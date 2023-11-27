Groups appeal Karpowership environmental nod for Richards Bay

Tank pipework onboard the Karmol LNGT Powership Asia floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU), operated by Karpowership, viewed from the ship's bridge whilst docked at Cape Town port in Cape Town, South Africa. Photographer: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images

This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers. Register Now & get your free account

The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience, please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member. Register Registration enables: - M&G newsletters access

- notifications

- the best possible experience Already registered?

login here Want to subscribe and get even more benefits?

subscription offers

This comes as Karpowership secures authorisation for Saldanha Bay project