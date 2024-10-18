Cape honey bees the guardians of South Africa’s food security

Cape Honey Bee Julie Anne Workman: https://animalia.bio/cape-honey-bee

The Cape honey bee is one of the most important but often overlooked contributors to food security in South Africa.

These small yet mighty insects are critical in maintaining the country’s biodiversity and agricultural landscape. Honey bees contribute to food production through pollination.

At a recent briefing, Shelly Fuller, the fruit and wine programme manager at the WWF South Africa, said areas such as Grabouw in the Western Cape, “which produces 80% of the country’s apples and pears”, rely on pollination for domestic consumption and exports.

About half of Grabouw’s produce is exported, while Langkloof accounts for just under 20%.

Understanding the relationship between bee populations and agricultural output is critical, especially in regions where veld provides the necessary forage for bees surrounding farmland.

Fuller said several experts and organisations had gathered data on the availability of food for bees, noting that nature is “the most important business partner at [a] boardroom table, providing insurance and resilience”, she said.

One of the key initiatives Fuller pointed to is WWF’s Farming With Biodiversity report, which demonstrates that sustainable agricultural practices can restore and protect the ecosystems on which farming depends.

This report is part of a broader effort, such as the WWF’s Conservation Champions initiative, which has worked with the wine industry for more than two decades to promote farming practices that protect biodiversity.

Through partnerships such as this, vineyards and fruit farms are shifting toward more environmentally conscious practices, such as reintroducing biodiversity within vineyard landscapes, which helps support honey bees and other pollinators.

“In the past, vineyards were kept neat and sterile, but now we are seeing a trend of bringing life back into the soil”, Fuller noted, explaining how this transformation benefits both the land and the insects that rely on it, especially the Cape honey bee.

Honey bees face numerous threats, including habitat loss, climate change and harmful agricultural practices. Another threat is mono-cropping. A lack of dietary diversity can weaken bee colonies, making them more susceptible to disease and environmental stressors.

The WWF report says that “declining honey bee populations and a shortage of beehives mean poor pollination of crops, which translates into poor harvests, fewer food choices, less food and job security and more threats in the agricultural industry”.

South Africa is slow in addressing these threats but efforts are being made, said Tlou Masehela, the control biodiversity officer at the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment.

“A lot of assessments have not been done, however the the South African National Biodiversity Institute are in the process of adding this data in their next Nation Biodiversity Assessment for 2025, so it will cover some of the threats,” he said.

The incorrect use of pesticides on crops affects the bees, as does climate change, Masehela said.

“We have been worried about climate change issues in the country, which we have not really started looking at whether it is on honey bees or other insect pollinators but we know that from other parts of the world there is some data that shows that they will be affected,” he said.

Bees can fly five to 10 kilometres. “In terms of adapting and moving from one environment to another makes them extra special, Masehela said. “They have been very instrumental in the agricultural sector.”

According to the WWF, bees pollinate more than 50 crops in the country, valued at R10 billion per year. This service ensures the yield of fruits, vegetables, nuts, and oilseeds.

Without honey bees, these crops would experience dramatic reductions in production, leading to severe economic and food insecurity.

Pollination, the process by which plants reproduce, is key to this dynamic. As honey bees visit flowers to collect nectar and pollen, they inadvertently transfer pollen between flowers, allowing fertilisation.

This crucial step in the life cycle of many plants supports the production of fruits, vegetables, and seeds, which are essential for both human consumption and ecosystem stability.

Protecting them requires a concerted effort from farmers, conservationists, policymakers and the public.