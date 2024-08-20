South Africa needs decentralised renewable energy systems, not the expansion of nuclear or gas

Unlike nuclear and gas, renewable energy projects like solar and wind can be rapidly deployed and scaled, fitting seamlessly into a decentralised energy framework that enhances energy security, reduces carbon emissions and empowers local communities. (Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images)

South Africa’s pursuit of nuclear and gas expansion directly contradicts the need for clean, reliable, accessible and affordable energy. The government’s deals, such as the proposed partnership with Russia’s Rosatom for nuclear energy development, and plans to expand natural gas infrastructure, are not only financially burdensome but also slow to implement.

These projects require massive capital investments and long-term commitments, diverting crucial resources away from scalable and more immediate renewable energy solutions.

Unlike nuclear and gas, renewable energy projects like solar and wind can be rapidly deployed and scaled, fitting seamlessly into a decentralised energy framework that enhances energy security, reduces carbon emissions and empowers local communities. By focusing on renewables, South Africa can avoid the pitfalls of expensive and centralised energy sources, ensuring a more resilient and sustainable future.

The issues with nuclear energy and gas go beyond just the financial and temporal costs. Nuclear energy, while low in carbon emissions, carries significant risks, including potential accidents, long-term waste management challenges, and water usage concerns in a country already facing water scarcity. Additionally, the centralised nature of nuclear power plants contradicts the flexibility and resilience offered by decentralised renewable energy systems.

On the other hand, natural gas, often touted as a “bridge fuel”, still contributes to carbon emissions and methane leaks — potent greenhouse gases. Relying on gas infrastructure also risks locking South Africa into fossil fuel dependency for decades, undermining global climate targets and delaying the transition to a fully renewable energy grid. Prioritising these energy sources not only detracts from the more sustainable, decentralised alternatives but also perpetuates environmental and safety concerns that South Africa can ill afford.

South Africa has an abundance of sunlight and wind which has the potential to change the energy dynamics, bearing in mind the power crisis the country has experienced over the past few years. Despite the natural advantages of sunlight and wind, the country remains heavily reliant on coal, a reality that has led to both environmental degradation and a series of crippling power shortages.

The solution to these pressing challenges lies in embracing a decentralised renewable energy system — a model that promises not only to bolster energy security but also to foster economic growth and social equity.

As it stands, South Africa’s energy sector is dominated by Eskom, the state-owned utility that generates approximately 90% of the country’s electricity, predominantly from coal. This centralised system has been plagued by inefficiencies, mismanagement and a lack of maintenance, resulting in frequent power outages and load-shedding.

These disruptions have had severe repercussions for the economy, stalling industrial productivity and undermining investor confidence.

Moreover, the environmental cost of this coal dependency is staggering. South Africa is one of the largest carbon emitters on the continent, contributing significantly to global greenhouse gas emissions. The reliance on coal has also led to severe air pollution, impacting public health and exacerbating respiratory illnesses among the population.

Decentralising South Africa’s energy system offers a viable and sustainable solution to these multifaceted challenges. By shifting towards a model where energy generation is distributed across numerous small-scale, renewable energy projects, the country can achieve greater resilience, sustainability and inclusivity.

A decentralised system mitigates the risk of widespread power outages by diversifying the sources and locations of energy generation. Instead of relying on a few large power plants, which are vulnerable to failures and disruptions, a network of smaller, renewable energy installations can ensure a more stable and reliable supply of electricity. This resilience is particularly crucial in the face of climate change, which is expected to increase the frequency and severity of extreme weather events.

Renewable energy sources such as solar, wind and hydropower are inherently cleaner and more sustainable than fossil fuels. By investing in decentralised renewable energy projects, South Africa can significantly reduce its carbon footprint, contributing to global efforts to combat climate change. In addition, this transition would reduce local air pollution, improving public health and reducing healthcare costs.

Decentralised renewable energy systems have the potential to drive economic growth by attracting investment in new technologies and infrastructure. The renewable energy sector is also a significant job creator, offering employment opportunities in manufacturing, installation, maintenance and operation of renewable energy installations. These jobs are often more sustainable and locally anchored than those in the fossil fuel industry, providing stable livelihoods for communities.

A decentralised energy system can promote social equity by ensuring that even remote and underserved communities have access to reliable electricity. Small-scale renewable energy projects can be community owned and operated, empowering local populations and fostering a sense of ownership and responsibility. This model also reduces energy poverty, enabling households to engage in productive activities and improve their quality of life.

While the benefits of a decentralised renewable energy system are clear, the transition is not without challenges. These include regulatory barriers, financial constraints and the need for technological innovation and grid modernisation. However, these obstacles are surmountable with concerted effort and strategic planning.

First, the South African government must create an enabling regulatory environment that encourages investment in renewable energy and supports the development of decentralised projects. This includes simplifying the licensing process, providing clear guidelines for grid integration and offering incentives such as tax breaks and subsidies for renewable energy investments.

Second, financing decentralised renewable energy projects can be challenging, particularly for small and community-based initiatives. The government, in collaboration with international partners and financial institutions, should develop innovative financing mechanisms to support these projects. This could include low-interest loans, grants and public-private partnerships that leverage private sector investment.

Third, advancements in technology are crucial for the successful implementation of decentralised renewable energy systems. Continued research and development in areas such as energy storage, smart grids and microgrids will enhance the efficiency and reliability of renewable energy installations. The government should invest in these technologies and support initiatives that drive innovation and commercialisation.

Last, the electricity grid in South Africa was designed for centralised generation and requires significant upgrades to accommodate decentralised renewable energy. This includes enhancing grid capacity, improving transmission and distribution infrastructure and integrating advanced grid management systems. A modernised grid would facilitate the seamless integration of diverse energy sources and ensure efficient energy distribution.

South Africa stands at a crossroads in its energy journey. The path to a sustainable, resilient and inclusive energy future lies in embracing a decentralised renewable energy system. This transition will not only address the pressing issues of energy security and environmental sustainability but also drive economic growth and promote social equity.

The journey towards decentralisation requires bold leadership, strategic planning and collaborative efforts from all stakeholders, including the government, private sector and civil society. By harnessing its abundant renewable energy resources and fostering a culture of innovation and inclusivity, South Africa can lead the way in building a sustainable energy future for all its citizens.

The benefits of a decentralised renewable energy system are too significant to ignore and the risks of inaction too great to bear. South Africa must seize this opportunity to transform its energy landscape and secure a brighter, cleaner and more equitable future for generations to come.

Karabo Mokgonyana is a renewable energy campaigner at Power Shift Africa focusing on renewable energy in Africa, just transitions and climate security.