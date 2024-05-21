Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
The Green Guardian
/ 21 May 2024

Work to save SA’s most threatened endemic bird species takes flight

By
Bothas Lark
It might be South Africa’s most threatened endemic bird species but conservation measures to save the enigmatic Botha’s Lark from extinction have started.
There are only about 340 individual Botha’s Larks left in the wild

This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers.


Get Your Free Account


The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member.

Register

Registration enables:

  • - M&G newsletters access
  • - notifications
  • - the best possible experience

Already registered?

Want to subscribe and get even more benefits?


Tags: , , , , , , , , ,