could not get through the whole curriculum. This meant that from Grade 11, I had to do a lot of work in my own time and a lot of work with the teachers to catch up on those sections that were overlooked.”

Haffejee agreed that “anxiety levels have been really high all this time”, but she added that being invited to the big ceremony has relieved some of the stress. ”I’m excited to begin this new chapter in my life. I’m going to study medicine at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, and I hope to specialise in disease research thereafter. I’ve seen the devastation infectious diseases cause, and during the Covid pandemic I witnessed this firsthand. I think that reignited my passion and inspired me to want to become someone who could fix those problems for people — so I’m looking forward to taking the first step this year towards bringing that dream to fruition.”

Upward trends encouraging

Even as the challenges mounted, the number of students registered to write the matric exams rose from around 700 000 in 2021 to more than 900 000 in 2022, further showcasing the commitment and dedication of young people actively investing in themselves and their futures.

According to Motshekga, there was in addition “an increase in part-time learners who also registered for exams”, something she hopes will encourage future cohorts to follow suit.

Despite the fact that this cohort was only able to start returning to school after months of lockdowns in 2020, various studies have found them to be resilient and adaptable. “The performance of this cohort remained relatively high, despite all the challenges that faced them,” Motshekga said.

The pandemic and rolling blackouts were not the only two factors that impacted this group’s schooling: service delivery protests have also blocked access to education for thousands of learners nationally. In November 2022, more than 1 100 learners were unable to write exams in Mpumalanga’s Emalahleni municipality. Writing of maths was disrupted as residents took to the streets and barricaded roads because of ongoing power outages in the area.

Solution-focused support programmes helped overcome obstacles

Due to the increased challenges, Motshekga emphasised how important it was for the department to execute programmes to assist the youth on their learning journey. These included programmes to assist students in making up time that was lost during the months-long lockdowns and the subsequent remote learning: “For this class of 2022, the Department of Basic Education also deployed a dedicated and customised support programme to ensure that all learners were provided with optimal opportunities to achieve a senior certificate.”

One concern, however, remains. The late release of matric results on 20 January 2023 has raised questions, with learners and parents alike fearing that this will influence prospective students’ ability to start their tertiary studies in 2023. Universities South Africa CEO, Dr Phethiwe Matutu, says the fact that the NSC results were released so late in the month leaves students with less time to register for the academic year.

If, however, the past three years are anything to go by, then the Class of 2022 won’t let this obstacle stand between them and their continued educational success. Despite candlelit cram sessions, Covid chaos, and other trials and tribulations, the class of 2022 has prevailed! — Hesmari Greyvenstein



Second chance If you’ve been unable to obtain your Senior Certificate (Grade 10) or your National Senior Certificate (Grade 12), you can do so through the Department of Education’s Second Chance Matric Programme. Go to https://www.education.gov.za/Programmes/SecondChanceProgram to learn more. Remember: Students who want to improve their matric results still have the option to do so by writing the annual Adult Matric Exams held in June and November. Graduates whose results have held them back from pursuing higher education should consider this option.





——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Bridging the gap (year)

Taking a gap year immediately after completing matric and before embarking on further studies or starting a career is a growing phenomenon among young people in South Africa, and for good reason. Pieter Gouws, PNX Global Gap Year Coordinator, says this can be beneficial: young people who take gap years, or “gappers”, show improved maturity, confidence and self-reliance, and are more likely to finish their studies than their peers who jumped straight into tertiary education.

School leavers who join the PNX Gap Year programme are encouraged to develop themselves and find their purpose and passion, all while having fun. Adventure activities are encouraged to help participants push their limits and overcome their fears.

Finances, personal values, desired activities and future goals are all factors that should be taken into consideration to ensure that young people gain the most from their gap year and that it’s not a year wasted, but rather a stepping stone to the future they desire. “Ultimately you need to decide what your end goal is and make sure that the gap year programme you decide on ticks those boxes,” Gouws advises.

How to ensure that your year off is a year on

Meaningful activity is what separates a gap year from a vacation. For some, this may mean working, volunteering or travelling to experience different ways of living. Daniel Visser says that when he decided on a gap year after school, it was important for him to find the right balance between fun and purpose: “I looked at programmes that were advertising more than just fun and adventure, because a gap year which didn’t have other elements and that wouldn’t contribute to my growth and development would just be a stagnant year for me.”

Gouws says that enjoyment is important, but the main focus should always be on helping young people explore their passions and develop themselves. “I believe the career aspect should be the first and main focus of the gap year,” he explains. “It should help the young person discover why they have been given this life, and realise that work can be more than just a job — it can be a calling and a purpose — and it is important to help young people find the avenues that will complement this calling.”

When Marisa de Wet decided on a gap year, her main goal was to explore her passions and hopefully find her calling. “I think one should sit down and think carefully about what your passion is in life, and if you don’t know, then I’d say take a gap year that really sparks excitement for the year to come, and take some time to figure out what else would make you happy.”

Gouws says that the PNX programme offers job shadowing opportunities and visits to higher education facilities to help students gather knowledge about possible career paths. “Every week we do a new career, which means that our gappers cover more than 35 careers in the year that they are with us,” says Gouws. “We visit different universities, colleges, tertiary institutions, organisations, professionals and companies in specific fields, and young people interact with representatives who inform the students of everything they need to know.”

While it is important to consider the value a gap year programme can add to future prospects, Gouws says it is important to also have fun and be adventurous in the process. “The adventure elements of our programme help illuminate participants’ strengths and weaknesses,” he explains. “A strenuous hike on a mountain will challenge their endurance, while activities like skydiving and bungee jumping challenge them to face their fears and to think and cope under pressure.”

Financial considerations

Another important factor to take into account is the cost of the programme being considered. If a gap year is structured around volunteering or interning, then the main costs will be accommodation, meals and transport. Some volunteerships or internships may require that participants pay to take part; these costs go towards project supplies and running costs such as staff salaries. Prospective students are also encouraged to investigate what the money they are paying is actually used for, to ensure that the programme is ethical in its operations.

According to Gouws, a PNX gapper can expect to fork out about R86 000 for the year-long programme and its associated activities.

Cape Town-based gap year programme diiVE offers a three-month long programme for local and international gappers looking to hone their consulting skills and gain some real-world experience at a cost of about R105 000. Financial aid and scholarships are available to participants who cannot afford these steep fees.

Global volunteering opportunities

For prospective gappers who would like maximum purpose with less structure than a formal gap year programme, or a commitment shorter than 12 months, the opportunity to volunteer locally or abroad also exists. Gappers who are passionate about animals may choose to explore volunteering opportunities at a shelter for domestic or wild animals, or could offer their time to one of the countless conservation volunteerships available globally.

For the gappers who would rather work with humans, there are community upliftment and arts and culture programmes that offer opportunities to work with youth, refugees and other communities.

Global Volunteers is an organisation that runs one- to three-week long service projects in more than 13 countries across the world. Their website explains their involvement: “Our volunteers work in homes, classrooms, clinics, community centres, hospitals, orphanages, childcare centres, libraries, government offices, farm fields and more to provide essential services and help children thrive. We support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals on safe, meaningful, service-learning projects, and have earned the highest ratings for accommodations and logistics.”

In the right headspace

The right attitude is key for those who want to make the most of their gap year experience, says Gouws. This means stepping up and doing things! “Partake in everything that’s happening, seize every opportunity, put yourself out there, face your fears, spend time with yourself and have a mindset of growth,” Gouws advises.

