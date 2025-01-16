Pay a fair price for food to support smallholder farmers and workers

Farmers produce about a third of the world’s food and fair pricing is critical to secure their livelihoods, build resilience and tackle issues such as food security and climate change (Rogan Ward)

Smallholder farmers and workers are the backbone of food production, supplying nearly a third of the world’s food. Despite their essential role, these farmers and workers are often trapped in cycles of poverty because of unfair global market practices that undervalue their work and products.

Fair pricing is critical to securing their livelihoods, building resilient communities and addressing global problems such as food security and climate change.

In South Africa, there are over two million smallholder or household farmers compared to just 35 000 commercial growers. Many of these smallholder farmers depend on their land not only to feed their families but also to produce surplus crops for trade or income. But their hard work and vital contributions are under increasing threat.

Farming sustains 40% of the global population, particularly in rural areas where it is the primary source of income. Smallholder farmers — who manage plots often less than 10 hectares — compete in global markets under extremely difficult conditions. Without fair prices, they face precarious livelihoods that limit their ability to invest in sustainable practices or protect against climate risks.

In South Africa, these problems are compounded by the changing climate. Extreme weather events — droughts, floods, heatwaves and excessive winds — are becoming more frequent. These events damage crops, erode soils and reduce the ability of land to sustain grazing livestock or support crop yields.

Fair pricing offers a solution. Fairtrade’s minimum price model ensures producers receive a baseline safety net when market prices drop, enabling them to cover basic needs and reinvest in sustainable farming methods. Additionally, long-term contracts foster stability and empower farmers to plan ahead and plan for climate-related problems.

Businesses, policymakers and consumers need to support initiatives that advocate for equitable pricing and partnerships with smallholders. Together, these actions can secure better futures for millions of farmers and a more resilient global food system.

Paul Colditz is the commercial director at Fairtrade Africa. Try the Be Fair Right Now quiz to discover the effect of your food purchases and explore practical ways to support fair trade-certified products that pay smallholder farmers fairly.