South Africa’s infrastructure vandalism epidemic: A crisis demanding immediate action

Workers repair a vandalised electrical substation in the Fleurhof suburb of Johannesburg. (Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

South Africa is confronting a rampant and insidious epidemic of infrastructure vandalism and theft, which has escalated from isolated incidents to a pervasive and debilitating menace.

Recently, the department of water and sanitation sounded the alarm on a disturbing surge in vandalism targeting water infrastructure nationwide.

In Gauteng, a crisis unfolded in January 2024 as the department of roads and transport issued a desperate plea to the public to report acts of vandalism, following a staggering surge in theft and destruction targeting traffic signals, which inflicted a R30 million blow to the province’s coffers.

In the Western Cape, Beverley van Reenen, the City of Cape Town’s energy mayoral committee member, sounded a dire warning in March 2024 about the relentless onslaught of attacks on the city’s electricity infrastructure, leaving local communities vulnerable and exposed. The city has recently noted that in just a few months, it has spent over R7 million to fix vandalised electricity infrastructure.

In KwaZulu Natal, the eThekwini metro municipality was forced to impose water restrictions across multiple areas just last month, after the oThongathi Water Treatment Works fell prey to theft and vandalism, imperilling the water supply and plunging residents into uncertainty.

Vandalism targeting public infrastructure exacts an astounding toll on the economy, with losses hovering around an estimated R187 billion a year. This figure eclipses the economic effects of other criminal elements in the infrastructure sector, including the construction mafia, which has become a focal point of the government’s anti-crime efforts. The latter is estimated to drain a significant R68 billion from the economy each year, primarily through extortion, project delays and cancellations.

Beyond the staggering financial losses, the consequences of vandalism reverberate deeply in the daily lives of citizens, who are frequently subjected to electricity outages, water cuts and restrictions, disrupted transportation services, prolonged communication blackouts, and diminished access to essential public services, ultimately eroding their quality of life and sense of security.

Despite the consequences, South Africa’s efforts to combat infrastructure vandalism remains inadequate, lacking a unified and forward-thinking strategy. The country’s response is characterised by a paradox: a reactive approach focused on investigations and prosecutions, rather than a proactive approach centred on prevention and pre-emption.

While the recent signing of the Electricity Regulation Amendment Bill into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa, which introduces stringent penalties of up to 10 years’ imprisonment or R5 million in fines for electrical infrastructure vandalism, and the growing trend of perpetrators being brought to justice and handed severe sentences, such as the recent case of five Zimbabweans sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for theft of solar batteries and copper cables in the Northern Cape, are encouraging developments, they are piecemeal solutions that do not address the root causes of the problem, underscoring the government’s overall reactionary approach to combating infrastructure vandalism.

Effectively combating infrastructure vandalism necessitates a preventive approach, wherein the imposition of stringent penalties is complemented by a comprehensive proactive strategy that prioritises bolstering the state’s anti-vandalism enforcement capabilities.

This approach ought to incorporate cutting-edge solutions that amplify surveillance capabilities through advanced technologies, enhance intelligence gathering and analysis to identify potential threats, foster collaborative community engagement and participation, and enable targeted interventions to pre-empt and prevent attacks before they materialise, thereby fortifying our defences and safeguarding our critical infrastructure.

Additionally, the imperative for government departments to harmonise their efforts cannot be overstated. The recent call by minister of transport Barbara Creecy for “collective responsibility” in preventing public infrastructure vandalism resonates profoundly. To this end, the state must swiftly convene a synergistic partnership comprising departments driving infrastructure development (public works & infrastructure, transport), those stewarding our social and economic infrastructure (electricity, education, health, social development), and the investigative and prosecutorial divisions (Hawks, police, National Prosecuting Authority).

This multi-departmental unit ought to serve as a national nexus, convening civil society and private sector stakeholders to foster innovative solutions, forward-thinking policies, and robust enforcement protocols that fortify anti-vandalism efforts, ultimately creating a cohesive and resilient framework for safeguarding our nation’s assets.

By establishing such a collaborative unit that optimises scarce resources through efficient and effective allocation, we can shift away from fragmented approaches and toward a more cohesive understanding of the problem. This, in turn, will enable us to devise and implement comprehensive measures to mitigate the destruction of our public assets, ultimately safeguarding the very foundation of our shared infrastructure.

Siseko Maposa is director of Surgetower Associates, a management consultancy specialising in government, corporate and foreign affairs.