A tribute to Malawi’s Saulos Chilima, the people’s hero

Saulos Chilima. (Photo by AMOS GUMULIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

The death of Saulos Chilima, the vice-president of Malawi, in a plane crash on 10 June, is a tragedy. The man, affectionately known as SKC, was to many a hero; a humble, dignified, focused and down-to-earth man.

He did not allow his status or accomplishments get in the way of his respect for others. He was truly a man of the people in every sense. His sudden death has robbed the young people of hope, because many of them could identify with this vibrant and seemingly young figure who was the rising star of Malawi.

Chilima first became vice-president in 2014 and was sworn in for his second term in 2020. His drive, passion, and work ethics were impeccable. Under the current administration in Lilongwe he was accused of corruption but the courts eventually dismissed all charges. During that difficult time, Chilima remained calm as he demonstrated that no one is above the law. He is a man who believed in the due process of the law.

The man had great courage, with so much character that his politics was not only an inspiration at home, but echoed throughout East, Central and Southern Africa.

The fighting spirit of this Ngoni warrior was exhibited not only in the pictures on social media, where he was holding on to his rosary in the final moments of his life, but throughout his political career in which he demonstrated that fighting for the right thing was non-negotiable for him.

This is why on 6 June 2018, he announced that he was leaving the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) following his fallout with the then party leader and president of Malawi, Peter Mutharika. Chilima then formed his United Transformation Movement (UTM) party. Following the establishment of his political party, Chilima participated in the 21 May 2019 tripartite elections. For a newly registered party, the UTM did exceptionally well, coming in third with 1 018 369 votes. The party’s votes represented 20.24% of the total votes cast.

After an election petition, the Malawian court sanctioned a fresh presidential election which was held on 23 June 2020. The UTM was one of the political parties that came together to contest that election under the Tonse alliance. This same alliance, comprising eight other political parties at that time, ousted the incumbent Peter Mutharika and his DPP from power. This victory ushered in the Lazarus Chakwera presidency of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), the leading political party in the Tonse alliance. Chilima of UTM became vice-president as the running mate to Chakwera.

But just two years in, a rift between Chilima and Chakwera began to emerge caused by some people in the MCP faction disparaging him and pushing for Chakwera to be the presidential candidate again for the Tonse alliance in 2025. Initially Chilima did not respond until top MCP functionaries and government officials continued with their attacks on him amid silence of president

Chilima held a press conference to tell his side of the story. The country discovered through this press conference that the Tonse alliance had entered into an agreement with all parties involved and it stated that Chakwera was to serve only one term as president, from 2020 to 2025. After that Chilima was to get a shot at the presidency — a position that had been diverted by the plan to discredit him.

The Chakwera administration will do well to establish a competent independent commission of inquiry into the plane crash that claimed the life of Chilima; most people are suspicious of the crash that claimed nine lives.

Chilima was a man of action and meant well for the common good and the country at large. UTM member Christopher Sitholo described Chilima as “a charismatic youthful leader who came and showed us that we can hold our leaders accountable without fearing them and their power (osaopa). I believe the spirit of Chilima has been instilled in many young people and will revolutionise this country.”

Aaron Ng’ambi is a geopolitical analyst and newspaper columnist, leadership instructor and a social entrepreneur.