Powerful insect army reduces water hyacinth on Hartbeespoort Dam to 2.5%

Water hyacinth, native to South America, is described as the world’s worst aquatic weed. It thrives in nutrient-enriched waters like Hartbeespoort Dam, forming dense impenetrable mats that affect boating, fishing and water sport activities, harms aquatic biodiversity. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)

This content is restricted to subscribers only.

Join the M&G Community

Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscription enables: - M&G community membership

- independent journalism

- access to all premium articles & features

- a digital version of the weekly newspaper

- invites to subscriber-only events

- the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber?

Login here.

The tiny planthoppers are biological control agents and natural enemies of the world’s worst aquatic weed