Visser says this is the mindset he entered his gap year with — that it would be a year for expansion, if he just allowed himself the freedom to grow. The results, he says, exceeded his wildest expectations. “So many of us have created a comfort zone growing up and being at school. You don’t have to shatter that comfort zone completely, but it should be able to expand,” he explains. “If you only do things you think you would enjoy and avoid all others, your comfort zone doesn’t have a chance to grow.”

De Wet’s advice for gappers is to focus on self-development and growth: “Go in full-heartedly and try everything. Open yourself to new things, especially if they scare you. Never lower your standards, and avoid group pressure. Don’t stay on the same level, and always strive for better. As long as you grow in some aspects, then I think you can count that as a success.”

PNX student coach and coordinator Tania Wille says Visser and De Wet had the right approach for maximum benefit: “If you take a gap year, be active! Don’t consider it a ‘year off’ or a ‘party year’. Learn skills, work and expose yourself to new experiences that will benefit you and your future. If you choose a gap year programme, be all in! Make the choice to participate, grow and develop — and do it with a positive attitude.” — Wessel Krige

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Crawford: Progressive, innovative and future-focused

A solid knowledge foundation coupled with a progressive academic approach and a broad worldview, with more than a touch of adaptability and resilience — these are the key ingredients and principles that underpin the success of the Crawford Schools Matric Class of 2022. This is according to Traci Salter-Willis, a teaching and learning specialist and Academic Head of Crawford International.

Traci Salter-Willis (M.Ed.), Head of International Baccalaureate: ADvTECH South Africa, and Head of Academics: Crawford International Group of Schools.

She says this group deserves every ounce of praise for their achievements in the face of overwhelming odds stacked against them, from the pandemic lockdowns that interrupted their Grade 10 and 11 school years, to the load-shedding that continued to make its effects felt right through their final exams: “Well done, you did it! I want to commend each of you on your can-do mindset, your resilience and your commitment, because these are the traits that will set you apart and carry you through life.”

The group boasts 1 430 distinctions from 553 matriculants across its six South African campuses, averaging at 2.6 distinctions per learner. This is despite the 2022 group being identified by the Department of Education as a “class of concern” — it was the first to navigate schooling both during and in the aftermath of the Covid-19 chaos.

Salter-Willis attributed their success to their personal resilience and grit, supported by teaching and learning that rests on the Crawford School Group’s four academic pillars: local and global relevance, future-focused skills, student agency and a personalised learning journey. She says she has no doubt that these principles have equipped and empowered the matric class of 2022 to succeed in their final exams, and to thrive with future-proofed skills as they enter this exciting new phase of their lives.

Steep learning curve, not only for students

The students were not alone in their steep learning curve, Salter-Willis admits. “Educators and parents also had to adapt, because this is not something that anyone could have prepared for.” Fortunately, everyone was able to rise to the occasion to support the learners.

The Adams twins Kauthar and Firdous and Ilham Ismail from Crawford International Pretoria celebrating their matric results. Photo: Supplied by Crawford

She says it’s also important not to discard the progress made over the past three years. “One of the main lessons has been discovering the power of online platforms and online learning, and how we can leverage that to improve our offering across the board,” she explains. “We made use of learning management systems for remote learning, but we’ve now implemented and integrated them into our day-to-day interactions, even after the students returned to brick-and-mortar classrooms.”

During this time, educators were also forced to adapt, and to adopt a more contemporary, future-focused approach: “We have needed to change what we do in the classroom and how we do it for the longest time. It’s not what you teach; far more important is how you teach it, and the pandemic forced us to really engage with how we teach and why we do so, and whether it is indeed the best way.”

The school also had to put measures in place to minimise the effects of load-shedding. “When learning was happening exclusively online it was a big challenge, but schools are still struggling, even with a return to the physical classroom,” she explains. “We are in an incredibly privileged position, having invested in supersized generators to keep our schools up and running, but sometimes even that is not enough, and then we have to turn to Plan B or Plan C — and there is no reason why our students shouldn’t be involved in finding solutions that work for them.”

Agency and ownership lead to solutions

Students are encouraged to get involved in solutions to the issues that affect them, and in owning the learning spaces that they are the primary stakeholders in. “When we talk about agency, it means that we don’t demand or dictate; the learners are involved in creating the rules of engagement and empowered to change the things about their environment that they are not happy with.”

Effective voice and choice also mean students are supported to show up authentically, and to choose how they want to be seen. Inclusiveness is a critical component of how learners and educators are encouraged to interact, and this also means fostering a healthy understanding of diversity — Crawford Schools are LGBTQI+ safe spaces, and shared cross-campus resources and expertise means that students have a network of support, regardless of their context or circumstance. “There is no conversation that is off limits and very little that cannot be discussed; that isn’t to say that all behaviour is tolerated, but we don’t believe in shying away from conversations, even difficult conversations,” Salter-Willis says.

And that’s what learning is, at its core — a conversation. Learning about World War II should not be a recital of memorised facts and dates; instead, it should be a conversation about conflict. Lessons about the Sustainable Development Goals should delve far deeper and extend much wider than just listing the individual goals and their intended outcomes. “When we teach our children in this way, they benefit, for sure, but so does everyone they interact with going forward,” she explains.

“The world is filled with endless possibilities, and I know our learners are not just equipped to identify those possibilities, but they have been instilled with the confidence and compassion to grab those opportunities with both hands to make the world a better place,” she says. “I want to encourage the Class of 2022 to hold on to these ideals; to keep growing, keep evolving, keep learning and keep changing the world in their own special way. The world is an amazing place for those curious enough to engage with it, and they have a solid foundation to build the rest of their lives on.” — Jamaine Krige



The four pillars that underpin Crawford School success As an international school, Crawford College provides a world-class education and a global perspective that is progressive, future-focused and tailor-made to each child’s unique context, underpinned by four pillars of teaching and learning: Local and global relevance Educators and learners alike are encouraged and nurtured to be open-minded and curious about the world around them, fostering a shared awareness and understanding of local and global events, perspectives and cultures. This encourages interconnectedness and international consciousness as global citizens and future changemakers. Student agency Students play an active role in shaping their learning environment, from collaborating on rules and peer expectations to personal goal setting and learning aims. Educators are trained to empower students in voice, choice and ownership of their learning journeys; this is done by encouraging personal interests and initiatives, and facilitating perseverance and adaptability while driving important conversations, ongoing reflection and individual progress. Future-focused skills It’s no longer enough to just acquire knowledge; at Crawford, students are also supported in furthering this knowledge to develop conceptual understanding and hone essential skill sets that are applied throughout the curriculum, to ensure they not only survive but thrive in a dynamic, innovative and fast-changing world. Personalised learning journey The Crawford team knows that each learning journey is as unique as the child embarking on it, and that no one-size-fits-all approach exists. This is why there is a focus on targeted instruction, content, skills, tools, pace and mentorship to support and enrich every student, without sacrificing the elements that set them apart from the crowd.





——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

The power of the side hustle

Whether it’s part of a long-term plan, a means to fund your studies, or simply a way to make an extra buck, the post-school side hustle is an opportunity for young people to hone their entrepreneurial spirit and see if they can run a business.

Charleen Duncan, Head of Programmes at the Allan Gray Orbis Foundation, says fostering youth entrepreneurship is important, especially in South Africa, where unemployment is rampant. “The current official national unemployment rate is 34.5%; it is 63.9% for those between the ages of 15 and 24 and 42.1% for people between the ages of 25 and 34 years!”

Even graduates are struggling to secure formal employment opportunities: “The current economic environment is not conducive to sustainable economic growth and job creation, and therefore entrepreneurship opportunities will need to be purposefully forged,” she explains. “We need to encourage young people to think about entrepreneurship as a career, and we need to ensure that developing an entrepreneurial mindset is embedded in every young person in South Africa.”

