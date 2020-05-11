Subscribe
Subscribe
SportTop Six

10 years on: The legacy of the 2010 World Cup

With the memories still so vivid, it feels surreal to think that June will mark 10 years since Bafana first kicked things off in Soccer City.
0

The 2010 World Cup consumed essentially every aspect of our lives. South Africa would host the biggest spectacle our planet has to offer — 3.2-billion scrutinising eyes pinned on our young democracy. At stake was far more than glory on a football pitch: it was our moment to advertise our country to a global audience, show off how far we had come since entering the international arena once again. Then, just as soon as it arrived, it was all over. With the memories still so vivid, it feels surreal to think that June will mark 10 years since Bafana first kicked things off in Soccer City. To commemorate that milestone, the Mail & Guardian is taking a retrospective look at the grand moment through the eyes of those who were involved, on and off the field. Along the way, we try to answer an almost impossible question: what legacy did the 2010 World Cup leave behind?

Part 1: The goal that shook the world

It’s one of the greatest goals the World Cup has ever seen: an extraordinary clash of circumstance, decisive teamwork and immaculate technique.

More than 80 000 expectant fans had packed into a redeveloped Soccer City to watch Bafana Bafana and Mexico open the first World Cup on African soil. After years of tireless planning and anxious anticipation, the moment had finally arrived. All eyes were on the hosts: would the perennial underachievers stumble under the world’s gaze? 

After 55 minutes of tight, albeit entertaining, football, the suffocating suspense was mercifully drained from the Calabash. Five seconds was all it took to turn a routine interception into a neat midfield triangle and a sublimely weighted through-ball from Teko Modise. 

Siphiwe Tshabalala, raring down the left, latched onto it. He took one touch into his path before fiercely unleashing with his in-step. Despite the visible uncertainty of the Mexican keeper, the acute angle was such that nothing but an immediate, precise drive into the top far corner would likely have been good enough.

That the Kaizer Chiefs winger was able to find the opening without hesitating is perhaps the most remarkable thing about the goal. It was that rare moment when intelligence meets pure force of will. Nine times out of ten, the ball sails over the crossbar and we never talk about it again.

“There was not much time to think because the speed on the ball was very fast and I was going fast as well,” Tshabalala recalls now, a decade later. “But I knew that the keeper was off his line. At first I thought of just lobbing it over, but on second thought I just unleashed a powerful shot. I connected well with the ball, the technique was perfect … everything was perfect.

“It united the people. People celebrated ― they were happy because of that goal. Even now, it’s still spoken about.”

Those not fortunate enough to witness the strike live at the stadium were still treated to a Peter Drury monologue that has gone down amongst his most renowned.

“Tshabalalaaa!” he screamed in a pronunciation not as half-arsed as the usual fare from his British colleagues. “Goal, Bafana Bafana! Goal for South Africa. Goal for all Africa. Jabulela, rejoice.”


Co-commentator Jim Beglin, who had a bit more trouble with “Shabagalala”, enthused that if Brazil had produced that sort of ruthless passing we’d be “raving about it for ages”. He’s not wrong ― that is the type of football we’d expect from the very best in the world. Thanks to the goal, we were in their bracket, if only for a moment.

After wheeling away from a stunned Mexican defence, and with adrenaline surely surging through his body, Tshabalala still found the composure to join his teammates on the touchline for what would become a famous, and much replicated, celebration. 

“It was bound to happen. The confidence was there, the belief was there,” he says. “Even before the game I knew if I was to score, this is the celebration. Hence everything just happened as though it was planned. We used to practice the celebration in training. We knew that moment was going to come.”

Sadly, the ending to the game ― and indeed the rest of South Africa’s tournament run ― felt rather anticlimactic after the crescendo of that goal. The equaliser was as sloppy as the opener was spectacular but was enough to earn Mexico a draw ― a result that would be telling as Bafana were eliminated from the group stage on goal difference. (More on that in the next part of this series). 

Tshabalala himself would remain at Kaizer Chiefs for another eight years ― winning the PSL twice ― before making the move overseas relatively late in his career to BB Erzurumspor in Turkey. He is now clubless after the side were relegated last year but, at 35, is not ready to flick the kill switch on his playing days just yet. Whatever he is still able to achieve, it’s unlikely it will eclipse that historic day in Soweto. 

