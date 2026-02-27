Budget 2026: Between reform and reality

Holding the purse strings: Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana presented the 2026 Budget in Cape Town on Wednesday. Photo: GCIS

South Africa has waited nearly two decades for a moment like this — a national Budget that does not merely patch over crises, recycle warnings about “tough choices” or postpone the inevitable.

Instead, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana walked into Parliament carrying something far heavier than his leather briefcase: the burden of a country exhausted by pandemic trauma, global downgrades, collapsing infrastructure and years of economic drift.

For the first time in 17 years, the numbers point to a stabilisation of public finances. In a political climate where trust is thin and patience even thinner, that alone is a remarkable achievement.

But the deeper question lingers: is this a genuine turning point or simply a pause in the long decline of state capacity?

A Budget built on stabilisation — at last: The headline achievement is clear and overdue. Debt stabilises for the first time since the Mbeki era. Borrowing requirements fall dramatically from R563 billion to R380 billion.

Debt service costs — the silent thief of the democratic dividend — finally ease. For a country that has been borrowing to survive rather than to build, this is both symbolic and substantive.

Yet stabilisation is not transformation. It is the fiscal equivalent of stopping the bleeding, not healing the wound. South Africa has bought itself time — but time is not the same as progress.

Speaking to the Mail & Guardian from Cape Town, where he attended Sona and Budget Day, Stanley Subramoney, Group CEO of Menstons Holdings and former Deputy CEO of PwC, captured the essence of the moment: “In essence, the minister delivered a budget of consolidation and not transformation.”

“It was realistic and grounded in fiscal arithmetic, with a cautious and prudent fiscal stance, bracket creep that quietly erodes household purchasing power, renewed emphasis on blended finance infrastructure, reaffirmation of debt stabilisation targets and continued support for social grants, without permanent expansion.”

The budget was not relegated to a ceremonial paragraph. Treasury raises the VAT registration threshold from R1 million to R2.3 million — a long overdue move that frees SMEs from administrative chokeholds. Capital gains tax exemptions for small business disposals rise to R15 million.

These reforms will not dominate headlines but they matter in townships, rural economies and the informal sector — the real engines of job creation.

The social wage still dominates — as it should: A striking 60% of the R1.95 trillion Budget goes to the social wage: education, healthcare, grants, community services. R26 billion is earmarked for HIV/AIDS programmes.

Critics will call this unsustainable. But in a country with mass unemployment and deep inequality, social spending is not charity — it is stability. The real challenge is not the size of the social wage but the quality of its delivery.

Infrastructure – the long road back: R1.07 trillion over three years is committed to infrastructure — energy, transport, water, digital systems. This is the right direction but South Africans have heard these promises before. The additional R1 billion each for SAPS and SANDF signals a state increasingly anxious about organised crime and border insecurity. But money alone cannot fix institutional decay.

A rare moment of global approval: South Africa’s removal from the FATF grey list and its first credit rating upgrade in 16 years are not just technical victories. They are reputational ones. For a country long dismissed as fiscally reckless, this Budget signals discipline, coherence and a willingness to confront hard truths.

But global confidence is fickle. It must be earned repeatedly.

The credibility test: Budget 2026 is not about grand gestures. It is about credibility. As one observer put it: “South Africans want proof of delivery, not another catalogue of intentions.”

If Sona was the blueprint, the Budget must be the engineering plan. The minister must resist the temptation to over promise. He must show that the state can deliver on what it funds, not merely announce what it imagines.

From rhetoric to reality: South Africa stands at a crossroads. Reform without delivery is rhetoric. Delivery without reform is insufficient. The country needs both. Budget 2026 is an opportunity — not for grand gestures but for grounded leadership. For aligning ambition with capability. For restoring confidence in the state’s ability to plan, execute and account.

The minister in a black hat delivered a friendlier 2026 Budget, restoring full inflation adjustments to tax brackets and medical aid credits after two years of freezes.

The move ends the quiet burden of bracket creep that has steadily eroded take-home pay.

Treasury has also withdrawn the R20 billion in tax hikes flagged in earlier budgets, citing stronger-than-expected revenue. Gross tax collections for 2025/26 have been revised up by R21.3 billion, driven by firmer VAT, corporate income tax and dividends tax receipts.

Godongwana said the improved fiscal position gives the government room to ease off without jeopardising stability. Other thresholds affecting small businesses and savings vehicles will also rise in line with inflation.

For taxpayers, the adjustment means inflation-linked salary increases will no longer push them into higher tax brackets — and the state will no longer skim the unintended gains

What went up, what South Africans get back: Budget 2026 quietly tightens the screws on household spending, with a fresh round of sin tax increases landing on 1 April. Tobacco and alcohol take the biggest hit: a 20‑pack of cigarettes rises from R22.81 to R23.58, while cigars jump by R4.56. Beer and cider cost 8c more per 340ml, wine adds 15c and spirits climb by R3.20 a bottle. Even fuel levies edge upward, nudging transport costs higher at a time when commuters are already stretched.

Treasury insists these hikes are “unavoidable” revenue measures — a softer political choice after shelving the proposed R20 billion VAT increase.

But for consumers, especially lower‑income households, the cumulative effect is unmistakable: everyday indulgences and essential mobility just became more expensive.

On the other side of the ledger, social grants offer a measure of relief. From April, all major grants rise above inflation: old age, disability, care dependency and war veterans’ grants each increase by R85, while foster care goes up by R45. The child support and grant‑in‑aid payments rise modestly by R20.

The outlier is the SRD grant. Still fixed at R370, it remains unchanged but extended until March 2027 — a lifeline for 8.2 million people, even as its real value erodes. The government has set aside R36.9 billion for the SRD programme, contributing to a total social grant spend of R292.8 billion for 2026/27.

Taken together, the Budget’s trade‑off is clear: higher excise duties to plug revenue gaps and incremental grant increases to cushion the most vulnerable.

For millions of households, the balance between what goes up and what comes in will define the year ahead.

A moment of recognition: In closing, Godongwana acknowledged the technocrats who keep the fiscal machinery running. He congratulated Dr Mampho Modise on her appointment as Deputy Governor of the South African Reserve Bank and welcomed the reappointment of Governor Lesetja Kganyago and Deputy Governors Fundi Tshazibana and Dr Rashad Cassim. He also noted, with some amusement, that 1 200 South Africans had sent him Budget submissions — a rare moment of civic engagement in a weary democracy.

The real test begins now: Godongwana has done what few of his predecessors managed: he has stopped the slide. But stabilisation without structural reform is a temporary reprieve. And reform without political will is a fantasy.

South Africa has been given a narrow window to turn the ship around. Whether this Budget becomes a footnote or a foundation depends on what happens next — in Cabinet, in the SOEs, in municipalities and in the daily grind of governance.

For now, the minister has steadied the vessel. The question is whether the country can start the climb.

Marlan Padayachee, formerly a political, diplomatic and foreign correspondent, is a freelance journalist, researcher and photographer who has reported on Sona and Budget for many years.