Allon Raiz, Chief Executive Officer of Raizcorp, a Johannesburg-based business incubator, agrees, which is why he decided to get involved in education. As co-director of Radley Private School, he has a hand in ensuring that its pupils benefit from a unique entrepreneurial education, integrated across its curriculum from a young age: “An entrepreneurial mindset can help young people develop a sense of ownership over their future and teach them to create opportunities and build their careers, instead of waiting for jobs that may never arrive.”

Duncan concurs: “We need to change how we learn formally by implementing a competency-based model of learning that is systemic and implemented from foundation phase through to higher education.” And while not everyone has access to this at a primary or high school level, she adds that it’s never too late to learn. “One of the encouraging elements that recent research has shown is that an entrepreneurial mindset can be learned. Even more important is to introduce the idea of entrepreneurship as a career, rather than something to do if ‘formal’ employment cannot be secured.”

From selling boerewors rolls to buying a home

Riaan van Jaarsveldt is the sales operations manager at Eureka DIY Solutions. He studied IT at the University of Johannesburg, but in the end, his side hustle determined his career path.

He started young, selling boerewors rolls at K-TV market days while he was still at school: “I used that money to make more money. I bought ice cream and juice and sold them to the neighbours’ kids. I did spend some of it on myself, but I used most of it to make more money.”

When he started at university, he was resolute that he would focus exclusively on his studies and his weekend job at a computer shop. He soon deviated from this plan when another opportunity presented itself in the form of USB flash drives: “The only place where you could buy them on campus was the bookshop, and they were expensive. I bought the flash drives directly from the supplier, and sold them directly to the students.”

He started with a bit of market research. “I printed out an A3 page with three pictures of the flash drives, their sizes and their prices, and that first day I received about 20 calls,” he recalls. “At one point I hired two other people to help me with on-campus sales and distribution.”

Soon, he was selling between 40 and 50 drives a day; each one cost him R50, and he sold them for double that price. He used the profit to buy a pool table, which he installed at one of the day houses. “The idea was that the students would play pool, but every time they played they had to pay for the balls. That money helped me get a more stable weekly income.”

Van Jaarsveldt bought his first shares with this money, in his first year as a student. His side hustles also contributed to buying his first rental property. “As a student I could not get a bank loan, so I borrowed the money from my parents instead.” They paid the bank, and he paid them in return. He lived with his parents for another eight years as he studied, while the rental income he received from a tenant helped him repay his debt.

He never followed a career in IT, despite having obtained his MA. “I took my entrepreneurship skills working with people and sales, and I started applying that to my job. Today I still work with people and I sell products, just on a more formal basis.”

His advice to aspiring entrepreneurs is to make peace with the fact that mistakes will be made, and not be deterred by this: “This is the time in your life where you can take on these types of risks. If it doesn’t work, it’s fine, because you are a student and this is just a side hustle. In a lower-risk environment, use the opportunity to try new things. If something doesn’t work out, change quickly, and if it does work, milk it for all its worth!”

Scared of opportunities? Not this girl!

Nineteen-year old Donicia Haskins is excited to study psychology at the University of South Africa (UNISA) this year, and she plans to expand her side hustles that she grew during a gap year while she studies. They include offering a professional make-up service, acting as an extra in advertisements and modelling her hands!

“Hand modelling was unexpected,” she laughs. “But I’m always up for the challenge; we can do anything we put our minds to.” This approach landed her a role as an extra in a Toyota ad, jogging in the background as the action played out before her. “Being in front of the camera was terrifying at first; it was really intimidating and scary, especially when I had to arrive at shoots where I did not know the people. I did it though, and I have no regrets!”

While she didn’t enroll at a university straight out of school, she’s never stopped learning. She did a part-time professional make-up course that will allow her to keep earning while she studies, and she’s confident that she will be able to balance her studies and side hustles. Fortunately, she says, her learning at UNISA will be remote, which means that she can plan her studies around any shoots or appointments she may have.

These side hustles haven’t just brought in extra cash, she says. They have also taught her about life, and the value of mentorship, networking and patience: “It might take a while and you have to put in the work, especially because nothing comes easy if you’re young in South Africa. We have to pave our own way to get where we want to be.” — Marlinée Fouché

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Choose a career focused on bringing about sustainable social impact with SACAP

Social work is more than just a profession towards securing a job to earn a living — it is a noble calling for those who are passionate about playing their part in changing the lives of the disadvantaged members of society, and see how that change then ripples through society. This is according to Dr Poppy Masinga, who heads up the Faculty of Social Work and Community Development at SACAP (The South African College of Applied Psychology).

Dr Poppy Masinga (Head of Social Work and Community Development Faculty at SACAP and President of Asaswei).

Poverty alleviation, equal distribution of resources and opportunities and disaster mitigation and relief are all important aspects of the job. Moreover, social work is much more than just welfare handouts and social grants, Dr Masinga explains: “A social worker is someone who is passionate about helping individuals, families, groups and communities in collaboration with industries to ensure that the wellbeing and social functioning of members of society is enhanced. Particularly, to empower them to be self-sustaining and self-reliant. Social workers also ensure that social, economic and environmental problems are addressed, policy change is advocated for, and social functioning and wellbeing is promoted. Social work even extends to holding political leaders to account to ensure that they deliver the necessary services to the citizens of their country. It’s about promoting socioeconomic development and sustainable change.”

She says that South Africa has navigated political change and achieved societal transformation. However, there has been an increasing realisation that social work’s responsibility to advocate for social, economic and environmental justice cannot be ignored. “We need to focus on promoting social development to ensure that people can look after themselves and don’t have to depend on the government or international aid for the rest of their lives,” she says.

Despite people having strengths, resilience and capabilities, barriers to self-reliance and self-sustainability still exist, especially in South Africa, which is widely recognised as one of the most unequal societies in the world.

Macro-level, sustainable, social change

Unlike so many other social services fields, social workers are trained to work at micro-, meso- (between micro and macro) and macro-level contexts. “They are obviously trained to intervene and provide one-on-one counselling, but so many of the problems they will deal with emanate from the macro level: structural issues, historic imbalances and inequalities, current political instability and corruption, and climate change-related issues that impact the poorest of the poor. Our students are trained to intervene at that level,” says Dr Masinga.

By the time students graduate from SACAP’s four-year-long, honours-level degree, they have a firm understanding of how policy is made and have been trained in how to analyse policy and advocate for policy change. “Social workers are on the ground, working at grass-roots level. So they know, often better than the politicians sitting comfortably in parliament implementing programmes based on political agendas, and not reality,” she explains. “We teach them how to use the tools available to them, including the media and use Opinion Editorials (Op-Ed) pieces and research, to highlight policy inefficiencies and poor service delivery. They are trained to expose gaps in policy implementation and service delivery, relying on research- and evidence-based data to provide solution-focused alternatives.” After all, she says, research informs practice and practice informs research.

In this way, Dr Masinga says, SACAP’s social work graduates are empowered to represent and advocate on behalf of those vulnerable and voiceless members of society who would otherwise not have a voice to represent their needs and opinions. It is through collaboration with individuals, families, groups and communities, local councillors and traditional leaders that the government will begin to deliver on its promises and account to the electorates.

This policy analysis and political accountability (advocacy) model is also important for building and safeguarding South Africa’s hard-won democracy. “People put their lives on the line for protecting our Constitution and our democracy. Our graduates go into the world with the knowledge, skills and tools to empower every member of our society to enjoy the hard-won battle against apartheid, oppression, inequality and marginalisation, both in principle and in practice.”

