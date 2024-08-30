William Smith’s legacy points the way to fixing deep inequalities in the school system

William Smith, the beloved teacher whose televised lessons in maths and science became a lifeline for countless students, died on 21 August at the age of 85. For decades, Smith was a beacon of hope for learners across the country, especially those in under-resourced areas who lacked access to quality education.

His clear, accessible teaching style made complex subjects understandable and even enjoyable for those struggling in an education system that left them behind. Reflecting on his death, Paballo Chauke wrote: “Most South Africans from multiple generations owe their educational success in maths & physics to the great teachings of William Smith who just passed away from cancer.” Yumnah Jones also expressed her gratitude: “To the most famous maths teacher in South Africa, rest in peace, Sir. Mr William Smith will always be remembered for making the most hated subject, the most fun and easy to understand.”

These reflections underscore not just Smith’s influence, but the stark reality of South Africa’s educational landscape — a system that remains deeply unequal and fractured. South Africa is grappling with an education crisis, particularly in the areas of literacy and numeracy. According to the 2021 Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS), a staggering 78% of grade 4 learners cannot read for meaning. This dismal figure places South Africa last among 50 participating countries, with black learners and those in rural areas disproportionately affected. In comparison, countries such as Kenya and Tanzania have literacy rates for the same age group that are nearly double, despite facing similar economic difficulties. The issue extends to numeracy as well. The 2019 Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS) showed that only 37% of grade 5 learners in South Africa achieved basic numeracy, significantly below international standards. To put this in perspective, countries like Botswana and Ghana, which also struggle with resource limitations, outperform South Africa in both literacy and numeracy.

When South Africa is compared to other Brics nations, the disparity becomes even more glaring. In Brazil, about 55% of grade 4 students can read for meaning, while in India, the number stands at about 45%. Both countries, despite their difficulties, have managed to secure better educational outcomes in primary education than South Africa. Furthermore, in the realm of maths, Brazil and India have consistently outperformed South Africa in the TIMSS rankings, reflecting more effective educational interventions and policies.

The crisis is not limited to the lower grades. At the matric level, the disparities continue to manifest starkly. While the overall matric pass rate in 2023 was about 80.1%, this figure masks deeper problems. Only 36.4% of public school matriculants achieved a Bachelor’s pass — an essential requirement for university entrance — compared with a staggering 98% of private school students. Moreover, in poorer provinces such as the Eastern Cape, the situation is even more dire; in this region, less than 20% of grade 5 learners meet basic numeracy standards, and the Bachelor’s pass rate is significantly lower than the national average.

These statistics highlight the deep-seated inequalities in South Africa’s education system, where outcomes are closely tied to socio-economic status and racial background. Learners from the poorest quintiles, predominantly black, are more likely to attend under-resourced government schools. These schools often lack the basic infrastructure, qualified teachers and learning materials to provide a quality education. In contrast, wealthier students have access to well-resourced schools that offer smaller class sizes, better facilities and more extracurricular activities. For example, while 68% of white students achieve a pass in maths in grade 9, only 24% of black students do so, reflecting the systemic inequalities that continue to limit educational and economic opportunities for the majority of South Africans.

The long-term implications of these educational disparities are dire. South Africa’s youth unemployment rate, which stands at about 61% for those aged 15 to 24, is among the highest in the world. This is partly because of the poor educational outcomes that leave young people without the basic skills needed for employment. Employers often report that young South Africans lack proficiency in critical areas such as numeracy and literacy, making it difficult to find work in a competitive job market. This skills gap contributes to the high levels of unemployment and underemployment, further entrenching poverty and inequality.

Poor education outcomes have far-reaching social consequences. Research has shown a strong correlation between poor educational attainment and various social ills, including crime, substance abuse and mental health issues. The South African National Youth Risk Behaviour Survey, for instance, found that learners who perform poorly at school are more likely to drink alcohol and take drugs. Additionally, there is a significant link between dropping out of school and involvement in criminal activities.

Mental health is another critical area affected by the education crisis. The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) reports that one in four teenagers have attempted suicide, with rising rates of depression and anxiety among learners, particularly those in under-resourced schools. The pressure of academic failure, coupled with a lack of future prospects and socio-economic hardships, contributes to these mental health problems.

Addressing these deep-seated educational inequalities requires a comprehensive and multifaceted approach. The government has implemented several initiatives aimed at improving education, but progress has been slow. The National Development Plan (NDP) sets ambitious targets for improving education quality and access, but significant challenges remain, particularly in the areas of resource allocation and infrastructure development. There is an urgent need for increased investment in education, particularly in rural and township schools that are most in need.

Improving teacher training and retention is also crucial. South Africa suffers from a shortage of qualified teachers, particularly in subjects such as maths and science. The government’s efforts to recruit and retain skilled teachers in underserved areas have had limited success, and more innovative approaches are needed to address this critical issue. Additionally, ensuring that all learners have access to the necessary learning materials and resources is essential for improving educational outcomes. This includes not only textbooks and classroom supplies but also digital resources, which have become increasingly important in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is imperative that any new approach to education in South Africa considers the digital divide that continues to exacerbate educational inequalities. The pandemic laid bare the disparities in access to digital resources, with many learners in rural and impoverished areas left without access to online learning. A holistic approach to addressing the digital divide is necessary to ensure that all students, regardless of their socio-economic background, can benefit from the new methods of education that are available. This includes not only providing access to digital devices and affordable data but also training teachers and students in the effective use of digital tools for learning.

Beyond government efforts, there is also a critical role for private and NGOs in supporting education. The legacy of educators like Smith demonstrates the effect that dedicated people and well-designed educational programmes can have on learners, particularly those in disadvantaged areas. Programmes that provide accessible, high-quality education to students in need are essential in addressing the educational problems in the country.

The most urgent work required to address our education crisis is, of course, to fix state schooling. But, as Smith showed, agile and at times low-cost interventions from the wider society can also make a difference. It is time for us all, whether in businesses, NGOs, universities, trade unions or elsewhere to think creatively about ways to support our learners.

Dr Vashna Jagarnath is a curriculum developer, historian, trade union educator, Pan-African specialist and former deputy dean of humanities at Rhodes University.