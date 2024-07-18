Kenya’s press freedom under siege amid protests and government crackdown

Security forces intervene as demonstrators opposed to the "Finance Bill 2024", which proposes a tax bill, march towards the parliament building to protest against the government in Nairobi, Kenya on July 16, 2024. (Photo by Gerald Anderson/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Press freedom in Kenya is under severe threat, as demonstrated by the violent suppression of journalists covering the recent wave of protests.

On 16 July, a new surge of demonstrations, dubbed “Total Shutdown Tuesday”, saw Kenyans once again take to the streets, this time demanding President William Ruto’s resignation and greater government accountability. The unrest, stemming from widespread dissatisfaction with the finance bill, continues and the death toll now stands at 50.

The contentious bill, initially proposed by Ruto, aimed to significantly increase taxes, placing additional financial burden on already struggling citizens. Although Ruto withdrew the bill and made several concessions — such as firing his cabinet; suspending the budgets of the first lady and the deputy president’s spouse; halting foreign travel of state officers; closing irrelevant government agencies; asking civil servants over the age of 60 to retire and suspending the purchase of government cars for a year — the discontent remains palpable.

The youth, who are at the forefront of these protests, are now calling for systemic reforms to combat corruption and improve governance, alongside their demand for Ruto to step down.

Journalists, who play an essential role in documenting and disseminating the truth, have also been centre stage during this crisis.

Violent actions against the press serve as a stark reminder of the dangers faced by those committed to exposing the realities on the ground.

Take, for example, Catherine Wanjeri wa Kariuki, a reporter for Mediamax Network, who was shot three times in her left leg with rubber bullets while covering the protests in Nakuru County. Despite wearing a press vest, Kariuki was targeted by armed officers, resulting in injuries that required surgery.

Greg Onyango, a journalist present at the scene, described the event and expressed concern for Kariuki’s well-being. This incident is not isolated; it is part of a broader pattern of violence and intimidation faced by journalists in Kenya.

Veteran journalist Macharia Gaitho experienced similar hostility. Arrested in what authorities later claimed was a case of mistaken identity, Gaitho’s ordeal underscores the broader issue of police overreach and the unlawful harassment of media personnel. Despite the National Police Service’s regretful clarification, the message is clear — the freedom of the press is precarious and those who dare to report the truth are at risk.

In addition, Citizen TV senior reporter Seth Olale has reportedly been banned from accessing certain areas of the parliamentary precinct after his coverage of the protests, further illustrating systematic attempts to stifle journalism.

The Editors’ Guild of Kenya has demanded an investigation into these attacks, emphasising that journalists must be allowed to perform their duties without fear of violence or retribution.

“Journalists play a critical role in informing the public and holding powerful institutions accountable,” said Zubeidah Kananu, president of the guild.

The Media Council of Kenya echoed this sentiment, condemning the use of force against journalists as a cowardly attempt to suppress dissent.

The situation highlights the indispensable role of the press in upholding democracy.

In times of political turmoil, the media serves as the eyes and ears of the public, shedding light on injustices and amplifying the voices of the marginalised.

By targeting journalists, the authorities not only violate individual rights but also undermine the foundational principles of a free and democratic society.

As the protests continue, it is imperative for the Kenyan government to reaffirm its commitment to press freedom.

Law enforcement agencies must ensure the safety of journalists and hold accountable those who perpetrate violence against them.

The international community, human rights organisations and civil society must also raise their voices in defence of press freedom in Kenya.

The battle for a just and transparent society cannot be won without a free press.

Journalists such as Catherine Wanjeri wa Kariuki, Macharia Gaitho and Seth Olale exemplify the courage and resilience needed to confront unchecked power.

Their stories remind us that, in the face of oppression, the pursuit of truth remains a powerful force for change.

The time to act is now. Protecting journalists and safeguarding press freedom is not just about defending a profession, it is about preserving the very essence of democracy and ensuring that the quest for justice and accountability continues unabated.

Sibahle Zuma is a human rights and development practitioner with a focus on civic freedoms, climate activism and youth participation in policy and decision-making.