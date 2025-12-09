Strength in exile: West African defenders building Hope across borders

Malian police dispersed a demonstration against the presence of the French army in the country, on the fifth anniversary of the French military intervention. (Voice of America Africa via Wikimedia Commons)

To be a human rights defender today is an act of courage. Across the world, they take great risks to stand up for humanity’s core values. The work they do is not for themselves, but to protect the human rights of others, and to support them in their fights for equity and justice – whether it is challenging dictatorships, calling for free elections, or shaping policy solutions for better, fairer governance.

The price they pay for this work can include surveillance, harassment, arbitrary detention, torture, or worse. Despite these risks, they persevere. And to be able to ensure that they can continue their vital work, for the benefit of us all, there needs to be greater support, at the national, regional, and international levels, to strengthen protection systems that will help them stay in the fight.

In West Africa over recent years, lawyers, journalists and civil society activists have been targeted by military governments and violent actors for voicing dissent and participating in peaceful demonstrations. In May this year, as Mali’s ruling junta shut down all political parties and organisations, several activists were abducted from the streets of Bamako.

As we mark International Human Rights Day this week, the anniversary of the moment the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was adopted, we will also be marking the first anniversary of the imprisonment in Niger of Moussa Tchangari, one of the country’s most famous human rights defenders, who was arbitrarily detained and could face up to 10 years in prison on trumped-up charges.

In Burkina Faso, regime critics have been vanishing only to reappear in videos dressed in military fatigues, having been apparently forcibly conscripted into the army. The twin pressures of spiralling conflict and shrinking civic space have weakened civil society’s ability to pursue accountability, human rights, and democratic reform.

Yet across West Africa, strong locally rooted traditions of community organising, local leadership and youth engagement continue to drive resistance and build hope. Many groups across the region continue to bravely advocate, even in the face of mounting risks to their personal safety. Amid growing political repression in parts of the region, influential voices of dissent are being silenced, with many human rights defenders forced into self-censorship or exile.

But they are also demonstrating their resilience. Many exiled defenders continue to be vociferous critics of illegitimate rulers in their countries of origin, using social media platforms to expose human rights abuses and denounce perpetrators. Alongside the very real threats, they are also adapting—using encrypted platforms, mobilising diasporas, and forming new networks across borders to sustain their work.



With greater support for protection systems, human rights defenders can overcome the many obstacles that have been thrown in their path. Based on our consultations with a wide range of human rights defenders, these include; slow and complex application processes that don’t meet the urgency of the situation, limited duration of support (averaging just three months) and lack of digital security provisions and systematic protection against legal threats and smear campaigns.

In December 2024, Hamadoun Dicko—an outspoken youth leader and advocate for the historically marginalised Fulani community—was abducted by Malian state forces just before he was due to open an international youth congress. Detained for three months under spurious accusations, Dicko’s resilience never wavered. He launched a hunger strike in protest, secured his release, and refused to be silenced. Now in exile, he remains a powerful voice for justice—speaking out against impunity, supporting displaced communities and continuing to mobilise youth across West Africa. His determination highlights the critical role of exiled defenders in sustaining hope and building momentum for change.

Since then, his efforts to get further assistance have faced challenges as many programs exclude defenders who have already escaped immediate danger. Human rights defenders in exile face not only financial difficulties but also concerns over whether they may be tracked by their own country’s intelligence services abroad and whether their families remain vulnerable to reprisal attacks back home. They can also struggle to connect with civil society in their host countries, as local organisations are often unprepared for cross-border solidarity.

Employment can also be a struggle, since their persecution often prevents them from obtaining official documents, such as criminal background checks or certificates, from their home countries. For many activists from countries enduring protracted crises, the sad truth is that their ability to safely return may remain uncertain for a long time. The forced displacement of defenders not only deprives civil society of key leaders but also deepens the isolation and vulnerability of those who remain, increasing their isolation and vulnerability.



In response, local actors across the region have begun spearheading innovative initiatives to build protection systems tailored to defenders’ needs, including mechanisms specifically designed for women human rights defenders. These efforts prioritise proximity and solidarity: creating cross-border networks, offering preventative measures, and organising collective responses to attacks. Donors interested in supporting civil society in one of the most dangerous parts of the world should coordinate their interventions to protect defenders who stay and support the ones who are forced out.

If donors, and the international community, can help keep defenders in the game, it keeps the heat on repressive regimes and denies their aim of driving dissenters into silence. This is not a small ask; it means assistance with housing, health, digital security and other services for individuals and their families for the long-term. In the context of damaging aid cuts, budgets for protection are slim, but harnessing the potential of exiled activists is a valuable investment which will provide significant dividends when it comes to restoring and rebuilding the democratic fabric of West Africa in the middle to long term.

By enabling defenders to maintain their work of documenting abuses, exposing wrongdoing, and inspiring others to continue the fight, we stand on the side of those who have made considerable sacrifices for human rights, justice and equity and increase the chances of restoring inclusive democracies across West Africa.