Local and global opportunities to change the world

She says job opportunities for social work graduates abound — they are trained to work with children, families, women, youth, the elderly, people with disabilities, schools, hospitals, faith-based organisations and correctional facilities, to name a few. Particularly, they can focus their energies on unemployed youth, sexual and reproductive health, mental ill-health, substance abuse, crime or immigrants. Employment opportunities for social work graduates abound in the public and private sectors, the NGOs (non governmental organisations), CBOs (community-based organisations) and FBOs (faith-based organisations), at academic and research institutions and with global multinationals.

At SACAP, classes are capped at 25 students to ensure maximum engagement and support, and the Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) degree is benchmarked against national, regional and international standards, allowing students to pursue a global career and/or practise anywhere in the world.

Dr Masinga says many businesses are realising the importance of having social workers on the payroll: “A lot of companies provide Employee Health and Wellness programmes focusing on counselling and psycho-social support. Within the current legislative context, private/business sector companies are mandated to provide Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, as a way to give back to communities where they operate their business initiatives. There’s a whole range of initiatives, programmes and projects that social workers can aid the business sector with.”

Environmental justice for a sustainable future

In the same way that neither social or economic justice can be viewed in isolation, environmental justice is taken into consideration when working with individuals, families, groups and communities. “At first, social workers took a backseat, thinking that this was a job for environmentalists, medical doctors and emergency rescue services, but actually, we are on the frontlines of the fight against the devastating impact of climate change,” she explains. “We cannot just be called in at the end, to give counselling and trauma debriefing after a disaster. Not when we have the knowledge, skills and competencies to prevent trauma, suffering, and/or displacement. We are equipped through our BSW training programme to make a positive and sustainable impact, long before disaster strikes.”

Responding to natural and/or man-made disasters is not a new component of the social worker’s job, Dr Masinga says: “Social workers have always provided relief and support during times of natural disasters, like during the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal in April 2022. They help relocate people to safety, ensure that they have shelter and food, blankets, and other needed resources, and execute other important tasks as part of the front-line response.”

This is, however, no longer enough, especially considering how human actions have resulted in an increase in these types of disasters: “At SACAP, we know that social workers cannot just be reactive to climate-related emergencies and disasters — they should be proactive when it comes to disaster preparedness, prevention, mitigation, response and recovery!”

This entails community education and awareness about the negative outcomes of pollution, the impact of climate change, and the need to conserve the environment and its natural resources. “Our students are also trained to hold the government to account to ensure that they put policies and programmes in place that address global warming and climate change-related issues that affect humanity and the planet,” she says.

This is especially pertinent in South Africa, where so many people and their livelihoods are closely linked to the natural environment. “Our students know that they have a critical role to play in safeguarding our natural resources, promoting sustainable development and in advocating for policies and programmes that minimise and ultimately prevent climate change and environmental degradation — for our generation, and future generations to come.”

Empowering the most vulnerable among us

Social work, says Dr Masinga, is a service-to-humanity motivated profession, ideally suited for anyone who is passionate about promoting change and social impact: “Yes, you will change lives, but you will also empower people to change the lives of others, and in doing so, the change you promote becomes sustainable and widespread — and you can see the ripple effect thereof. If you’re interested in bringing about change, then this is the profession for you.”

The pay isn’t high compared to other professions, she cautions with a laugh. But fortunately, the programme fees do have a 25% subsidy offered by SACAP to offset the government’s National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). “The real reward is in the personal fulfilment. That moment when you save a young girl from trafficking or protect a vulnerable child from abuse; when you have influenced the trajectory of a mother and her little ones who were subjected to domestic violence … It’s when you help divert a young man who is at risk from going to prison, or pull someone back from the brink of substance abuse or suicide, or link someone with the resources they need to get a job after being unemployed for so long. You can’t put a price on knowing you helped restore hope, respect and dignity to the lives of those you touch.”

Social workers should be people who are passionate, caring and are able to build networks and support systems, she adds. They should be open to working with marginalised groups such as immigrants, LGBTQI+ individuals, sex workers and other vulnerable populations, without prejudice, bias or discrimination. “You should be someone who believes that people have the potential for change, are resilient, and possess the overwhelming ability to overcome any obstacles that hold them back and hinder them from achieving their potential … they just need to be supported and empowered to do so,” Dr Masinga says.

Dr Masinga has a message for those who believe they match this description and have the attributes: “If this is you, and you choose social work, then I will tell you that you have made the right choice. We cannot wait to welcome you onboard to a person-centred, transformative college that is passionate about making a social impact. Join us as we change the world together, one student, one person and one community at a time.” — Jamaine Krige



Apply today! Due to the late release of the matric results, SACAP’s Faculty of Social Work and Community Development is still accepting applications for the 2023 academic year. For more information, visit www.sacap.edu.za or email [email protected]





——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Let us celebrate all achievements, whatever they may be

Hard work and achievements should be celebrated, but this should not be limited to the amount of A symbols a student has printed alongside their name in the newspapers. Dr Shakira Akabor is a Postdoctoral Research Fellow at the University of South Africa. As the country settles in after the release of the 2022 matric results last week, Akabor explains why she advocates for an academic model that reduces competition and competitiveness at all levels of schooling.

Reduced competitiveness relates to inclusive education and equality, she explains, adding that these are principles that can benefit society as a whole: “Each child and every person is on a learning journey, and some go at a different pace to others. The idea that we have to outdo our peers in the shortest space of time in order to be recognised as ‘excellent’, ‘worthy of recognition’ or ‘better than’ reduces learners to a level where inequalities are perpetuated.”

This practice, she adds, is also an archaic one: many European countries such as Germany, Sweden and Finland do not reward learners for academic achievement, yet produce excellent results, with overall learner performance far better than South Africa’s. “I do believe that this practice needs rethinking, but it is so fundamental to the South African parents’ psyche when it comes to schooling that it would require a radical change from the current way we ‘do’ schooling,” she explains.

Akabor also believes that this systemically-encouraged competitiveness goes against the rights of the child as enshrined in South Africa’s Constitution, where every child is promised the right to learn. She explains: “Competitiveness at school results in some learners getting more attention than others, as teachers naturally focus on the high achievers, whose A symbols boost their own worth as educators. The system itself needs reworking.”

One of the problems with the competitiveness of schooling in general and matric, in particular, is how it only celebrates and elevates a handful of learners. “These achievements are special to a limited, select few people and the harm resulting from this excessiveness could easily be avoided by a more measured approach. The fanfare and fuss made of matric learners achieving A’s can have a negative effect on the mental health of fellow learners.” In some cases, this can even lead to suicide.

That is not to say that hard work and achievements should not be celebrated, she adds: “Rather, let’s be mindful of the ways in which these celebrations are carried out. Families should celebrate the achievements of their beloved children, whatever those achievements may look like, instead of making a spectacle about just the printed results in the newspapers.”

She says contemporary conversations about inclusive education are concerned with the learning and achievement of all learners in the classroom — regardless of their background, socioeconomic status or (dis)ability. “What it would typically look like is that nobody experiences discrimination, and that there are equal opportunities available for anyone and everyone,” she explains. “Essentially, it would mean that there is no gate-keeping with respect to particular opportunities that are restricted to certain individuals or groups.”

Overcoming barriers to learning

In South Africa, many students struggle to access tertiary education due to limited space available at public institutions, and private colleges and universities don’t come cheap. “This means that financial constraints may prevent their access to tertiary education.” Financial assistance does exist in the form of bursaries and scholarships, and Akabor says some students get creative, even starting crowdfunding campaigns among friends, family and strangers to help fund their education.

