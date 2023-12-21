Zahara: Her music and its prophecy

Deep emotions: Award-winning singer-songwriter Zahara, who died this week at the age of 35, leaves behind a strong portfolio of music. Photo: Getty Images

In a remote corner of rural Eastern Cape, there emerged a force of nature named Bulelwa Mkutukana, the gifted soul we know as Zahara. With her guitar by her side, she embarked on a quest to confront life head-on and conquer it with unwavering determination.

Zahara’s music transcended mere entertainment; it became a prophecy through song. In her hauntingly beautiful ballad Destiny, she captured the essence of our human existence, reminding us that our journey towards fulfilment and purpose is a mystery only known to the divine. With lyrics that echoed, “Only God knows how long it will take for me to reach my destiny,” she acknowledged the uncertainties we face on our paths, inspiring us to persevere and trust in the ultimate plan.

In the depths of Sinda mphefumlo, Zahara reached into the core of our souls and encouraged us to take cover amid life’s relentless challenges. Like a shelter in a storm, her voice provided solace as she painted a vivid picture of a fragile life seeking protection from the turbulent winds of adversity. Through this song, she urged us to find refuge within ourselves, to shield our spirits from the trials that seek to break us.

Beyond these examples, Zahara’s musical prowess extended far and wide. She became a master storyteller, weaving poetic tales of heartbreak, love, and triumph. In Loliwe, the title track of her debut album, Zahara compared life to a moving train, urging us to embrace the constant motion and change that defines our existence. With every strum of her guitar, she unravelled the truth that life waits for no one and that we must seize each fleeting moment.

Zahara’s choice of songs was more than a curated playlist; it painted a rich tapestry of the mortal woman she embodied. Through her music, she expressed the universal journey we all undertake, with its highs and lows, victories and losses. Each lyric, every chord, illuminated the beauty and fragility of the human experience, connecting us all.

To listen to Zahara was to embark on a transformative passage. Her emotionally striking and philosophical tone breathed life into her music, serving as a constant reminder that we are not alone in our trials and tribulations. Through her soulful voice and empathetic melodies, she touched our hearts.

Zahara’s musical creations, like Phendula and Mthwalo wam, transcend mere songs and become prophecies. Through her melodic prowess, Zahara beckons us to reflect on life’s transient nature and the fragility of our existence. Her lyrics resonate with a philosophical understanding of mortality, reminding us that our time on Earth is limited. In her ethereal melodies, Zahara touches the depths of our souls and inspires us to cherish every moment, embracing the beauty of life while it lasts. She leaves an indelible mark on our hearts, reminding us to live passionately and authentically, for her music is not just a tribute to her talent but a testament to the power of the human spirit.

As we reflect on the legacy Zahara left behind, her songs will forever resonate within us, guiding us through the complexities of life. Her music will continue to remind us that it is through vulnerability and emotional depth that we find our strength, that in embracing life’s uncertainties and challenges, we unveil our true selves.

While we continue to pour our hearts in salutations we must touch on the sustainability of our arts industry and our creatives. To ensure the sustainable growth of the South African creative industry, it is essential for the government to participate in its protection and development. This industry thrives on the contributions of people who not only showcase their own talent but also discover and nurture other talents. Because of its heavy reliance on public support and lack of financial security post-career, the government must intervene to create a cycle of support and provide stability for creatives. By investing in this industry and implementing policies that promote its growth, the government can pave the way for a thriving creative sector that benefits both current and future generations.

Let Zahara’s songs be our guide on this journey, and let her spirit forever inspire us to confront life with unwavering determination, knowing that through her melodic words, we have a companion who understood the depths of our human experiences, and who walked alongside us, guitar in hand, reminding us to face our destinies with courage and grace.

“Aa! Ngqonge-ngqongendini

ka Qubul’egqitha!, Ho-o-o-o-o-o–yina!

Thambo-dala kade bemqongqotha,

Diza-dala kade bemkhwahlaza !” SEK MQHAYI

Andile Lungisa is an ANC national executive committee member.