“I’ve scored so many beautiful goals, important goals, from childhood until today, but that one will always stand out. Because the world was watching, the stakes were high ― it was a big moment for South Africa and Africans. It will always be the best and one for the archives. “Not only for me, for football. It was voted among the best goals of the decade. People still talk about it. Just today someone texted me about the goal,” he says.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Luke Feltham
Luke Feltham

Luke Feltham runs the Mail & Guardian's sports desk. He was previously the online day editor.

Recommended

Opinion

Covid-19 pandemic offers municipalities rare opportunity to restore trust

-
Local government and councillors have largely failed to deliver services and on their mandate because of a lack of will to do their jobs, corruption and a shortage of people with skills
Read more
Africa

Censorship, the unexpected side-effect of Covid-19

-
If the coronavirus outbreak has taught us anything beyond the necessity of washing our hands, it is that its victim has been leadership
Read more
Coronavirus

Three ways to finance the Covid-19 policy response

& -
The government will have to consider the pros and cons of direct taxation, de facto taxation and debt as it negotiates the coronavirus economic crisis
Read more
Coronavirus

They protested for food – the police fired rubber bullets

-
Excessive use of force by the security forces during the Covid-19 pandemic has overwhelmingly been experienced in poor communities
Read more
Coronavirus

Making soup is easier than beer, my brew

-
The Woodstock Brewery, the Drifter Brewing Company and Stellenbosch Breweries are unable to make beer under lockdown regulations. So they’re making soup for food relief instead.
Read more
Politics

Case lays bare Ingonyama’s dealings

-
Staff members claim they are fall guys for the failure of the Ingonyama Trust Board, which manages large swathes of KwaZulu-Natal
Read more
National

Racist mayor extends his leave

-
The Free State ANC blames lockdown for no disciplinary action against Nkosinjani Speelman
Read more
Coronavirus

Covid-19 is a grave threat in prisons

-
Inspectorate finds serious overcrowding at ‘Sun City’ centre, putting inmates at risk of Covid-19
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Africa

The doctor who gave her life to stop Ebola in...

When Ebola first hit Lagos, Dr Ameyo Adadevoh knew something was seriously wrong, so she did something about it
-
Read more
Coronavirus

Justice department suspends CFO, supply chain director over R1.2bn security...

An internal forensic probe has found that the duo had manipulated tender processes
-
Read more
Coronavirus

Khosa judge: Restore people’s trust

The Defence Force and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate now say their inquiries into the death of Collins Khosa are not complete
-
Read more
Coronavirus

Using codewords to protect against domestic violence

A Cape Town women’s group is using coded text messages to help victims of gender-based violence and abuse get out of harm’s way
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Government lays the foundation for illicit tobacco sales to flourish

-
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has banned tobacco sales to support her draconian ideas, and without any scientific basis, says Japan Tobacco International
Read more
Special Reports

Professional body membership: a progressive way to propel your career to new heights

-
The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants constantly strives to maintain and strengthen the overall status of the accountancy profession
Read more
Special Reports

Giving a voice to the marginalised communities in Southern Africa

-
Society Talks is a platform that unites participants in progressive dialogue to develop responsive solutions as a collaborative
Read more
Special Reports

Southern Africa Trust prioritises needs of civil society during Covid-19 lockdown

-
Vulnerable communities in the SADC region need linguistically and culturally contextualised information to protect themselves
Read more
Special Reports

A call for inclusive responses to Covid-19

-
Solutions for SMMEs and communities on the margins of the southern African economy lie in fostering inclusive value chains
Read more
Special Reports

Makrosafe ensures a safe return to work after lockdown

-
South African companies can resume operations knowing that they have the equipment and protocols to protect the health and safety of their workers
Read more
Special Reports

Itec offers South African businesses free video conferencing

-
StarLeaf app enables South African businesses to keep functioning by conducting remote meetings during the Covid-19 lockdown
Read more
Special Reports

President of Ghana to speak at Africa.com webinar

-
Crisis Management for African Business Leaders will address the challenges African executives are facing during the Covid-19 pandemic
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now