When it comes to inclusion, she says, parents can and must advocate for their children: “Parents are the child’s biggest champions, and their unwavering belief in their child’s abilities and worth pave the way for institutions to accommodate and cater for their children’s needs. And that is something worth fighting for!” Akabor says this is something that most parents of children with special needs are already aware of, and a mindset that other parents would do well to adopt for their own children going forward.

Fortunately, she says, all 26 of South Africa’s universities have a disability office or a unit that caters to the needs of students with identified or diagnosed disabilities. However, the mindset that inclusion is limited to physical disabilities needs to change: “Inclusion is a broad concept that encapsulates a variety of needs that learners might have. If we do not actively work at inclusivity, then inequalities will grow and deepen, and will eventually lead to more and more discrimination. It will become a human rights crisis.”

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Say goodbye to perfection – choose life

What started out as an attempt to become healthy turned into a drive towards bodily perfection for Ansuné Alexander. “Once I started losing weight, I felt like I finally had control over my life,” she says. “I didn’t realise something was wrong. I kept telling myself: I’m just living healthy.”

She wasn’t. At the height of her struggle, Alexander barely ate and exercised compulsively. She hated going out with family and friends because it became harder to control her environment, and she punished herself and her body for meals which she perceived as “cheating”.

Alexander explains that the eating disorder anorexia nervosa is a highly sophisticated form of perfectionism: “Some individuals have an overly demanding internal voice that says ‘whatever you aspire to achieve is not quite good enough, you need to do better.’ This can run parallel to pressure from society and even one’s parents. Anorexia then becomes a tangible way of measuring perfection — and nothing is ever good enough.”

Breaking free

In her second year, her friends and loved ones started telling her they were concerned about her sudden weight loss, but she denied that anything was wrong. Her frustrated boyfriend at the time helped her realise that she needed help: “He told me that no matter what happened, I just stayed unhappy — he was right.” She dropped out of university and sought professional help, but the battle was far from over.

The turning point came when she spoke with a friend, who was losing the battle against leukaemia: “We all knew she was nearing the end of her life, and I remember my mom telling me that this young girl desperately wanted to write exams and play netball like everyone in her grade. And here I was, with so much going for me, choosing not to live. Her life inspired me to carry on living.”



Introducing the healthy inner parent

“The healthy inner parent is what I like to call the personal guardian of oneself,” explains Alexander. In the case of anorexia, this component is underdeveloped, while the inner critic is overly developed. “Ultimately, the goal is to banish the inner critic, and to replace this overly critical parent component of our psyche with a healthy, kind adult voice, so that you can become that for yourself and set healthy boundaries.”

It took Alexander 10 years to reach this point. She now has her own family and works as the Childrens’ Ministry Director at Rosebank Union Church. Her faith is at the core of her healing process, and she has a strong support network who caution her when warning signs appear.

After doing a degree in media writing and law, and spending a year at the Waterfront Theatre School, she is surrounded by music and art, and finally feels she can make a difference. “I hope I get to teach kids that their identity isn’t in their achievements or what their bodies look like — it’s just that they are loved, more than they can ever imagine. I was finding my worth in my achievements, or my future career, or the degree I was doing — but I am loved, irrespective of all those things.” — Marlinée Fouché



Balance is key Independent Executive Coach Wilmien Davis warns that tunnel vision leads to young people missing out on the fullness of life. What happens if a wheel comes off your car, or the fuel runs out? If your life is balanced, it won’t be such a big deal, she explains: “You aren’t what you study, and if that is all you have, then when something goes wrong it can feel like your whole life is collapsing.” The elements that make up a balanced, full person are different for everyone. Davis offers these tips: Set goals This aids balance because it gives one something to work towards: “Three simple goals are ideal because we get distracted when life gets busy. When we work on three big goals, many of the other smaller goals automatically fall into place. Put your effort into those few goals that are going to make a big impact. ” Time management How long does it take to get ready for bed, prepare a meal or leave the house? Davis says these are answers every person should have: “Many people start to manage the time they THINK they have, but they don’t do a reality check on the time that they actually have.” She suggests filling a diary with non-negotiable activities — fixed events such as classes, sleeping and working — while also taking into account the time it takes to transition from one task to the next. The rest of the time should then be divided amongst the “negotiable” or “changeable” elements, like preparing meals, studying and taking breaks. Let FOMO go – sometimes it’s good to say no Some people find themselves saying yes to everything because they fear missing out. Davis highlights a quote from Max Orwell: “Say no to the good things, so that you can say yes to the great things.” She says people who achieve a lot often say yes to everything, but they also tend to be the first to burn out. She teaches clients to learn to say no, without guilt or explanations. “If we can’t say no and we always say yes, we dilute our yesses,” she explains. “We don’t get to everything, we disappoint people, and our ‘yes’ loses its value. If you already have a lot of things on your plate, and you already know your time is filled up, don’t say yes to the next thing, unless you are willing to let go of something else.” Ask for help If you feel that you are struggling, there is no reason to go it alone: “Don’t let pride get in the way of balance, especially if you’ve been disappointed in the past. “We need to forgive people and with wisdom, we come to realise who to ask for help.” She says many tools exist to help young people create and maintain balance, from apps to mental health professionals to the internet to personal development courses. In closing, she cautions: “If you have a ‘perfect plan’, you are going to be disappointed. You are going to become demotivated and it is going to get you down. We don’t always know what’s going to happen around the next bend. You can’t plan for all eventualities, but you can be flexible. That is what life is about — to tackle our failures and to be okay with mistakes. If your life is balanced and there’s a challenge, your world won’t fall apart.”







If you or a loved one is struggling to deal with depression, anxiety or other mental health problems, reach out to a professional for advice. 24-HOUR TOLL-FREE EMERGENCY HELPLINES SADAG Suicide and Crisis Helpline 0800 567 567 Cipla Mental Health Helpline Call 0800 456 789 SMS 31393 Whatsapp 076 882 2775





——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Put your best foot forward

A professional curriculum vitae (also known as a CV or a resumé) is essential to showcase your skills and talents, whether you’re applying for a competitive study programme, trying to land a scholarship or bursary or looking for a job. Building a great CV can be a challenge, especially for school leavers who don’t feel like they have much to offer yet, but it becomes easier when broken down into the two main tasks at hand: firstly, identifying which experiences to include, and secondly, presenting that information well.

Dean Naidoo, Chief People Officer at Zutari and a human resources expert with more than two decades of experience in the industry.

What goes into a great CV?

A CV gives a prospective employer an overview of your education, work experience and what you have done to prove you are a suitable fit to the job or the programme. But the how of a CV is just as important as the what — as in, how you put the building blocks together in writing to showcase yourself, your talents and achievements in the best possible light.

Presentation is (almost) everything

Even the perfect candidate won’t be considered if they cannot convince recruiters of that fact. What’s more, there isn’t much time to do so: a study by the New College of Humanities showed that, on average, recruiters only spend three minutes and 14 seconds looking over an application, and make up their minds about a CV in less than 60 seconds. It also found that of the 10 most off-putting things for recruiters, the first is sloppy writing. A CV or cover letter riddled with typos, spelling mistakes and poor grammar has little chance of making a good impression.

The first step, then, is to ensure that there are no spelling errors or grammatical mistakes.

Dean Naidoo, Chief People Officer at Zutari and a human resources expert with more than two decades of experience in the industry, advises young people to take these fine points seriously. “We’re looking for attention to detail,” he explains. “Remember, your CV is your calling card — it is representative of you, of what you’ve done, of what you’ve achieved, of what you can do.”

