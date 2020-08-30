Subscribe
Subscribe
Motoring

Amarok evolves: Dark Label vs Canyon

The Dark Label (above) may have a menacing look, but the Canyon is the meaner – and more expensive – of the two bakkies
0

ON THE ROAD

The bakkie. It fulfils a role in South Africa unlike anywhere else in the world. Americans love to boast about their “trucks”, Australians compare “tub” sizes at the back of a double cab, but neither quite straddles the line between cultural symbol and utilitarian mainstay as perfectly as our attitude towards the bakkie.

This has led to the segment being one of the most competitive, some might even say saturated, markets in the country. How to stand out in such an environment? Volkswagen has put together a decade-long demonstration called the Amarok.

Since its arrival in 2010 the Amarok has hit that sweet spot of being a capable workhorse that doubles as a plush daily-driver. VW is now taking that thinking further towards its logical conclusion and has offered the Dark Label and Canyon special editions in recent times. We got to jump in both recently and it was interesting to see the core Amarok essence extend in different directions. 

Yet neither is trying to be an iconoclast of the line-up: fans of Japanese competitors who were not sold before are unlikely to be scooped now. Rather, the Dark Label and Canyon feel like a treat to those who have come to love the Amarok offering over the last 10 years and don’t mind investing a little bit extra. Which is precisely what they demand — the Dark Label (an odd name just crying out for a Black Label meets Star Wars joke) comes in at R742 600, a full R100 000 more than the double cab highline. It’s cocky Canyon cousin demands a premium R852 000.

The Canyon special edition

The good news is no one will make the mistake of thinking you’re driving any old Amarok. The Dark Label has its name in a bold decal running across its side and has blackened alloys and finishings to go along with the (in our case) grey body paint. It’s all very dark, but it certainly has a mean presence about it. 


The Canyon has a distinct orange — if you opt for the signature colour — and has even more inflated bits and bobs to get the message across that you’re driving a different kind of machine. 

Inside it’s much the same story. The special editions offer their own unique stitching and stylings, but overall the cabin feels very much like the Amarok always has. That is to say, simple and appropriately elegant. It continues to be a class leader in its dashboard offering yet it’s careful not to stray too close to luxury. This remains a bakkie; ruggedness is part of the identity. VW packs a better-looking layout and infotainment screen into a highline Polo, for instance. 

This all means nothing if the bakkie can’t do its job on the road. The Dark Label retains the Amarok’s proven and tested 2.0 litre Bi-Turbo, 4 cylinder, TDi diesel engine. Pacey but still strong, it’s competent — if not remarkable.

For the loyalists who have come for a truer meaning of special edition, the Canyon is the way to go. The Amarok 3.0 V6 TDI is distinguishable and is far beastlier off the line. VW promises a 0-100km/h time of eight seconds and being at the helm of two tonnes of speeding mass is quite something. That extra zip will also make city driving far more palatable.

But at the end of the day this is a bakkie; cities are not made for these kinds of vehicles so you will either be struggling to fit into a parking space or making your own on the pavement. The Amarok has always promised you can at least take to the tar in relative comfort and flair. With the Dark Label and Canyon those values are almost fully evolved. 

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Luke Feltham
Luke Feltham

Luke Feltham runs the Mail & Guardian's sports desk. He was previously the online day editor.

Related stories

Coronavirus

Open schools mean full tummies as feeding schemes resume

Pontsho Pilane -
About four in five learners in the country’s poorest schools rely on the one meal they receive at school, but they weren’t able to get it for more than four months, during which child hunger increased because of the pandemic
Read more
Business

Auditor general flags Ithala Bank’s digital deal

thando maeko -
The Prudential Authority has given Ithala Bank until June 2021 to submit its application for a banking licence in terms of the Banking Act
Read more
National

Women’s workplace gains slow as Covid-19 crisis strikes

Sarah Smit -
Women workers are more likely to lose their jobs in the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, slowing gains made over recent years
Read more
Business

Calls to cap Eskom tariff increases

Tshegofatso Mathe -
The national energy regulator has been accused of not following its mandate to protect consumers by allowing above inflation electricity price hikes
Read more
Business

Want a job at McCarthy cars? Only white people (preferably males) welcome to apply

Niren Tolsi -
A recruitment agency sent out an advert for specifying the marketing manager job at a high-end dealership was for ‘non-employment equity/affirmative action’ people (‘slightly prefer males’)
Read more
Motoring

Amarok evolves: Dark Label vs Canyon

Luke Feltham -
Since its arrival in 2010 the Amarok has hit that sweet spot of being a capable workhorse that doubles as a plush daily-driver. VW is now taking that thinking further towards its logical conclusion and has offered the Dark Label and Canyon special editions in recent times.
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now