It’s a goal: How a former gangster is changing the lives of children through football

The uneven field in Forest Drive, Epping Forest in the Western Cape is covered with scattered waste and dry patches of grass on which a few horses graze. This field has multiple purposes: it is a battlefield for local gangs — the Terrible Josters and The Horribles — and a battlefield of another kind when children play soccer games.

For 40-year-old Wynne Dryden, the field holds memories of both his lost soccer dream and his past gangster life. It is also a symbol of his dream for the children of Epping Forest; specifically, those with a talent for football that needs nurturing.