Regarding formatting, Naidoo says that even early career CVs should demonstrate forethought in how information is presented, but adds: “We’re not asking for sophistication.” Candidates should focus on readability, with education and employment history presented in reverse chronological order, and projects, employers, reference details and dates indicated properly.

For Naidoo, another big no-no is using clichés such as “team player” or “can-do attitude”. “What does that mean if you’re not substantiating the fact or giving examples?” he asks. Recruiters surveyed in the New College of Humanities study agree — they found clichés even more unappealing than outright lies on candidate CVs.

Professional presentation is a must. About 35% of employers stated they would reject candidates with “unprofessional” email addresses, so it’s best to create a simple address that contains your name and surname. Prospective employers also dislike overly casual language (such as signing off with “cheers”) and impersonal forms of address in emails (like “to whom it may concern”) — you should make an effort to find out who will be receiving the email, and ensure that your tone is appropriate.

Don’t sell yourself short, but be succinct

It’s important to be specific and demonstrate your value. When listing experience, include what the responsibilities were and what skills were needed for, or developed in, the role in question.

You may feel silly listing a holiday job at a restaurant, but if the opportunity you are applying for requires great people skills and work in a high-pressure environment, then that time you spent on waiting tables may be considered relevant! According to Naidoo, it is also important to address any gaps in the timeline — it is a good idea to briefly indicate the reasons for not working or studying during specific periods.

For education applications, first-time jobseekers and early career candidates, brevity is key. A good CV should encapsulate all your education and experiences in a single page — two pages at most. If it is any longer, the reader will likely lose interest.

Education, training, and skills

One of the most obvious ways to bolster a CV is to seek formal education or training after leaving school: a degree, diploma or certificate from a higher education institution (HEI) of some kind. If you choose higher education, you should remember that both your results and the time taken to complete your qualification will very likely be relevant to future employers.

Tertiary education and vocational training aren’t the best options for everyone — and they’re certainly not the only ones. Reputable online short courses and language learning apps are viable ways for senior-phase learners and recent matriculants to build skills and gain knowledge. What’s more, students enrolled at HEIs also have good reasons to pursue self-directed education of this kind: not only because it will expand their skill set, but also because listing additional courses and certifications on a CV demonstrates self-discipline, drive and dynamism.

It’s important to remember that education and training are not only a matter of getting a piece of paper to attach to your CV — they are important for building skills. It is not necessary to have a certification for every skill listed, as long as the information provided is truthful, so don’t dismiss opportunities to learn just because they don’t come with an official certificate.

A good CV includes both hard and soft skills, which can be developed without formal training. A hard skill like “proficiency in Excel” can be self-taught through online resources, and a soft skill like “stress tolerance” can be developed by embracing opportunities for self-knowledge and personal growth.

Applicant-tracking and recruitment-marketing systems: What you need to know

There’s a high likelihood that you will encounter an Applicant-Tracking System (ATS) or a Recruitment-Marketing System (RMS) in the course of your application process. These tools allow companies to automate parts of the recruitment and hiring processes, and they are increasingly common despite the controversy surrounding their use, with research by Harvard Business Review showing that the majority of major employers now use these technologies. Some statistics indicate that for companies using this software, up to 75% of CVs are rejected by applicant tracking systems — which means that only 25% of applications make their way to a human being for review.

The best way to ensure that your application is not thrown out by the system is to ensure that all the required fields are completed, that documents are formatted properly and that all the necessary paperwork has been attached. Check the application criteria and be sure to use keywords from the listing in your CV and cover letter to increase the chances of your application making the cut. — Mia Jansen van Rensburg

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Preparing for the workplace of tomorrow, today

It’s been three years since the Covid-19 pandemic swept the world, creating unprecedented disruptions to every aspect of life, and the world of work was no exception. These rapid, widespread changes have fuelled heated debates about job security, labour practices and what the business world can expect going forward. The core question, especially among young people on the cusp of entering the labour market, seems to be: what can individuals do to future-proof their careers, and how can they start preparing today for the workplace of tomorrow?

The World Economic Forum (WEF) estimates that half of the current workforce will be forced to reskill within the next five years, as the “double disruption” of the pandemic and automation transforming jobs snowballs.

In its annual report examining global trends affecting the workplace, the WEF found that artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are disrupting the way millions of people work: “As the digital transformation ripples out through the economy, a growing number of industry sectors are fighting to attract workers with skills in AI/ML, cloud computing, social media and product management.”

As early as 2017, those in the know predicted that 85% of the jobs that will exist in 2030 had not yet been invented. Take the new opportunities created by the Covid-19 pandemic alone into account, and it’s easy to see how this may well be the case! This rapid paradigm shift can cause anxiety, as change has always inspired fear. Young people, fortunately, now have the opportunity to turn these challenges and anxieties into opportunities to guarantee their careers and give themselves a head start.

The silver lining to the dark cloud of industry disruption

The World Economic Council has estimated that by 2025, there will be at least 85 million jobs lost or displaced because of automation. Despite this, the world will see 97 million new roles emerge, creating far more jobs than will have been lost.

The five-year growth rate for AI/ML, cloud computing, product management and social media was 122% in 2021, showing that these career paths are well on the rise. The skill sets involved in these four fields are also versatile and transferable across a number of industries, allowing for maximum growth and job mobility.

Digital and technological literacy also mean that workers are better able to engage collaboratively with automated systems and algorithms to work faster and more effectively. Fortunately, many avenues exist for anyone who wants to take their learning into their own hands and upskill themselves. Short courses, e-learning modules, postgraduate programmes, apprenticeships and in-service learning opportunities are just some of the pathways to upskill in order to stay relevant and rise up the professional ladder.

Develop these 10 skills to future-proof your career According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), young graduates can get ahead of the curve and prepare themselves for the future of work by developing these core competencies — and highlighting them to prospective employers: Analytical thinking and innovation Active learning and learning strategies Complex problem-solving Critical thinking and analysis Creativity, originality, and initiative Leadership and social influence Technology use, monitoring and control Technology design and programming Resilience, stress tolerance and flexibility Reasoning, problem-solving and ideation.

Exciting new career fields to consider

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)

These fields are already shaping our lives, the way we interact with information, and with each other.

Machine Learning engineers make use of data science, applied research and software engineering to create production-ready scalable data science models that can handle terabytes of real-time data. From the music suggested by Spotify to the Netflix-recommended series put to viewers, consumers are already being influenced by systems that analyse their preferences and show them products and content based on that.

Data scientists use various tools to extract knowledge from data and identify meaningful patterns in the information. This could be as basic as identifying anomalies in time-series data or something as complex as making predictions about future trends.

AI software engineers build software products for AI applications, bringing together development tasks such as coding, continuous integration and quality control to develop and maintain software critical to a number of industries.

Natural language processing engineers/scientists are to thank for tools like voice assistants, speech recognition, document processing and more. They specialise in both spoken and written human language, building the bridges between people and machines. Through the use of computational linguistics, human language technologies, automatic speech recognition or machine translation, these practitioners are the reasons humans and machines can communicate with each other.

Cybersecurity analysts are tasked with defending digital infrastructure and assets, and work at local, national and global levels. They often make use of machine learning to collect and study large amounts of data that reflect the vulnerabilities and threats an entity, whether it’s a company or a country, may face.

Cloud computing

Cloud computing enables users to access digital information over the internet from anywhere, rather than having physical servers or backups available on location.

Cloud support engineers are troubleshooting experts who assist clients when problems arise. In addition to providing on-demand assistance, cloud support engineers are often responsible for writing user and training manuals, tutorials, FAQs and help guides.

Cloud security analysts are responsible for the integrity and security of the cloud by assessing threats and implementing defences that prevent data breaches, secure data and eliminate security gaps.

