Subscribe
Subscribe
Sport

The beautiful game isn’t perfect

Denied: Harry Maguire of Manchester United appeals to the referee after Kurt Zouma of Chelsea scores a goal, which is later disallowed for a foul during a Premier League match in October against Chelsea. (Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
0

Suppose you’re watching a game of English football. In that case, it’s highly likely that at some point — probably towards the end of the match — one commentator will turn to the other and ask a question that goes something like this: “Say, Jim, are they full value for their lead?”

The answer to that question will depend on how both sides have conducted themselves throughout the game. Had Team B sat back and absorbed relentless pressure only to hit back on the counter and score the winner with a fluke deflection, then no, they have not given full value. Instead, they are scolded for stumbling on dumb luck and condolences are passed on to Team A.

See, it’s not enough to win a football match, you have to deserve it. 

Consider boxing. Should the fight end in a draw (especially a boring one), the conversation in the commentary booth will often shift to who won on points. Just what the criteria are for these points is not legislated anywhere but are widely understood to be attack-mindedness, enthusiasm and hard work.

Football is a sport that has one unequivocal way of registering the score on the board: putting the ball into the net. Every other metric and statistic has zero effect on declaring a winner. 


There are no style points; no bonuses for fair play; no golden snitch to be caught. And yet one of our favourite pastimes is determining who really deserved to be the winner over the 90 minutes of the game.

It is time we dissuaded ourselves of the notion of merit. Semantic annoyance aside, there are real consequences that result from us continuing to indulge in such an archaic idea.

As we approach the quarter mark of the season, one clear point of contention has cropped up: the pedantic, draconian awarding of penalties. So far we have seen the referee point to the spot 41 times in 78 games — an average of 0.53 a match. Should we continue on this trajectory, last season’s tally of 92 will be more than doubled.

More than ever we have seen the art of the spotkick come into focus and debates arise over the most effective manner to strike them. Is it the hopscotch of Bruno Fernandes and Jorginho? The swerved run-up of Salah? Or perhaps the unfussed hammering of Harry Kane and Jamie Vardy?

The more important, overarching question is: why are we seeing such a sharp peak in frequency? Part of the answer has to do with the new rigid handball rules. Although technically in place since last term, new referee training and instructions to heed the guidelines more closely has ensured that it is now that we’re bearing the brunt of their effect.

But it’s also more than that. In our quest for perfect justice on the football pitch we have accidentally got exactly what we asked for. 

With the introduction of the video assistant referee meeting old-school attitudes and contemporary laws, we have a superb storm that has threatened to blow into the beauty of the game.

It was the video assistant referee that grabbed the headlines last season. The new technology produced a steady stream of clangers and headscratchers. But mitigating the frustration was the hope that these were teething problems that would inevitably reach a happy equilibrium. 

In the current game there is no such belief. 

What is becoming painfully clear is that penalties are not just an annoyance; they are on course to change the way players — and managers — approach the game. 

As alarmist as that may seem, how can we not expect the dynamics of the game to change when a finger out of place is enough to concede? Defenders running around dizzily with their hands behind their backs will not be the end of this.

Our new game of millimetres can be traced back to the seemingly innocuous belief that football should always be won by those who deserve it. That itself is a function of an unspoken conviction that the game reflects the best of humanity. It’s the belief that whereas the world is cold and unpredictable, the field is honest and just.

The truth is that it has never been. Like the anarchic surrounds of the touchline, its confines are equally subject to disorder, randomness and luck. We may believe that there is a way to produce a perfectly fair game, but that is probably an illusion.

Instead of despairing we should remember that it is the chaotic nature that makes this such a brilliant game to watch and play. The sooner we embrace that, the sooner we can abandon the dangerous path the game is on. 

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Luke Feltham
Luke Feltham

Luke Feltham runs the Mail & Guardian's sports desk. He was previously the online day editor.

Related stories

Sport

Premier League’s opening madness may well shatter our preconceptions

Luke Feltham -
Thanks to several unique circumstances, this season will likely confound everyone, from pundits to economists
Read more
Sport

Expect no charity from football’s elite

Luke Feltham -
We should let go of the hope that our favourite clubs are going to act altruistically in English football’s looming financial crisis
Read more
Sport

Q&A Sessions: ‘Each generation must open doors for the next’ — Desiree Ellis

Luke Feltham -
Desiree Ellis has a deep understanding of the development of women’s football in South Africa. The Banyana Banyana head coach talks to Luke Feltham about how the women’s game has changed over her 40-year career
Read more
Cartoons

Cartoon: A Messi affair in the Barcelona house

carlos -
An untidy board room has prompted a transfer request from the little man
Read more
Sport

Top European clubs circle as Messi calls time at Barcelona

Daniel Bosque -
The Argentine legend has fallen out with the Catalan club's hierarchy, which has alerted a number of sides in world football
Read more
Sport

Klopp and his Beatles move on from ‘Yesterday’

Lungani Zama -
The wait was long and painful, from the endless jokes to that Steven Gerrard slip. But after 30 years Liverpool are finally Premier League champions of England
Read more
Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Q&A Sessions: Legacy of giving, borne from poverty

Sello Hatang has been chief executive of the Nelson Mandela Foundation for 12 years and has learned the value of kindness and to strive for excellence. He talks to Athandiwe Saba about how he values his difficult upbringing and to find time for those who matter the most
Athandiwe Saba -
Read more
Politics

DA zips lip on shadowy graft case

The party has allegedly ignored reports of kickbacks and claims of sexual harassment to protect a top councillor
khaya koko -
Read more

More top stories

Education

More provinces involved in matric exam paper leak

The first investigation into the maths paper two leak is expected to be concluded by the end of November.
Bongekile Macupe -
Read more
Opinion

Eusebius McKaiser: Zuma’s recusal case is utterly unconvincing

The legal arguments put forward by the former president’s team are weak and inconsistent
Eusebius Mckaiser -
Read more
Africa

China blamed for Zambia’s debt, but the West’s banks and...

The narratives about the African country’s debt crisis are being used as fodder in geopolitical battles
Grieve Chelwa -
Read more
Sport

The beautiful game isn’t perfect

And it shouldn’t be. The search for absolute fairness is spoiling the way football is played
Luke Feltham -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.