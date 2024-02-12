The Green Guardian / 12 February 2024 The world’s migratory species are vanishing from land, skies and seas By Sheree Bega FacebookXEmailLinkedInWhatsApp Marine turtles are critically endangered. (Photo by Anton Raharjo/NurPhoto via Getty Images)A groundbreaking report reveals the shocking state of wildlife with global extinction risk increasing This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers. Get Your Free Account The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member. Register Registration enables: - M&G newsletters access - notifications - the best possible experience Already registered? Login here Want to subscribe and get even more benefits? Explore our subscription offers Tags: Convention on Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals, Population Decline, article, Extinction, Migratory Species, reg-only, the-green-guardian