Cloud consultants have broad knowledge of cloud technologies and offer assessments and advice on corporate cloud needs, solutions and platforms. They can also facilitate a company’s transition to the cloud through migration policies.

Social media

Over the past few years, social media has grown to be the go-to channel for everything — from socialising to product discovery and advertising, to client feedback and corporate relations. Businesses cannot afford to view social media as an afterthought delegated to an intern on a smartphone anymore — instead, this is a key pillar that should be integrated to support several business functions, including human resources, marketing and market research, customer service and product development. Not every job on social media requires extensive technological skills, though; here, human-driven creativity still has a role.

Copywriting for social media is an act of translation. While not a new position, copywriting for social media entails translating a brand and its persona into an online, digital presence, often across a number of platforms and devices that each come with their own criteria and best practices.

Social analytics drives the proactive decision-making of top brands, impacting everything from marketing revenue to customer experience. In this field, professionals are tasked with providing insights garnered from digital sources to internal and external stakeholders, communicating the story and trends behind the data sets in question.

Social media creative directors create and manage campaigns that rise above the noise and set brands apart. A creative director oversees visuals, copywriting and engagement, and takes big-picture concepts such as campaign pacing, network-specific approaches, voice and tone, and copy and multimedia formats into campaigns that deliver messages with maximum impact.

Social media customer service managers do more than respond to comments and messages in a professional and timely manner. Four out of five executives believe that social media will soon be the primary channel for customer service and support. Consumers are turning to brands’ public profiles for everything — from seeking customer support to airing their grievances — and everything in between. Given the varied nature of social media interactions, they may also be responsible for creating a company-specific escalation management strategy.

Turn those anxieties into excitement!

While the future is uncertain, most changes in the workplace seem reactive to a fast-changing world, and many of the new jobs are still in their infancy, the future of work looks positive for those who are willing to see the silver lining that surrounds the dark cloud of volatility. Those individuals who are willing to learn, unlearn, relearn, upskill, reskill, create and evolve while leaning into the disruptions around them are those who are likely to not only survive but thrive in the workplace of tomorrow. — Kofi Zwana

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Financing your future

More than half of young South Africans claim a lack of funding as the biggest obstacle preventing them from studying after school. Money matters, for sure, but there are ways to access financial resources and secure funding to ensure that prospective students can access tertiary education and take a step towards the future they want, and the future they deserve.

NSFAS

For prospective students from households earning less than R350 000 per year, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is the most readily available bursary. The scheme was created to aid South Africa’s underprivileged youth, with its mission to be “an efficient and effective provider of financial aid to students from poor and working-class families in a sustainable manner that promotes access to, and success in, higher and further education and training, in pursuit of South Africa’s national and human resource development goals”.

The programme is funded by the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) and makes provision for financing different aspects of each student’s learning journey: tuition, study materials, transport, accommodation and a stipend for living expenses. Since 2018, NSFAS funding is considered a grant and not a loan, and no longer has to be paid back.

ISFAP

Prospective students who cannot afford a student loan but do not meet the criteria for a NSFAS bursary can consider applying for the Ikusasa Student Financial Aid Programme (ISFAP). This is a good option for candidates who come from a household with an income between R350 000 and R600 000.

According to its website, ISFAP hopes to help reduce the dropout rates of poor and middle-class students, while also improving the country’s skill profile: “The programme aims to fast-track South Africa’s skills production for the 21st century by funding the higher education costs of mainly students studying towards a career in Occupations of High Demand, which have been identified as critical to South Africa’s economic development.”

Bursaries, scholarships and fellowships

Bursary opportunities provide full or partial funding based on financial need or academic merit. A number of online resources also exist that list available sports bursaries, corporate bursaries, donor funding and international funding. A complete list of scholarships or funding opportunities is available on most universities’ websites, and include private foundations, external institutions, corporates and government bodies. There are often specific criteria with regards to age, nationality or previous qualifications, so candidates should check their eligibility before applying.

Not all funding opportunities are equal, and bursaries can vary significantly in application criteria and offerings. Some may partially or fully cover a qualifying student’s studies with no expectations, while others may expect a commitment to work for them once their studies have been completed.

A bursary is a social contract. Students who do not fulfil the obligations and requirements set out in the agreement are considered in breach of this contract, which could result in penalisation or cancellation.

Study Loans

Another way to secure funding is through a bank loan. “We help students cover both undergraduate and postgraduate qualifications that are longer than six months in duration, for a minimum amount of R15 000,” explains Nick Nkosi, Head of Consumer Lending at ABSA Everyday Banking. “The Study Loan will cover one year’s tuition fees and associated costs.”

After completion of the first year, he says students can reapply easily, provided that either they or a legal parent or guardian qualify for the new amounts: “At ABSA, we know that study loans alleviate stress for both parents or sponsors and students, as it allows them to fund education at relatively low interest rates. Students who are employed part-time or full-time can apply for a loan in their own capacity, or if the student is not employed, then the loan application is concluded with the parent, guardian or sponsor, in line with the National Credit Act.”

While the loan needs to be repaid, there are options to ensure that this doesn’t break the bank. “Customers can extend the option to repay only the interest portion of the loan for a further 12 months when re-applying for additional funds to cover subsequent years of study, and can be renewed annually for as long as the student requires funding from us,” Nkosi explains.

Study loans can be taken for part-time or full-time studies at any university, university of technology, agricultural college, or technical vocational education and training college, as well as any private study institution registered at a Sector Education and Training Authority. They can also cover any online study course accredited by the United States Department of Education or the UK Government of Higher Education Quality Assurance Agency, and any aviation training from a training organisation approved by the South African Civil Aviation Authority.

— Wessel Krige

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Considerations for first-time car buyers

Your first car is a milestone like no other. Car ownership comes with a measure of independence that, for many young people, is their first taste of real adulthood. It’s also probably one of the biggest purchases they have ever made (or will for the next few years!) Doing it right requires a lot of research — and keeping a level head in the face of enthusiastic salespeople.

The look and feel of the car in question is up to each individual; it’s the practical aspects that new buyers find the most challenging.

The basics

It’s important to be realistic about what is affordable. Remember that car ownership comes with more costs than the monthly loan repayments. Fuel, insurance, regular services and emergency repairs tend to add up. The cost of insurance, especially, can come as quite a surprise — young drivers have to fork out far more than their parents for the same coverage, as drivers below the age of 25 are considered a high-risk group.

It’s best to budget conservatively, especially as financial situations may change before the car loan has been repaid fully.

New or used?

An important factor in budget-setting is whether the car is new or second-hand.

A new car… Pros Comes with a manufacturer warranty and a service plan. Likely has more modern features than older, used models of the same make, meaning the vehicle may be safer and more comfortable. Cons Loses up to 20% of its value as soon as you leave the dealership parking lot, and depreciates in value far quicker than used cars. Are more expensive to purchase, with higher monthly repayments.

A used car… Pros Will be cheaper Could be “almost new” and in excellent condition, provided you’re buying a certified pre-owned car, with a full service history, from a reputable dealership. Cons Might not qualify for a car loan, depending on its age. Often requires more maintenance. May have undisclosed problems, especially if acquired through a private seller. Could have outdated parts that need replacement and specs that are not standard in new vehicles.

Paying for your first car

There are three main ways to buy your first car: cash, a car loan or a personal loan.

Paying cash is ultimately cheaper in the long run, but requires more readily available funds than most young people have at hand. That leaves most first-time buyers with a choice between a personal loan or a car loan from the bank. The decision ultimately rests on the vehicle in question (make and model, age, new or used) as well as the buyer’s personal financial history.

