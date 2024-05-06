Rise in animal diseases a global problem 

South Africa has had cycles of foot-and-mouth disease in the cattle industry, multiple strains of avian influenza in poultry, and the African swine fever in the pig industry. (Photo by Eric Lafforgue/Art in All of Us/Corbis via Getty Images)

Animal diseases are a major global problem, and we will probably continue to see animal disease outbreaks. Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas are some regions that typically report disease outbreaks such as avian flu, foot-and-mouth disease, and African swine fever.

South Africa has had cycles of foot-and-mouth disease in the cattle industry, multiple strains of avian influenza in poultry, and the African swine fever in the pig industry. All these episodes were costly to farming businesses and distracted South Africa from its export ambition. There is always a risk of another outbreak because some of these diseases have become pervasive.

About a month ago, the United States department of agriculture, the Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state veterinary and public health officials released a report stating that they are studying an illness among dairy cows in various states.

This report came after the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (bird flu), which commonly affects poultry farms, was discovered in dairy cows and the subsequent infection of a dairy farm employee.

The virus has spread to more states over the past month. Recent reports suggest the virus has spread to 36 cattle herds across nine states (from six states at the beginning of April).

There remain concerns in the US about the transmission to humans and other livestock. The scientists are studying this outbreak and have called for calm among the consumers. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention views it as “a low risk to the general public at this time“.

There are also ongoing discussions about ways of containing its spread and tests of possible vaccines in the US.

Encouragingly, outside the US, we don’t know of any cases where bird flu has moved into livestock and people. South Africa’s agriculture, land reform and rural development department is monitoring any outbreaks in this country.

But surveillance must be strengthened to ensure an agile response when there are outbreaks. As part of the long-term planning, the department should also increase its spending on animal health-related matters and build local capacity. It is essential to support the subsector, which makes up nearly half of the agricultural economy.

Because South Africa has recently experienced the spread of animal disease, farming businesses and government officials remain on high alert, which helps with surveillance in times of such high risk of animal diseases globally.

The frequent occurrences of animal diseases also imply that some countries, such as South Africa in 2021 and 2022, may lose access to export markets while they work to clear the disease.

During such times, the disease-free countries would increase their volume of exports to markets. South African red meat and livestock product exporters should always be alert to opportunistic export gaps. This is not a unique practice in South Africa; competitors typically increase their market presence when other suppliers are constrained.

The news of the US bird flu transmission to dairy and humans reminds us of animal disease risks and uncertainty. Fortunately, South Africa remains safe. Still, the farmers, feedlots, and regulators should remain vigilant.

Wandile Sihlobo is the chief economist at the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa and a senior fellow in Stellenbosch University’s Department of Agricultural Economics. His latest book is A Country of Two Agricultures.