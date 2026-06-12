The youth of 1976 sought the right to learn

Fifty years is enough time for history to become comfortable. Enough time for painful memories to become annual rituals. Enough time for names to become monuments. Enough time for a nation to remember what happened while forgetting what it meant.

As South Africa marks fifty years since the Soweto Uprising of 1976, I find myself reflecting not only on what happened then but on what those young people would think of us now.

For me, the significance of June 16 has evolved with each stage of my life. Growing up in eMzinto on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast, Youth Month was marked by school commemorations and stories about the bravery of the young people of Soweto. Like many young South Africans, I knew the names and the images before I fully understood the political courage behind them. June 16 felt like a chapter in a history book that belonged to another generation.

It was only later, as a student leader and Deputy President in the Student Representative Council at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, that I began to appreciate the deeper significance of 1976. Working with institutions, advocating for students and witnessing the power of organised youth voices taught me that the uprising was never simply about language or education policy. It was about agency. It was about young people refusing to accept a future designed for them by others.

Today, in my work with young people across South Africa, I am reminded daily that the aspirations of the youth of 1976 remain remarkably familiar. Young people still want dignity. They still want meaningful opportunities. They still want to be heard.

Historian and researcher Professor Noor Nieftagodien has cautioned against reducing June 16 to a ritual detached from its political meaning. His warning feels particularly relevant today. The youth of 1976 were not passive victims of history. They were organisers, thinkers and activists who challenged one of the most powerful systems of exclusion ever constructed. Their struggle was fundamentally about participation.

South Africa today enjoys constitutional rights, freedoms and democratic institutions that the youth of 1976 could only dream of. Yet freedom is not merely the absence of oppression. Freedom is the presence of opportunity, participation and voice. By that measure, our progress remains incomplete.

Statistics South Africa estimates that approximately 4.7 million young South Africans are unemployed. Behind that figure are ambitions deferred, talents underutilised and aspirations waiting for opportunity. Many unemployed young people have never worked before. They need experience to secure employment, yet they need employment to gain experience. This reality demands a more honest conversation about the role of both government and business.

The generation of 1976 challenged the state to transform. The generation of 2026 must challenge all institutions to become active partners in building a more inclusive economy. Corporate South Africa cannot continue to lament youth unemployment while expecting young people to arrive with experience they have never been given the opportunity to acquire. Yet the challenge facing young South Africans extends beyond employment.

The world confronting young people today is vastly different from the one that confronted the youth of 1976. Their generation lived under apartheid. Today’s generation is coming of age amid geopolitical uncertainty, technological disruption and profound economic transformation.

Artificial intelligence, automation and digital technologies are reshaping labour markets across the world. Research by the World Economic Forum suggests that nearly a quarter of existing jobs globally will be transformed by the end of this decade.

The defining educational question of 1976 was access. The defining educational question of 2026 may be preparedness.

South Africa therefore requires nothing less than a skills revolution. A skills revolution is not simply about producing more graduates. It is about ensuring that young people acquire relevant, future-oriented capabilities. It is about strengthening technical and vocational education, expanding digital literacy, supporting entrepreneurship and creating stronger links between education, training and the labour market.

The youth of 1976 demanded the right to learn. The youth of 2026 require the tools to thrive.

The opportunities emerging through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), innovation and greater continental integration are significant. Yet opportunities do not automatically become outcomes. Countries that invest in the capabilities of their young people will thrive. Those that do not will fall behind.

The generation of 1976 fought against exclusion based on race. Our generation must confront exclusion in all its forms. The future of South Africa cannot be built while leaving behind rural youth, young women, young people with disabilities, LGBTQIA+ youth and other vulnerable groups. Inclusion is not an act of charity but an act of justice.

The struggle of 1976 was fundamentally about participation. Young people refused to accept a future designed without them. That struggle did not end with democracy. It evolved.

Today, the demand is for economic participation, digital participation, social participation and democratic participation. This is why civic education matters now more than ever.

The students who marched through Soweto were politically conscious. They organised, debated and participated. Today, many young South Africans express frustration with public institutions. Research by the Human Sciences Research Council suggests that while younger generations continue to support democratic ideals, confidence in institutions cannot be taken for granted.

Then, young people were denied a voice. Today, many question whether their voice can influence outcomes. These frustrations should not be dismissed. But democratic disappointment should never become democratic disengagement.

One of the greatest victories secured through the sacrifices of previous generations was the right to vote. Patriotism in a constitutional democracy is not blind loyalty. It is an active participation in the project of nation-building. It is holding leaders accountable. It is serving communities. It is voting.

There is a danger in how nations remember. We often celebrate young people once they become history. Yet we do not always listen with the same urgency to the young people standing before us today. It is easier to honour the youth of 1976 than it is to confront the frustrations of the youth of 2026.

One asks for remembrance. The other asks for action. The greatest tribute we can pay to the generation of 1976 is not another ceremony. It is ensuring that today’s youth are heard, included, equipped and empowered.

Fifty years ago, young South Africans marched because they believed the future could be different. The question confronting us today is not whether we remember them.

The question is whether the young people of 2076 will look back on us and conclude that we transformed freedom into participation, opportunity and dignity — or whether we simply commemorated a promise we never fully kept.

Dr Sunshine Minenhle Myende is the executive chairperson of the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA).