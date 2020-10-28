Subscribe
Subscribe
Motoring

BMW X3 thrives in the M stable

The big time: The BMW X3M
0

ON THE ROAD

The BMW M range is built on the promise that performance will always take precedent. No one is kidding themselves when they enter a relationship with an M car — there’s no Tuesday night cuddles or feeding the ducks in the park; it’s rollicking, sweaty mayhem for 100% of the ride.  

Now, for the first time, you can have that uncompromising experience in the package of the X3. As of last year, the car that its manufacturer first coined as a SAV — sport activity vehicle — back in 2003, now has an M version. 

It may be new, but best believe it has fully grasped the ethos of the clique. From the first switch of the engine it snarls into life, proclaiming one last warning that it has no intention of toning things down. Blessed with a twin-turbo 3.0-litre inline-6 petrol engine that produces 375kW and 600Nm, and will get you to 100km/h in 4.1 seconds, this beast was designed to deliver power. 

Feeling the brunt of it atop a two-tonne metal frame is exhilarating. It may not be as hulking as an X5 but the size is sufficient to kindle that unique thrill that comes from the palpable velocity of a big car.

It’s worth repeating: this is an M (sports) car. Past X3 owners would be wrong to think that it is a case of few extra parts thrown under the hood to give it some more juice on the way to the shops. This is a performance vehicle: it may have the space for a small family, but it makes no promises to coddle them. 


That’s not necessarily good. It may come as a surprise to the fanatics, but not everyone actually likes being enveloped by a barbarous piece of machinery. There is little in the way of a calm drive or quiet cabin here. Like all modern cars there are of course driver modes that can be toggled for different experiences — there’s even a button that muffles the exhaust somewhat — but at no point is one ever tricked into forgetting what they’re driving.

Of course that warning is a bit irrelevant, because you wouldn’t be compelled to drop the money required here if you didn’t have devious intentions. At R1.6-million there are a bevy of options a more pragmatic buyer might consider. For one, you could get a specced-out X5, the older brother, which is a far more imposing and luxurious car. Purchasing an X3 M requires knowing precisely who you are on a deep level.

There’s always been a touch of extravagance about an M car. The very first offering from BMW Motorsport GmbH, which is responsible for the high-performance variations, came in 1978, in the form of the M1, a handcrafted race car adapted for public consumption that sold in limited numbers. Gradually the brand became less exclusive and more widely produced, but it has always retained its core identity.

The X3, it turns out, is a perfect fit for the badge (arguably more so than the X5 and X6) and in retrospect it’s surprising that BMW took so long to arrange this marriage. 

We drove it, specifically the slightly more jacked up Competition variation, on the winding roads between Hartbeespoort and the Cradle of Humankind, straddling the North West and Gauteng border. The wide  berth of this route is where a car such as the X3M shines. It cruises on the fresh tar and takes the curves with ease. Steering is not perfect, and can feel unrefined thanks to the size of the car, but away from the tight corners of a track that will never really be an impediment.

For what it is, a speedy, compact SUV, there is very little that’s wrong here. Sure, it’ll guzzle thirstily, but the truth is that its owners are unlikely to care. For better or worse, the first X3 with a proper M badge hits the tone of its stable perfectly. The only question is whether you will find that tune appealing.

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.
Luke Feltham
Luke Feltham

Luke Feltham runs the Mail & Guardian's sports desk. He was previously the online day editor.

Related stories

Motoring

Car review: Shot of S-Presso lacks punch

Luke Feltham -
Suzuki’s budget offering doesn’t do much much wrong but is not particularly memorable either
Read more
Motoring

BMW M8 review: Ruthless aggression in a silk suit

Luke Feltham -
Taking the German manufacturer’s new prized asset around the track is an outrageous experience
Read more
Environment

Sewage threatens world heritage site

thando maeko -
Years of pollution in the rivers flowing through the Cradle of Humankind, and Mogale City’s inaction — are a risk to the environment, our health and — cultural status.
Read more
Motoring

These Suzuki Vitara delights have surprising ends

Luke Feltham -
The Vitara Turbo’s tagline is “Drive the Fun”. But as corny as that sounds, the surprise comes when you realise that it’s not wrong at all (except grammatically, of course).
Read more
Motoring

The Discovery holds its niche in the Defender era

Luke Feltham -
Land Rover’s family favourite is counting on its 30 years of history to remain relevant in the year its famed cousin got an upgrade
Read more
Politics

The case against Floyd Shivambu

Thanduxolo Jika -
The flow of money from VBS Bank would seem to suggest that the EFF’s second-in-command was an ultimate beneficiary of proceeds of a crime
Read more
Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

Toxic power struggle hits public works

With infighting and allegations of corruption and poor planning, the department’s top management looks like a scene from ‘Survivor’
Sabelo Skiti -
Read more
Politics

Free State branches gun for Ace

Parts of the provincial ANC will target their former premier, Magashule, and the Free State PEC in a rolling mass action campaign
Paddy Harper -
Read more

More top stories

Coronavirus

Air pollution link in 15% of global Covid-19 deaths

Researchers have found that, because ambient fine particulate air pollution aggravates comorbidities, it could play a factor in coronavirus fatalities
sheree bega -
Read more
Business

Mboweni plans to freeze public sector wage increases for the...

The mid-term budget policy statement delivered by the finance minister proposes cutting all non-interest spending by R300-billion.
Tshegofatso Mathe -
Read more
Business

SAA to receive R10.5-billion government bailout after all

Several struggling state-owned entities received extra funds after the medium term budget policy speech
thando maeko -
Read more
Motoring

BMW X3 thrives in the M stable

The compact SUV is so at home with its new badge that’s it’s surprising it didn’t happen sooner
Luke Feltham -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now