Qatar World Cup brings out support for Palestine

We’re all familiar with Western hypocrisy. If not, let me jog your memory. Making a stand for human rights — but not all human rights. We saw it when there was support for Ukraine from a host of European football teams after Russia attacked. But there was no solidarity for Palestinians or any other nations where people are being killed.

Qatar was berated by the world for its refusal to acknowledge or accept anything to do with queer people. That same world barely batted an eye when France banned face coverings in public spaces or the Muslim headscarf in schools and universities. Starting to see the hypocrisy?

Let’s also be real; Qatar is by no means an angel state. It deserves to be lambasted for a number of things such as its treatment of workers during the construction of stadiums. If they are to be lambasted for not accepting the LGBTIQ+ community, let’s hold other nations to the same standards when they infringe on the rights of others.

This World Cup has had some brilliant moments, both football-related and social. One of the best things to come out of it has been the support for Palestine. As Al Jazeera put it, “There is already one early winner: Palestine.”

The Israel snub

Israeli journalists have been snubbed by fans all over the world. In cases where fans spoke to Israeli journalists, the fans expressed support for Palestine, as depicted below:

A British fan screaming “Free Palestine” to an lsraeli reporter in Qatar. pic.twitter.com/sTP9SP4qPp — Muhammad Smiry (@MuhammadSmiry) December 4, 2022

רז שכניק, עוז מועלם



תשמעו, לא רצינו לכתוב את הדברים האלה. תמיד חשבנו שלא אנחנו, העיתונאים, הם הסיפור. בטח לא במפעל הכי גדול של הספורט העולמי לצד האולימפיאדה. אבל אחרי עשרה ימים בדוחא, אי אפשר שלא לחלוק אתכם את מה שעובר עלינו כאן. לא מתכוונים לייפות. אנחנו מרגישים שנואים, עטופי> pic.twitter.com/nMTApXtBWb — Raz Shechnik (@RazShechnik) November 26, 2022

Although this is a fervent display of wanting nothing to do with Israel, others may see it as playing into Israel’s hand, which would invoke feelings of sympathy for the apartheid nation. Israel will play the anti-Semitic card and garner well wishes on social media.

In 2022, countries such as Morocco, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates signed agreements on diplomacy with Israel. This probably left Israelis believing they would be welcomed in these regions. But studies show the majority of peoplestill share disdain for Israel despite diplomatic ties.

There are reports of Israelis being kicked out of restaurants and taxis. Any notions of acceptance by the Qatar public will have surely fallen by the wayside. Despite leaders being diplomatic, the public isn’t.

Palestine support

Morocco and other teams have been consistent in their support for Palestine. Morocco and other North African and Middle East teams have displayed the flag after every game.

Morocco celebrate their win against Spain with a Palestinian flag. Every North African and Middle East team has made sure that the Palestine issue is prominent at every game pic.twitter.com/ZJU2Dog9Ee — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) December 6, 2022

In the aftermath of Israeli forces killing a 23-year-old man and taking the body away to prevent burial, the fact that Morocco is highlighting support for Palestine shows that the Palestinean cause will not wither away.

Israeli forces have been accused by the Palestinian foreign ministry of ‘executing’ a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank.



🔗: https://t.co/wZurrZZs4L pic.twitter.com/lBzxPMJjnd — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) December 3, 2022

A friend who attended four games in Qatar said: “The thing that stood out for me is the solidarity for Palestine. Fans from all over were singing Palestinean songs, waving the flag and showing visible signs of support.”

It is lovely to see especially since Fifa and Uefa are notorious for being hard-nosed when it comes to political matters. But Palestine is a human rights matter. Celtic Football Club was fined twice in recent years because fans waved Palestinian flags at European matches.

In a previous game where Tunisia was involved, a fan ran onto the pitch waving the Palestinian flag.

A fan invaded the pitch in Tunisia vs France match with a flag of 🇵🇸



He was marched away by security to chants of ‘Palestine’ from the crowd.#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/GayhAE9tdl — Muslim (@Muslim) November 30, 2022

Strong solidarity

During Tuesday’s World Cup game, when Spain overcame Morocco, fans chanted for Palestine against brutal killings by Israel.

Morocco have been particularly vocal in different parts of Qatar.

These have been throughout the tournament regardless of who was playing. In some matches, in the 48th minute, the songs and flags were even more boisterous. This was a reminder of the Nakba of 1948, when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were violently removed from their homes.

Sidenote, check out Farha on Netflix. Here’s the trailer:

Remember the hypocrisy I mentioned? Well, Russia are banned from Fifa and Uefa tournaments for occupying Ukraine. Guess what? Illegally occupying Palestine has not seen Israel banned from any tournaments or Fifa matches.

Fancy that.