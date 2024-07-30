The paradox of the DRC’s war: Mining for climate solutions fuels environmental destruction

Abuse: Miners move bags of cobalt at Congo Dongfang Mining’s Kasulo mine. Two-thirds of the world supply of cobalt is in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where men, women and children work.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is a crucial player in the global effort to combat climate change. Its rich deposits of cobalt and coltan, essential minerals for electric vehicle batteries and renewable energy technologies, are helping to curb our reliance on fossil fuels. But the ongoing war in eastern DRC, fuelled in part by competition for these resources, threatens to undermine our climate aspirations.

Cobalt and coltan mining have become increasingly important as the world transitions to clean energy. The DRC produces more than 70% of the world’s cobalt, a key component in electric vehicle batteries.

Coltan, another vital mineral, is used in renewable energy technologies such as wind turbines and solar panels. By extracting these minerals, we reduce our carbon footprint and mitigate climate change.

Yet, the war in eastern DRC, involving the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group and DRC’s national army, has its roots in the very same mining activities meant to save the planet. Competition for control of mineral-rich territories has driven violence, displacement and environmental degradation.

The conflict has led to deforestation and habitat destruction, water pollution from artisanal mining and displacement of communities, exacerbating climate vulnerability. This paradox is stark — our quest for climate solutions is inadvertently feeding environmental destruction and human suffering in the DRC. To truly address climate change, we must address the root causes of this conflict.

The conflict in the eastern DRC is complex, involving various actors with different interests. The M23 rebel group, which initially rose to prominence in 2012 before being defeated by a UN intervention brigade, resurged in November 2021. By May 2022, the violence had intensified, peaking in January 2024.

This resurgence has led to the displacement of more than 7 million people. Rwanda’s involvement in the conflict is driven by both strategic and economic interests, particularly in exploiting the DRC’s mineral wealth, fuelling the conflict to maintain control over the mining areas.

In addition to M23, there are about 115 other militias active in the region. These groups vary in size and influence but collectively contribute to the ongoing violence and instability. The Allied Democratic Forces, a Ugandan rebel group, the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda, comprising remnants of the Rwandan genocide perpetrators, and various Mai-Mai militias all add to the complexity of the conflict.

The Congolese army also plays a significant role, albeit a controversial one, being accused of human rights abuses and collusion with rebel groups, further complicating the conflict landscape.

The DRC’s mineral wealth, particularly in cobalt and coltan, is both a blessing and a curse. These minerals are vital for modern technology, especially in the production of electric vehicle batteries and renewable energy technologies. But the competition for control over these resources has fuelled the ongoing conflict. Artisanal mining, prevalent in the region, often operates outside the legal framework, leading to numerous issues, including environmental degradation, human rights violations and funding for armed groups.

Several countries benefit significantly from the DRC’s mineral resources, often indirectly exacerbating the conflict. China, as the largest consumer of cobalt, imports vast quantities from the DRC, with Chinese companies dominating the DRC’s mining sector to secure a steady supply of essential minerals for their burgeoning electric vehicle industry.

The US also relies on DRC-sourced cobalt for various high-tech applications, including batteries and aerospace technologies. Although the US imports a smaller quantity than China, its demand contributes to the global market dynamics.

EU countries also depend on the DRC’s minerals for their green energy initiatives, with companies in the automotive and electronics sectors sourcing cobalt and coltan from the DRC, driving the demand for these conflict minerals.

As the world pushes towards a greener future, the demand for minerals like cobalt and coltan will only increase. Electric vehicles and renewable energy technologies are central to reducing our carbon footprint and achieving climate change mitigation goals. However, the environmental and human costs of mining these minerals in conflict zones like the DRC cannot be ignored.

The paradox is evident — our efforts to combat climate change are inadvertently contributing to environmental degradation and human suffering in the DRC. To reconcile this, we must address the root causes of the conflict and promote sustainable and ethical mining practices.

To truly address the issues in the DRC and support global climate goals, the international community must take decisive action. Diplomatic initiatives should focus on addressing the underlying causes of the conflict, including resource control and regional power dynamics.

Involving all stakeholders, including neighbouring countries like Rwanda and Uganda, is crucial for a lasting peace settlement. Implementing stringent environmental and labour standards can mitigate the negative effects of mining, including reducing deforestation, preventing water contamination and ensuring safe working conditions.

International companies sourcing minerals from the DRC should commit to transparent and ethical supply chains, avoiding conflict minerals.

Continued investment in research and development of alternative materials can reduce our reliance on conflict minerals, while diversifying the sources of these minerals, including recycling and exploring deposits in other regions, can alleviate the pressure on the DRC.

Providing humanitarian aid to displaced communities is essential, including food, shelter, medical care and education. Supporting initiatives that promote economic stability and development in the DRC can reduce the dependency on mining as the primary economic activity.

Climate change is a global issue, and so is the conflict in the DRC. International cooperation is necessary to address these interconnected challenges. Multilateral organisations such as the UN and African Union should play a pivotal role in coordinating efforts to promote peace and sustainability in the DRC.

The DRC’s mineral wealth holds the key to our climate future, yet the conflict it fuels threatens to derail our environmental and humanitarian goals. Addressing this paradox requires a comprehensive approach that tackles the root causes of the conflict, promotes ethical mining practices and supports the affected communities.

By resolving the conflict in Congo, we can ensure sustainable mining practices, protect the environment and secure the minerals essential for our transition to clean energy. This, in turn, will foster global cooperation on climate change, recognising the interconnectedness of our planet.

Our climate aspirations depend on breaking this paradox. The international community must act decisively, understanding that the well-being of the DRC’s people and the health of our planet are intrinsically linked. Only through collective effort can we achieve a future where both human rights and environmental sustainability are upheld.

Sibahle Zuma is a human rights and development practitioner with a focus on civic freedoms, climate activism and youth participation in policy and decision-making.