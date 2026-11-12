Africa’s first net-zero hotel

The challenge for a hotel like this is making sustainability so smooth that guests take part without noticing they’re doing it. A sensor that kills the aircon is invisible and most of what I saw passes that test. A QR code for every request is less invisible. It assumes you’d rather scroll than call reception and Radisson Hotel Group will need to make sure older and international guests don’t feel they’re doing the hotel’s work for it.

Food and beverage make up nearly half of the hotel’s operational footprint, so the menus now carry carbon labels from A (very low) to E (very high), calculated by a platform called Klimato. The chef writes his menu, the software rates each dish and he adjusts until most land between A and C. According to Radisson Hotel Group, about three-quarters of restaurant dishes and 81% of buffet items now do.

Food waste goes to Egg Brothers, which supplies the hotel’s eggs and takes back its wet waste, feeding it to black soldier fly larvae that end up as chicken feed and compost. Since July, 9.3 tonnes have been collected and September was the first month the hotel sent nothing to landfill.

The part of the tour I didn’t expect to enjoy was the wastewater plant. Every drop of grey and black water flows through chambers where solids settle and break down, then through three ponds that filter it naturally, around the clock, with no chemicals. The water is green because it’s full of nitrates.

Roughly 30 000 litres come in each day and about 25 000 litres go back out to irrigate gardens planted only with indigenous species.

You won’t find the palm trees that seem compulsory at resorts. The golf carts and garden tools are electric and the hotel’s EV fast charger fills a battery in about 45 minutes. As far as staff know, it’s the only charger within 100km.

The hotel’s 602 solar panels produce about 374 000kWh a year, roughly 20% of its electricity. The rest is matched with renewable energy certificates. From 2027, with a wheeling agreement through SolarAfrica, where a solar farm elsewhere feeds power into the national grid and the hotel is credited with the same amount.

After all the cuts, the hotel’s supply chain footprint still came to about 1 173 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent. That’s offset by credits from the GRASS project, run by carbon developer TASC, which works with more than 10 000 communal farmers to improve grazing, so the soil stores more carbon.

Tim Cordon, Radisson Hotel Group’s chief operating officer, Middle East, Africa and South East Asia Pacific, said energy became more expensive every year and relying on the grid was a risk. The group has 99 hotels open or in development in Africa and wants to prove the model works on existing buildings so it can convert more. Radisson Hotel Group also claims its net zero hotels earn up to four percentage points more in revenue per available room. I’d treat that as a company figure until we see local results.

Booking.com’s 2025 survey of 32 000 travellers in 34 countries found that 84% say sustainable travel remains important to them. The stronger push is corporate. Listed companies have carbon targets that reach into travel and conference budgets. In commercial property, we watched the same thing happen with Green Star-rated offices. First, they were a marketing extra, then a box corporate tenants had to tick before signing.

The executives were candid that net zero isn’t feasible for every property. Lorraine Jenks of Hotelstuff, who has spent 36 years trying to get South African hotels to go green, told us that Radisson Hotel Group had finally done it.

As you enter the hotel, you are greeted by a totem built from 600 poaching snares, collected by Down to the Wire, a group that turns snare wire into jewellery and uses the proceeds to pay vets to free trapped animals. The message: brutality turned into hope. Nearby, the Nourish eco village runs a crèche and feeding scheme alongside hospitality training and its organic farm supplies the hotel kitchen.

Travel and tourism supports about 1.9 million South African jobs, or 11.3% of all employment, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council. Those jobs depend on the Lowveld staying wild enough for people to keep coming to sit in the back of a Toyota, waiting for movement in the beautiful bush. One hotel counting its carbon won’t protect that on its own. However, it does prove that the sums can be done in the safari capital.