For many young people, buying a car is also the first time they enter into a debt agreement — and this has implications for their credit score, which should be kept in mind.

Here’s a quick rundown of the differences between car loans and personal loans:

Car loans

As the name would suggest, a car loan is a loan that’s purpose-built for purchasing cars. This kind of loan can be obtained from either a bank or the dealership where you’re purchasing the vehicle. Because the car is used as collateral, these loans tend to come with lower interest rates. The downside of this is that if the buyer falls behind on payments, the car can quickly and easily be repossessed by the lender.

Car loans, however, are only granted for vehicles purchased from a dealership. Although second-hand vehicles are not automatically excluded, only later models qualify. Usually, a car older than 60 months will not be covered by this type of loan.

Personal loans

Personal loans are unsecured loans that can be used for almost any expense. Because personal loans aren’t secured as car loans are, they come with a higher interest rate. But unlike a car loan, a personal loan can be used to buy from a private seller, or to buy a second-hand car older than 60 months.

Remember to calculate how much you’ll actually be paying for the car in total — if you’re taking out a personal loan to buy a pre-owned car, make sure that you’re not going to lose too much money by paying the higher interest rates. Always compare quotes, do thorough research, and don’t let salespeople rush you into a decision.

Insider Tip If you’re taking out a car loan, be sure to shop around for the best interest rate. If the bank has pre-approved a loan at a lower interest rate than what your dealership has offered, share this information with the dealership — they may offer you a lower interest rate to keep your loan on their books.

Safety

Statistically speaking, driving is one of the most dangerous things you’ll do on a day-to-day basis. This is especially true in South Africa, which has one of the worst road death rates in the world. Safety should therefore be a major concern for first-time car buyers.

Unfortunately, differences in legal requirements for safety features mean that auto manufacturers produce cars for the South African market that would be illegal in Europe or the United States. First-time buyers should take note of this when researching the safety of their dream car. The Automobile Association (AA) has recognised the need for consumer-friendly, locally-relevant information about safe, entry-level cars that fit the tight budgets of young South Africans.

Their 2022 Entry Level Vehicle Safety Report (EVLS) assesses 38 models, all priced under R270 000, and assigns them points based on whether they are equipped with a number of important safety features, such as curtain airbags, an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), and Electronic Stability Control (ESC). The points scored are used to place vehicles in one of three categories: “poor safety”, “moderate safety” or “acceptable safety”.This report, available online on their website, also assigns a “safety/affordability” score to each vehicle, providing consumers with an easy way to assess the risks and benefits of purchasing each model.

Yet, as the AA points out, this report is based on desktop research rather than the more reliable method of crash-testing. That’s where the #SaferCarsForAfrica initiative comes in. This project was conceived by the Global New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) to address the disparities in the safety of cars between countries. For this initiative, Global NCAP crash-tested 12 South African spec cars — the results of these tests are also available online. While not exhaustive catalogues of the vehicles first-time buyers might be interested in, both these reports will prove useful for new drivers seeking to educate themselves about the features to look out for when making their purchasing decisions.

Key safety features to look out for Depending on your budget, you might not be able to find an affordable car with all of these features, but they’re worth looking out for: Anti-lock Braking System Electronic Stability Control Curtain airbags and side airbags Crash test rating, if available.

As with any major life decision, it’s good to ask for advice about choosing a car from trusted friends and family. While this is ultimately up to you and you alone, having someone to accompany you to the dealership or the home of a private seller is a good way to keep a level head amid the excitement you’re likely to feel as you buy your first major purchase. — Mia Jansen van Rensburg

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Online resources elevate efficiency

Students today have countless tools, applications and resources available to help them study more efficiently and bring balance to their lives. A great advantage is that many of these are available for free online, meaning that young people can access these benefits as they continue their studies at university or college, without breaking a sweat — or breaking the bank.

The basics

Managing schedules, taking notes, brainstorming, keeping track of deadlines and collaborating on group projects are tasks that almost every student must face, regardless of their specific course of study. There are powerful tools that address these needs available for free online, with paid versions including a few extra features that students might not need.

One important factor to keep in mind is whether there’s any integration between the different tools and devices you use to stay organised, healthy and productive throughout your studies. Otter.ai and Zoom get along well, but MyFitnessPal and Huawei smartphones don’t, for instance — so it’s not just the quality of individual online tools that matter, but how well they fit into your overall virtual world.

Staying on top of your research and references

Students faced with a mountain of different academic texts to read for lectures and later reference in their assessments have three related challenges: keeping track of their sources, keeping them organised in files, and citing them correctly. University libraries offer training sessions on different citation management and resource management softwares students can access through their institution, and these are usually compulsory for first-years.

Features vary dramatically, but tools of this kind are used to automatically generate citations from web pages or downloaded PDFs in multiple styles, reorganise local files, save resources to the cloud, highlight and make notes on your readings, and so on. Notable examples include Mendeley, Zotero, RefWorks, and Endnote. Students should take note of which programmes their institution provide for free, and experiment to find one that works for them.

Eliminating distractions

Research has shown that, on average, it takes people 23 minutes to recover focus following a distraction, so setting aside time to work without interruption is important. This might mean temporarily blocking your access to distracting websites and apps on your devices to eliminate temptation. Some smartphones have built-in distraction-blocking features, but their functionality is often limited. For more features, look into free distraction-blockers and productivity timers such as Leechblock, AntiSocial, StayFocusd, Productivity Owl and Pomodoro.

WriteOrDie and Calmly are also both useful websites for overcoming distractions and writer’s block. The latter is simply a word processor with no buttons — just a simple, empty white space. WriteOrDie is more aggressive, forcing you to get a messy first draft out by punishing you with annoying audio and images when you fall behind your writing speed goal.

Submitting great assignments

Adjusting to writing assignments at university level can take some time, and for those who are not strong writers, preventable mistakes may cost them dearly. Fortunately, a number of free resources are available online. GrammarLookup, for instance, can be accessed for free through any browser, and allows students to double-check their work for errors in both American and UK English. Cliché Finder identifies overused adages so they can be rewritten in more original language, and Power Thesaurus helps with vocabulary.

Also notable are Quetext and Edubirdie — free plagiarism checkers students can use to ensure they have not accidentally committed plagiarism in their assignments (which is very possible, especially early on in one’s academic career). — Mia Jansen van Rensburg



Participate in your lectures Dr Andrew Ferreirinha is a medical doctor currently specialising in paediatrics. This process requires him to write several exams with the Colleges of Medicine and complete an MA through the University of Pretoria — all while working full time at an academic hospital. As the college does not provide textbooks to those preparing for their exams, candidates like Dr Ferreirinha rely on self-study. His textbooks do not adequately cover everything he needs to know for his examinations. In addition to working through past papers online, Dr Ferreirinha has found YouTube to be a valuable resource for revising the basics and learning useful mnemonics. His preferred sources include Khan Academy and Lecturio — the latter offers a paid app with more advanced lectures by specialists. Self-study is not ideal for Dr Ferreirinha, who says he has an audio-visual learning style, and attributes his success at university to enthusiastic participation in lectures, rather than extensive revision at home. The video medium has therefore proven useful. Dr Ferreirinha recommends checking view counts on YouTube to gauge quality — but, ultimately, no pre-recorded online resources can replace a classroom: “Apart from the online stuff for medicine, my advice to medical students is: show up. Be in the front, ask questions and answer questions. Don’t be afraid to sound stupid, because you’re not the only one that has that stupid idea or that stupid question.” He says that students should be careful when paying for online resources. He learned this the hard way when a seemingly reputable provider of online lectures overcharged him by $150.



