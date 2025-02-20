Amplify children’s voices to overcome violence in South Africa

Too many children in South Africa are raped, murdered or assaulted every day.

In the second quarter of 2024-25, 315 children in South Africa were murdered (an average of four children a day), while 490 were victims of attempted murder (an average of five children a day). Additionally, at least 1,944 children suffered serious assaults (about 22 children a day), according to a summary by Action Society on the country’s crime statistics.

These alarming statistics highlight the urgent need to strengthen interventions to protect children and address the root causes of violence in South Africa. They are more than just numbers — they represent real children whose lives have been deeply affected by violence.

As we commemorate World Day of Social Justice, marked annually on 20 February, we must ask ourselves, how can we bridge the gaps in social justice for children exposed to violence in South Africa?

Dinesh Bhugra, professor of mental health and diversity, said “Social justice is aimed at promoting a society which is just and equitable, valuing diversity, providing equal opportunities to all its members, irrespective of their disability, ethnicity, gender, age, sexual orientation or religion, and ensuring fair allocation of resources and support for their human rights.”

Out of 164 countries in the World Bank’s global poverty database, South Africa is the most unequal nation in the world and experiences exceptionally high levels of assault, sexual violence, homicide and other forms of violent crime. Inequality is a key contributor to violence. Studies show that fatal violence is more likely to occur in communities with significant social and economic inequality, often alongside other risk factors such as poverty.

I worked at The Trauma Centre for Survivors of Violence and Torture as a clinical social worker for just over eight years, where one of my key responsibilities was providing psychosocial support to children affected by violence and trauma. One incident that stood out to me was when my colleague and I requested a police escort for a home visit during the peak of gang violence in Manenberg, Cape Town. As we entered the house, a two-year-old immediately covered their ears and shut their eyes upon noticing the police officer’s firearm. This saddened me, because it showed how accustomed the toddler had become to gun violence; they instinctively braced themselves for the deafening sound of gunshots.

In my professional capacity, some of the most difficult counselling sessions I had were with children who had survived sexual assault, stabbings or gunshot wounds. These children grappled with trauma responses such as nightmares, aggression, reliving, hyperarousal, social withdrawal and fear of interacting with others beyond their home environment. The concerns they expressed about their safety and well-being were ones that no child should ever have to voice. Every child deserves to grow up in a world where their safety is not a privilege but a fundamental right.

Media reports have documented the devastating effect of violence on children in South Africa. Research details the long-term consequences of violence against children, including depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and behavioural problems that often persist into adulthood. Additionally, violence on children can affect the mental health of those in their immediate environments, like caregivers and healthcare professionals, who are frequently exposed to the trauma and emotional strain associated with such cases. Some caregivers have had to encourage their children to stay indoors instead of playing outside or going to the shops, out of fear that their children will be fatally harmed.

In 2022, I was the project manager a research study titled Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Symptoms Following Exposure to Acute Psychological Trauma in Children Aged 8-16 Years: A Longitudinal Study, conducted by Stellenbosch University in collaboration with the University of Bath in the United Kingdom. The study focused on children from Khayelitsha and surrounding areas in the Western Cape, who had been injured in traumatic events.

One finding from the study that stood out for me was the significant number of children intentionally injured through physical assault, stabbing, gunshot wounds and sexual violence. This inspired me to focus my PhD study on understanding the effect of intentional injuries on children, their caregivers and healthcare professionals in under-resourced communities in South Africa. The stories of children, caregivers, and healthcare professionals highlight the urgent need to strengthen efforts to address violence against children.

On World Day of Social Justice, we must also reflect on how we can build violence-free communities in South Africa by empowering children and actively including them in discussions that affect their lives. When given the right platforms and opportunities, children have valuable insights to share about the challenges they face and the support they need.

At The Trauma Centre, we used to host an annual Youth Dialogue Day, which brought together policymakers, civil society, and other key stakeholders working with young people. This platform allowed adolescents from disadvantaged communities to voice their experiences, concerns, and the support they needed to address the difficulties they encountered, including violence in their communities. Instead of providing immediate solutions, the adults in the room acknowledged the adolescents’ perspectives and expressed a willingness to incorporate their insights into programmes and policies designed to address their needs and challenges.

There is a growing need for more youth dialogues as violence against children continues to rise. To achieve sustainable social justice solutions, children must be equipped with the tools and opportunities to actively participate in shaping their communities. This includes involving caregivers on how to empower children to bridge the gaps for social justice in their violence-prone neighbourhoods. The pursuit of social justice demands that both government and civil society ensure that everyone’s needs are met, within the limits of our environment, and that everyone has an equal chance to improve their living standards.

Every child deserves to grow up in an environment where they feel safe and protected. If we are to build a just society, we must listen to the voices of children and act on their insights.

Addressing violence against children requires collaboration across sectors such as healthcare, education, community leaders, and policymakers in partnership with the children and their caregivers who are affected by violence. These key stakeholders working with young people need to hear from the children regarding what they think is the cause of violence, how it impacts them and interventions they believe will help them to address violence in their communities.

Together with children, we can work towards building socially just societies where they can thrive, free from violence and grow up in safety and dignity.

Yeukai Chideya is a researcher at the Institute for Life Course Health Research at Stellenbosch University.