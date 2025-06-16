The future is now: A call to SA’s youth to build social justice

Young people can lead the way to a fair and just society by volunteering in their communities, discussing social issues with peers, holding leaders to account, treating everyone with respect and not compromising on principles. Photo: David Harrison/M&G

After 30 years of democracy, South Africa continues to grapple with poverty, unemployment and inequality. We remain a society defined by its dualities: rich versus poor, formal versus informal and insiders versus outsiders.

Socio-economic statistics confirm the material effect of this reality. The richest 10% of the population own more than 85% of household wealth. Unemployment is at 32.78% — and even higher among youth aged 15 to 34, at 45.5%. The Gini coefficient is 0.63 and poverty stands at 21.6% with more than 10 million people living on less than R40 a day.

As regards education, only 17.8% of the population have a tertiary qualification. It is within this reality — shaped by decades of formalised racial, spatial and economic inequality, and preceded by centuries of colonial domination — that social justice becomes a powerful rallying cry for a more equal, dignified and just society.

Simply put, social justice advocates for a just and fair society where resources, opportunities and privileges are distributed equitably. It aims to ensure that society is founded on dignity and respect where all can enjoy equality of access and opportunity. On Youth Day, 16 June, it is worth highlighting that young people in South Africa are positioned to step up as champions of social justice and help transform the future of this country.

The isiZulu proverb “Ligotshwa lisemanzi”, which loosely translates to “to teach or to shape while it is still wet”, is appropriate. This proverb emphasises how crucial it is to mould people when they are still young, when their ideals are still developing and their minds are open. The call to social justice — which starts with establishing the values of equality, empathy and accountability from a young age — is powerfully captured by the insight provided by this proverb. It highlights the need to build a foundation for a generation that is not only knowledgeable, but also equipped to confront injustice and drive change by investing in the education and critical awareness of young people.

The youth of 1976 did not have such a foundation. These brave young people led a popular uprising in Soweto against the imposition of Afrikaans as a medium of instruction in schools for black children. They did this without easy access to information, in the face of an oppressive regime and without fear of consequences they could suffer. Guided by a deep-seated belief in equality and social justice, they inspired, influenced, organised and led their peers in the fight for a more just and equitable society.

For many, the promise of such a society has not been realised in the last 30 years of democratic government. Persistent poverty, unemployment, gender-based violence, unequal access to education and stubborn economic inequality are indicators of the widening gap between the Constitution’s ideals and the lives of millions of citizens. While the youth of 1976 fought for political freedom, this generation is called to struggle for the achievement of social justice.

This struggle will require leadership firmly rooted in social justice. To paraphrase Black Consciousness leader Steve Biko, social justice should become more than just a theory; it should become “an attitude of mind and a way of life” that makes young people aware of their generational responsibility of advocating for a better, more just and more humane tomorrow.

Biko once said, “the greatest weapon in the hand of the oppressor is the mind of the oppressed”. This reminds us that consciousness must guide the actions of leaders because it is the starting point of action in a reality where many young people have become apathetic and disengaged from active citizenship.

This consciousness begins with putting our shoulder to the wheel, volunteering in our communities, discussions with peers about social issues, providing thought leadership and holding our leaders accountable for their role in advancing our society. These actions all require leadership from the youth — a leadership that works hard, treats everyone with respect and remains uncompromising in its principles.

History shows that the youth of this nation have been at the vanguard of change. Young people have continuously spoken up to confront injustice and demand a better future. The Soweto Uprising of 1976, the #RhodesMustFall and #FeesMustFall movements and the recent Justice for Cwecwe demonstrations are cases in point. That legacy calls upon us once more now, but this time it requires us to step up with ideas, compassion and principled leadership.

Young people must lead the way in advocating for social justice. Our vigour, wisdom and inherent resistance to “the way things are” can propel the change our nation so desperately needs. We cannot fail in this mission, for fear that we prove the popular saying, “youth is wasted on the young”, correct.

Being a student at Stellenbosch University has made me aware of the value of participation and diversity in a socially just environment. I have been able to further these aspects of social justice through my involvement in the university’s Zulu Society, which aims to create a space for cultural expression and community building where it previously did not exist. In spaces that have not yet healed from problematic views of Black people (in the Biko sense) and their cultural ways of being, free and respected cultural expression can be seen as a form of social justice because it allows for participation and a celebration of diversity that positively affects students’ experience at SU.

In all that I do, I “walk the walk” and not just “talk the talk”. As an advocate for substantive, actionable change that prioritises justice, representation and dignity, I firmly believe that today’s youth have what it takes to become champions of social justice and help realise the promise of a just and equitable South Africa.

Senzakahle Mazibuko is completing a postgraduate certificate in education (history and French) at Stellenbosch University.